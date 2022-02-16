As the Civil Right movement gained momentum, so did opposition to the Highlander Folk School. One article reported that it "for the last thirty years has become a seething focal point of controversy in the South."
The school and those associated with it were often subject to harassment and ridicule, including Miss Justus, who was known to have chased hecklers away with a shotgun. (They may not have heard that she was from Cocke County!)
In February 1959 the Tennessee General Assembly held investigative hearings at Grundy County High School over complaints of its subversive leanings, labor union organizing, observance of interracial swimming and hiking among visitors, reports that "free love" was practiced and that Horton was operating the facility solely for his personal profit.
May Justus was questioned by the investigative panel for an hour and a half, and her often pithy responses were cause for applause from the audience, many of which were faculty and students from the University of the South. She denied that Myles Horton or the Highlander Folk School was communistic.
As to the complaint that Horton had the school property in his name only, she replied that that had been the wish of Dr. Johnson, who founded Summerfield School. She admitted that the school trained leaders for "the entire South," but gasps from the audience were heard when she acknowledged that the school had Bibles but that the US flag was not displayed.
When shown a photograph of integrated dancing, supposedly made at HFS, Miss Justus replied, "I see nothing immoral about that." When her questioner added, "Tennessee law prohibits mixed marriage," she retorted, "I didn't know that dancing was part of a marriage ceremony!"
Some citizens from Grundy County testified that the school's reputation in the community was not good, and one man declared "It's just a place for communists to meet."
Two professors from University of the South took the stand. Dr. David Underdown called the school "an inspiring example of democracy at work" and expanded that "the integration of schools is desirable." Dr. W.O. Cross testified that even though he wasn't subpoenaed, he came out of curiosity and facetiously added "This is an interesting show."
Professors Underdown and Cross both signed a letter to Tennessee Governor Buford Ellington protesting that the hearings were only instigated by the anti-segregation forces in the state.
On July 31, 1959, officers from the Grundy County Sheriff's Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a raid on the Highlander Folk School on the grounds that it was a public nuisance.
They broke up a banquet of both black and white persons and found small amounts of whiskey and gin which were considered illegal because it was a dry county. Arrested were Septima P. Clark and four young men who tried to interfere with her arrest. The charges were all later dropped.
Incidentally, it was Myles Horton's wife Zilphia who adapted the gospel song "We Shall Overcome" to become the Civil Rights anthem. Folk singer Pete Seeger first recorded it.
One of the young men who was arrested that night went later to the Hyde Park, NY home of Mrs. Roosevelt and related the details of the event. This was the feature of her "My Day" column on September 14, 1959.
The school was ordered padlocked September 16th as a public nuisance, but that order expired on November 3rd and the school reopened. The State began the process of revoking the school's charter on the grounds that the school (1) had violated the state's 1902 desegregation law (2) had been operated by Horton for personal profit (3) there was alcohol sold without license.
In the hearing concerning the padlocking, Miss McCampbell testified that in 1958 she was involuntarily "retired" by the Grundy County School System with no reason given but was later told that she could continue teaching if she issued a statement saying she would never again go to Highlander Folks School. She refused.
The school's charter was revoked in February 1960. The school applied for a new charter which was denied. The school appealed to the Tennessee Supreme Court which affirmed the lower court's ruling. An appeal to the United States Supreme Court was refused in October 1961 which in essence upheld the lower courts' rulings.
Because the original charter had stipulated that the school would be a "non-profit corporation without stockholders and owners," no one could claim ownership of the property at Monteagle, which was auctioned off in July 1962.
The day after the final ruling of the United States Supreme Court, the Highlander Research and Education Center was chartered to be established in Knoxville. The directors and organizers were listed as Myles Horton, May Justus, University of the South professors Dr. Scott Bates and Dr. Eugene Kayden and TVA economist Lewis Sinclair. It was reported that in 1960 alone the HFS had hosted 18 seminars/workshops with a total of 728 persons attending.
The Highlander Research and Education Center reopened in a large residence at 1625 Riverside Drive but the operation still remained controversial. Knoxville grocer/politician Cas Walker often harangued about the organization in his publication "The Watchdog" and his TV program "The Farm and Home Hour."
In June 1963, officers raided a Highlander desegregation workshop at the North-South Smoky Mountain Work Camp near Townsend in Blount County. Twenty-nine persons were arrested on charges ranging from racial integration, contributing to the delinquency of minors (a 15 year-old girl was there) and possession of alcohol. A few days afterwards Myles Horton and his wife were eating in a café in Maryville when the owner physically assaulted Horton.
Although prejudices, hostilities and violence did not end immediately, the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 began lessening the intensity of the racial issues after the law clearly provided protection for persons from the "capricious and inconsistent actions of legal officials based solely on personal bias."
In 1972 Highlander Research and Education Center moved totally from Knoxville to a remote 200 acre farm off of Highway 70 in Jefferson County. Today they describe their facility as "a safe space for everyone."
Moving ahead from the 1960's into the 21st century has seen Highlander Center continuing its programs of enlightenment and training to those wishing to confront environmental issues in Appalachia such as strip-mining, health and safety of workers, toxic waste pollution and municipal waste disposal, even expanding to focus on global human rights, social and economic justice and equality for all peoples. The rights of Latinos moving into East Tennessee are of current concern to the Highlander Center.
Though retired and living quietly in Summerfield, May Justus did not forget the social problems that still existed. One of her last books, New Boy in School, [1963, Hastings House] was a desegregation story designed to help teachers and students adjust to racial friendships and cooperation in schools. Her last book, God and I, published in 1980, was composed of her poems.
She died on November 7, 1989, at the age of 91 and was buried in the Summerfield Cemetery.
Even though all problems were not solved and new issues are continually arising, May Justus lived long enough to witness some of the positive results of the battles in which she took a part. Integrated schools are now the norm, women and African-Americans have gained prominence in all fields, the rights of industrial workers are well-defined and the FBI eventually concluded that Highlander Folk School was never a communist facility.
