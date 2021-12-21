Christmas Eve is fast approaching, but the children have been thinking about and looking for Santa Claus for some weeks now. Children have anticipated a visit from the Jolly Old Elf for a long time. The earliest reference that can be found in the Knoxville papers is 1846, but he was popular long before then. Clement Clark Moore first published his classic "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" in 1823, although its original name was "A Visit from St. Nicholas."
A very interesting Christmas/Santa Claus story was written by Emma Henderson Peck (1833-1900), who was the wife of Dr. Isham Talbot Peck. After the Peck's first child, Ada Louise, was born July 21, 1853, Mrs. Peck wanted to maintain a record of Ada's early years and development, and she did so in the form of a journal written from Ada's point of view. The journal covered the time from her birth until she was two and half in 1855, when the next Peck child was born. After then, of course, Mrs. Peck no longer had as much time to write. In all there were nine Peck children.
Dr. Peck's grandparents, Adam and Elizabeth (Sharkey) Peck, came from Botetourt County, Virginia in 1788 by way of flat boat down the Holston River to take up the land grant that Adam had received for his service in the American Revolution. They settled on Mossy Creek in what became Jefferson County and are considered the founders of the town of Jefferson City (which was known as "Mossy Creek" until 1901.)
The original journal written by Mrs. Peck as well as some of the Peck family letters to Miss Emma Allen, are found with the "Wolf Creek Papers" which are in the Special Collections Library at UT-Knoxville. The journal and the letters have been transcribed, annotated, illustrated and published as "Ada's Journal and Emma's Letters" by a great-great-great-grandson Andy Peck of Valdosta, Georgia. It is part of a series of books which he is writing entitled "The Pecks of Mossy Creek." The books are published by Cross Mountain Books and are available at www.crossmountainbooks.com.
The Pecks' connection with Louisiana began when Patrick Peck, a son of Adam, migrated there from Mossy Creek after the War of 1812. Dr. Peck's brother William Raine Peck moved there about 1840 and settled in Madison Parish. Dr. I.T. Peck later joined his brother there and met and married Emma Henderson who lived nearby. Dr. Peck and his wife lived part of the time in Louisiana and part in Jefferson County. (Their home was known as "Oakland" and the site was near the present Tennova hospital in Jefferson City.)
William Raine Peck has an interesting story of his own. He was active in Louisiana politics and by the end of the Civil War was a Brigadier General in the Confederate Army. He was known as "Big Peck" as he stood six feet, six inches and weighed 330 pounds. He died in 1870 on his plantation in Louisiana but his remains were returned to Mossy Creek to be interred in the Peck Cemetery, which is now part of Westview Cemetery.
In August 1854, Dr. and Mrs. Peck and baby Ada were traveling to the resort of Warm Springs in Madison County, North Carolina. The trip was made by stage coach, which stopped at the Allen Inn at Wolf Creek in Cocke County, just before reaching the state line. This stop had a lasting effect on the Peck family history. Dr. Peck was so taken with the location that he immediately purchased at huge tract of land there and began building a summer home beside Wolf Creek. They named the home "Glen Ada" and the property remained in the Peck family until 2000.
The Pecks became close friends with the Allens. It was they who saved the letters from Emma Peck and her family, and they are part of Andy Peck's book.
On October 6, 1854, the Peck family left Mossy Creek to return to Louisiana. The trip was more than 600 miles and was made by stage coach, steamboat and railroad. They arrived in Louisiana on October 21st.
It was here that they family spent Christmas in 1854 with the Henderson grandparents. In the book is recorded the story of Ada's Christmas:
This is Christmas day, and I am seventeen months old, too. Mother has been telling me, for a long time, that on Christmas Eve, she would hang a pair of my stockings, on the back of a chair, and that in the night, a little old fellow called Santa Claus_ would come, if I was a good girl, and put toys in them. I seemed to think it would be a good idea to catch old Santa Claus, himself, for when Ma told me to be still and look for him, I would snap my fingers, and call "Tardels" (Carla).
This morning I was helped out of bed, early, and holding my gown up, for it is too long, I ran to look in my stockings. Oh the pretty things in them. I brought them to the bed, for Pa and ma to see_holding my head first on one side_then the other, peeping in_trying to make it out. I then sat down before the fire, on the floor to empty them_ in one I found a small_ tin tea set_in the other I found such a pretty little bead bag, and a beautiful gold locket, with my name on the back, and Uncle Willie's likeness inside. I wonder how Santa Claus got it to put in my stocking.
This evening I had a regular tea party_had "sure enough" tea_and set on a little table that Mother played with, when she was a child. I had a wax candle in a pretty little silver candle stick, set in the middle of the table, and I sat up to it, in my rocking chair. I wanted, every few minutes, to put my finger in the candle. I expect it was a good thing I did not_ but it is hard.
After I thought the Tea-party had lasted long enough_with one jirk I cleaned off the table, when the tea-set was put away. My old nurse Mary, left me today for the first time_she has gone to Vicksburg to see her Mother. I have been very good all day.
Christmas apparently wasn't over for Ada. According to her journal on January 10th more gifts arrived from General Peck, her "Uncle Bill." (Maybe he just couldn't get his shopping done or had he waited for the "after Christmas sales"!) Uncle Bill sent me so many pretty toys today_a most perfect little farm, with trees_cattle_fowls_and people_and houses too_and there is a funny looking, little figure, on a box with wheels, that, when I pull it, beats a drum with the legs_and the hands hit together two little brass plates. But the prettiest present of all, is a Parrott that can talk_I must quit crying or Polly will mock me. Oh what a great time I have had all day.
It is not difficult to imagine how loved little Ada was by her family, nor how grieved they would have been when she died on March 27, 1859 while they were in Louisiana. The cause of her death was given as cholera morbus, which was an old term for acute gastroenteritis. Cholera morbus was an intestinal condition that usually struck during warmer weather. It has some of the same symptoms as cholera but they are not the same. Cholera morbus acts quickly; Ada was stricken one morning and lived only until the next.
She was placed is a coffin with a glass window on the lid and buried in an above ground vault in the front yard of the home. For fear that their other children might contract the same malady, soon afterwards, the Pecks left Louisiana and returned to Mossy Creek. They brought Ada's coffin with them and she is buried in the Peck family plot.
Another Peck connection in Newport is through Mrs. Jimmy Lester Wilson who was Alma Peck of Jefferson City. Several readers will remember Mrs. Wilson and her daughters Juanita Myers and Mary Lou Masters. Their ancestor Moses Looney Peck was Dr. Isham T. Peck's uncle.
As said earlier, children around the world have been looking for Santa Claus to arrive. He goes by different names, such as Father Christmas in Great Britain, Babbo Natale in Italy, Saint Nikolaus in Austria, Pere Noel in France, Sinterklaas in Holland and Santa Clos in Mexico, but his mission is the same: to bring toys and treats to all children who have been good during the year. Have you noticed that Santa seems to think that ALL children have been good, or maybe he's so old his memory is faulty.
Merry Christmas to each and every one, and may Santa Claus be generous to you all!
