Nine percent inflation, 8.7% inflation, 6.4% inflation - What does it all mean? The full answer is complex. You must begin with the CPI (Consumer Price Index), and deal with inflation based on either the CPI or the chained CPI. The chained CPI assumes you move from usual purchases to less expensive alternates. That is too complicated. Don't worry. The basic answer is that 6% inflation means your monthly purchases will cost 6% more than in the same month a year ago. Unfortunately, some things you buy - gas - eggs - meats - will swing more wildly than rent or utilities and many purchases may be inflated far beyond 6%.
You need neither government nor news to tell you that food costs more or that gas swings up and down with the "up" larger than the "down". The big question is: What can you do about it?
If you do not have one yet, the first thing is to create a budget. List all income. Then list every monthly expense - rent, mortgage, water bill, electric, car payment, credit cards, food, etc. Next, list annual expenses such as property taxes, license plate fees, or other annual costs and add one-twelfth the total of those annual expenses to your monthly budget. Those amounts should be placed in savings each month to be there when needed.
That is your basic budget. You should now add amounts to be placed in savings for "expected but unknown" amounts. These should include things like medical or dental expenses, car repairs, home or renters insurance and future gifts. Make this budget as complete as you can. Add expenses and see if they match income. You can adjust "expected but unknown" amounts to help balance your budget. For more help than this space allows, look up "Dave Ramsey" online or seek his books in the library. He offers very good practical advice.
I advise against using credit cards unless you can pay the full balance each month. If you pay only the minimum they charge 19% to 24% on the balance. That may not look bad at the end of one month, but $100 will be $125 at the end of the year.
Christians are called to add their gifts for God's work to their budget. "Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. 2 Corinthians 9:6-8.
God's word guides us in our use of money in many passages. Here are a few of those passages. Proverbs 3:9 "Honor the LORD with your wealth and with the firstfruits of all your produce ..." Matthew 6:19-21 "Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. 1 Timothy 6:6-10 "Now there is great gain in godliness with contentment, for we brought nothing into the world, and we cannot take anything out of the world. But if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content. But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation, into a snare, into many senseless and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils. It is through this craving that some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many pangs.
Always remember:
Only one life 'twill soon be past;
Only what's done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.