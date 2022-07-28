Hello everyone. Since I came home from my trip, I have been so busy. My sister and I have bought corn and put it up. We have also been canning kraut and beans.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Grgisby were Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins.
On Sunday, July 24th, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler were Mr. and Mrs. David Grindstaff and girls, Dora Kate Stokely, and me. Also visiting them was Bryan Shetley.
Last Saturday, supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney from North Carolina, Dora Kate Stokely, and me.
Last Sunday, dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler were Mage Williams, Bryan Shetley, and me.
My brother, Joe Stokely, from South Carolina, came in and spent a week with Dora Kate Stokely. While here, Joe, Dora Kate and I visited Aunt Kate Wilburn and David. We also visited Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Green and Mr. and Mrs. Arvin Willis.
On Saturday, my breakfast guests were Joe Stokely, Dora Kate Stokely and Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney.
Supper guests of Dora Kate Stokely on Saturday were Joe Stokely, Mr. and Mrs. Danny Haney and Dylan, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins, Rodney and Regina Haney, and me.
I visited Aunt Kate Wilburn, J.D. and Marie Grigsby, Norma Jean Stokely, and Ann Arrington.
Happy birthday to Sue Garrett on the 26th. I hope she has many more.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Allen Garrett, who passed away. His parents are Bob and Sue Garrett. They reside in North Carolina. Sue is Wayne's first cousin. The family has our prayers.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Shirley Self, who passed away.
