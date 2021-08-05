Tourism began in the mountains of Western North Carolina before the Civil War. There is an advertisement in the Charleston Daily Courier in 1823 for the hotel at "the Warm Springs in Buncombe County". (Madison County, NC was not created until 1851.) Not only did people of means living in the low-lying coastal regions want to escape the heat but also the miasma (or harmful vapors), which was thought to carry disease, such as malaria. The mountain atmosphere was also thought to be excellent for the treatment of tuberculosis, then called consumption.
After the Civil War when transportation modes and routes improved, tourism in Western North Carolina expanded. It really did not cross the mountains into East Tennessee until the advent of the automobile and better roads. The establishment of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 1934 was a catalyst, and with the exception of the years of WWII, tourism has grown steadily here in East Tennessee ever since.
Tourists must have accommodations and food, and there were always those enterprising persons who could recognize an opportunity and act upon it. Inns, hotels and boarding houses sprang up in various spots along the routes and became welcome sights to the weary travelers.
One such place was Sunset Farms in Whittier, Jackson County, NC between Dillsboro and Cherokee. When the Great Depression struck, Ed Bumgarner was clerking in a store and his wife Rubye was teaching school. He was also raising chickens on the family farm. About 1931 the price of spring fryers dropped so drastically that their sale wouldn't even cover the cost of feed. Ed said he'd give the chickens away before selling them at that price.
Rubye suggested selling chicken dinners. Ed was hesitant but she "out-talked him." They put a sign painted with black shoe polish at the highway near their home. (When rain washed the shoe polish off, they painted the sign again.) The chicken dinners sold and the word spread.
With the good food and the picturesque location, it wasn't long until people began asking to spend a few days. The Bumgarners spruced up their two bedrooms for tourists, and they themselves quartered in the garage and smokehouse. The first year they had 34 guests. The second year brought more guests than they could accommodate, so they built a 10-room lodge and a few cottages. When the lodge burned, a dining/kitchen facility was rebuilt, but all guests were housed in 13 cottages that could accommodate 50 guests from April through November. Sunset Farms closed about 1970.
Duncan Hines followed his usual pattern and first visited Sunset Farms anonymously, then gave the place a glowing review in his "Adventures in Good Eating," first in 1940. He identified himself on his next visit and asserted that if he ever found their food substandard, he would remove them from his book. This was his review in his 1945 edition: A place I have visited several times and always enjoyed very much. This farm supplies its own milk, cream, butter (churned daily), fresh vegetables, chicken, fresh eggs, country ham. Hot baking powder biscuits. All meals (abundant) served country style. B 50c; L $1; D $1.25. Overnight guests for $2, $5, $6. His nationally syndicated newspaper column occasionally featured Sunset Farms recipes.
One person for whom Sunset Farms is very special is Mrs. Pauline Proffitt of Newport. Mrs. Bumgarner was her father's sister, and during her teenage years, Pauline spent the summers working for Aunt Rubye at Sunset Farms. Pauline grew up near Waterville in Haywood County, and even though Sunset Farms was in adjoining Jackson County, she said that her experience there was a "world away." Before the days of I-40, travel between the two places took more than two hours: over Chestnut Mountain to Cosby and Gatlinburg, then across Newfound Gap traveling down into Cherokee and onto Whittier.
Pauline says that there she was broadened by her experiences - trying different foods, seeing new places, meeting unique and interesting people, her first airplane flight- all things she might never have had at that stage of her life. Even though she was away from her home, she said she wasn't lonely or homesick. Having no children of her own, Aunt Rubye nurtured all of her nieces and nephews at different times in their lives.
However, it was not all fun and games because Pauline had to work and work hard, since "Aunt Rubye ran a tight ship." She had built a superior reputation for her food and service and expected her employees to do their part to maintain it. If she saw someone not doing an assigned task to her satisfaction, she was apt to push them aside and do it herself. After serving ended, while she ate her meal in a corner of the dining room, she called employees back, singly, to discuss any unsuitable work.
The dining room was operated in the era of linen tablecloths and napkins. On each table were fresh flowers, picked every morning from her gardens, the roadside or fields. (That is how Pauline learned the techniques of flower-arranging.) The tablecloths were changed after each meal, and after the dining room closed, it had to be cleaned and readied for the next meal.
When it was time for a meal, a bell was rung. If guests did not come within a specified time, they missed the meal. (Pauline now has that bell.) The resort guests had a separate eating area and a set menu for the day, served family style, but those who came only to dine ordered from a menu. Their specialty meats were rainbow trout, country ham, fried chicken and steaks. Many of the fruits and vegetables grew right there on the place. There was no Sunday night meal served. The resort guests were given a box supper to be eaten in their cottages.
The signature dessert was vinegar pie, a Depression-era recipe concocted from available ingredients. In season, there were rhubarb pie, daffodil cake, gooseberry pie, peach cobbler and strawberry shortcake. However, the diners were usually so full from the meal that dessert then was not appealing. Biscuits and yeast rolls were served daily, cornbread occasionally. The roll recipe was a trade secret, but Pauline once caught the cook drunk and pried the recipe from him. She's still using that same recipe.
People often asked for the recipe for their special cheese soup. Pauline laughs that it was different each day because it was made from leftover pureed vegetables, cheese and cream. One day's vegetables might have been green beans, tomatoes, squash, spinach and turnips when the day before it had been peas, cabbage, sweet potatoes, asparagus and carrots. When the guests tried it at home, it probably would not have tasted the same!
In addition to serving diners and cottage guests, Sunset Farms hosted a variety of events - political gatherings, wedding receptions, banquets, bridge parties, picnics, bus tours. There were some important people who came there. Waiting the tables brought lots of challenges, from dirty old men and their innuendos to finicky old women who wanted to customize their orders. Pauline took it all in stride, knowing how it would affect her tips. This work has left her with great empathy for food servers because she herself understands their hard job.
Besides food and lodging, the guests could also arrange for other diversions - hunting, fishing, horseback riding, square dancing. If there were young persons, part of Pauline's job was to help entertain them. She still remembers how she hated being on a horse, and she cannot count the times she had to go with groups to the Cherokee history drama, "Unto These Hills."
The cottages were furnished in rustic antique décor, and Pauline said she accompanied Aunt Rubye through barns, sheds and all sorts of other places in search of items which might be suitable for use. This may not be what a teenager liked to do best, but she learned about antiques and how to spot the refinished potential in a rough piece.
However, there were fun times. After the evening meal, the Bumgarners retired to their quarters to unwind and the young employees were expected to do likewise - NOT! Pauline was energetic and daring then, and she admits that she was usually the ringleader when some nighttime activities were planned, like the time they slipped off, went down to the highway and hitchhiked to the county fair. When it was time to leave, Pauline finagled the group a ride back.
Mrs. Bumgarner was known for her large collection of old mountain recipes. She compiled many of them in "The Sunset Farm Cookbook," which today serves Pauline with fond memories and a link to her time at Sunset Farms.
