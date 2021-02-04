Of late, Americans have witnessed an unsuccessful candidate's refusal to concede defeat and taking legal steps to overturn the vote. Cocke County had its own such battle in 1923 when incumbent School Superintendent Ruth Webb O'Dell wrangled mightily to retain her office after Roy T. Campbell had been elected to the post.
At that time the county school superintendents were elected for two-year terms by the county courts. In 1932, the process changed to that of popular vote and then a few years later the terms were extended to four years. Since 2008 the superintendents (now called directors) have been elected by the school boards.
The political rivalry between Mrs. O'Dell and Mr. Campbell had actually begun in June 1920 when then-Superintendent O.L. McMahan resigned to accept a job with Copenhaver Seed and Grain in Bristol. The State Superintendent of Education appointed Mr. Campbell to serve as county superintendent until the Cocke County Court could officially fill the position in July.
When the court met in July, there was a motion to let the State Superintendent's choice stand and to defer an election until the next regular election in January. The County Chairman over-ruled the motion and said the election must be held then. Mrs. O'Dell was duly elected. (Mr. Campbell then took a job with the Waynesville, NC Vocational School, which was a lucky move for him. It was there that he met a charming teacher, Polly V. Brittain, who in 1922 became his wife.)
However, Mr. Campbell and/or his supporters never lost sight of the Cocke County Superintendency, for when the County Court met on January 1, 1923, to elect the Superintendent, his name was placed in nomination along with that of the incumbent Mrs. O'Dell. The vote was taken in the morning. Twelve squires voted for Mr. Campbell, 11 for Mrs. O'Dell and three abstained. Mr. Campbell was declared the victor, and Mrs. O'Dell even made a concession speech. There was no question about Mrs. O'Dell's efficiency as superintendent, but an issue concerning her state certification had arisen. The court went onto other business and then recessed for dinner (which the mid-day meal was then called).
Roy T. Campbell, Jr. recalled that his father was eating when Sheriff John Holt found him to say that Mrs. O'Dell's supporters were contriving to call for a recount in the afternoon session. By the time the court reconvened, Mr. Campbell had executed bond and had been sworn in. In the afternoon session, County Clerk P.A. Valentine announced that one of the abstainers, Squire Parks, had actually voted for Mrs. O'Dell, making the vote a tie. (Squire Parks later issued a denial.) Chairman Oscar O'Neil said that he would break the tie in favor of Mrs. O'Dell.
It was then pointed out that Mr. Campbell was already sworn in. He had taken possession of the office which was in a separate building (about where the rear west entrance of the present courthouse is now.) Mrs. O'Dell refused to surrender the keys, so Mr. Campbell had the locks removed. The sheriff ordered Mrs. O'Dell to vacate the office, which she did under protest.
(At some point during this dispute Mrs. O'Dell had many of the school records carted off and burned, saying there was not enough storage space. This story was told to one of her successsors, Mrs. Lagretta C. Parrott, by the man who handled the burn job. Mrs. Parrott was Superintendent in 1945 when teachers went on consolidated retirement and had to validate years of service. This created quite a problem since the county schools had no records prior to 1923.)
The fight was not over. Mrs. O'Dell filed suit, and in April the Attorney General ruled the January election void, with neither candidate being victorious. When this was brought before the county court, "fireworks erupted." (That would not be the last time a fireworks show occurred in our county court.) Squire Caton moved for a new election, which Chairman O'Neil overruled. Mr. Campbell's supporters on the court left, and Mrs. O'Dell's supporters called for a vote, which was 12-0. Chairman O'Neil ruled the vote invalid as there was not a quorum of 15 present.
Mr. Campbell's election had been recognized as the lawful by State Superintendent J.B. Brown, but he was succeeded by P.L. Harned who recognized Mrs. O'Dell as the rightful holder of the office. In May 1923, Mrs. O'Dell filed a writ of mandamus to force the County Board of Education to recognize her as superintendent. This, the board refused to do. Mr. Campbell filed a countersuit for a restraining order to prevent Mrs. O'Dell "from giving out application blanks to teachers, advertising herself as county superintendent, holding examinations or in any way interfering with the office of the county superintendent."
The case went to Chancery Court for the 13th District which then comprised the counties of Blount, Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Hamblen, Granger and Union. Chancellor M.H. Gamble of Maryville heard the case on August 28th in Newport. Mr. Campbell was represented by Attorneys G.W. Gorrell, W.O. Mims and E.C. and E.M. Greer. Mrs. O'Dell's attorneys were C.C. McNabb, H.N. Cate, Thurman Ailor, T.L. Carty and W.M. Crawford. The Chancellor issued his ruling on September 28th declaring Mr. Campbell as the lawful superintendent.
It would not be difficult to understand the emotion this issue generated in the community. Mrs. O'Dell had supporters among the teachers, as did Mr. Campbell. In addition, both candidates belonged to the same Newport church.
That ended this particular dispute, but when Mr. Campbell's re-election was approaching in January 1925, Mrs. O'Dell's name was again raised as a possible candidate. However, when the county court convened on January 7th, only the names of Mr. Campbell and P.C. Williams were placed in nomination. The vote was 17 for Campbell, 10 for Williams.
Professor P.C. Williams (1867-1956) had a long career in education. In his earlier years he taught schools in North Carolina and Oklahoma, then later served six years as County School Superintendent as well as principal at Cosby Academy and Newport Grammar School.
Mr. Campbell was in the office of County Superintendent until June 1928 when he was appointed Newport's Postmaster. He held that position until 1933 when Roosevelt was elected and the postmaster's position went to a Democrat. Mr. Campbell and his family then moved to Pittman Center where he worked in the educational department of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) until he returned in 1935 to Cocke County as Principal of Cocke County High School.
He again held the County Superintendent's office, 1940-1942, after which he served as CCHS principal until he retired in 1953. Mr. Campbell died in 1976. He and Mrs. Campbell had two sons, Albert M. Campbell (a casualty of World War 2) and the late Newport attorney Roy T. Campbell, Jr.
Mrs. O'Dell returned to teaching, writing, and politics. In all she taught 47 years, having taught her first school at age 13 at an isolated mountain school that no other teacher wanted. She was the first married woman to teach in Cocke County and the first woman elected president of the East Tennessee Education Association.
She served two terms in the Tennessee General Assembly, 1936-1940. She was the first woman to be elected to a second term. It was in 1938 that the 70th General Assembly conferred upon her the title "Lady Ruth." In 1951, she finished her history of Cocke County, Over the Misty Blue Hills, which became a collector's item.
Mrs. O'Dell had her first husband George W. O'Dell had two children, Iris Ruth O'Dell Anderson and Lynn Sheeley O'Dell. Mrs. O'Dell's second husband was Mr. W.A. Dysart. When "Lady Ruth" died in 1956, her son said this, "She swam upstream all her life… She really was a lady ahead of her time."
