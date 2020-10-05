September 11, 2001 is a day that changed America, and unknowingly to many, drew a line-in-the-sand between the different age groups and eras of Veterans. Since that tragic day there has been a divide in the services provided for the pre and post 9/11 eras. On May 5, 2010 Public Law 111–163, the Family Caregiver Program of the Caregivers and Veterans Omnibus Health Services Act 2010 was born.
Under this program the caregivers of seriously injured Veterans who served after September 11, 2001 would receive benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), not available for those who take care of Veterans who served prior to this date.
For thousands of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam Veterans needing care this was like a stick in the eye. Prior to this new law, family caregivers received support from VA social workers and did not receive a stipend (money) for their work. Many family members have had to quit jobs to tend for their older disabled Veterans and are still not eligible for the extended benefits this legislation made available for the younger age group.
Then (2010), Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric K. Shinseki said, “We at VA know that every day is a challenge for our most seriously injured Veterans and their Family Caregivers. I know many Veterans and their Family Caregivers have been waiting anxiously for this day and I urge them to get their applications in as soon as possible so they can receive the additional support they have earned.”
These were the VA’s insight to what the families of injured Veterans were facing. This comment from the top person in the VA shows he recognizes the many issues the caregivers face but limited the program to only newer post 9/11 families. This was the line of distinction the VA and Congress set up and it alienated many older Veterans in need.
A 2011 VA news release stated that, “Caregivers for Veterans of all eras are eligible for respite care, education and training on what it means to be a caregiver, how to best meet the Veteran’s care needs, and the importance of self-care when in a care giving role.” I know, from personal experience, that getting any help from the VA for caregivers was lacking, the support staff were few and far between.
This bill added additional staff and services to the program and allowed the post 9/11 caregivers new benefits. These included access to healthcare under the Champ VA program, additional mental health services and paid mileage for accompanying Veterans to appointments. Most importantly to many families, a stipend or monthly pay for the hours they spend taking care of the Veteran was given.
MISSIONS ACT
In June of 2018 President Trump signed the “John S. McCain III, Daniel K. Akaka and Samuel R. Johnson VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018. Otherwise know as the Missions Act. This legislation was designed to add the caregivers of pre-9/11 Veterans, making them eligible for the expanded benefits.
Finally, the Korea and Vietnam Veterans families who have been taking care of their sick and injured warriors would start receiving the additional support they needed. Phase one — family caregivers of Veterans who were seriously injured in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975, will become eligible for this program. Phase two — two years (after Phase one begins) family caregivers of Veterans who were seriously injured in the line of duty between May 7, 1975, and September 10, 2001, will become eligible.
Unfortunately, there was an issue with the VA’s antiquated computer system and until it was updated the pre-9/11 Veterans would still have to wait. The VA released this statement, “The department intends for the first phase to begin “on the same day (June 6, 2018) that our other proposed regulatory changes go into effect. However, we recognize that the timeline for development of an information technology system can be unpredictable.”
This past week on October 1 the VA announced they were opening registration to the Phase one group of caregivers. The Missions Act, which was designed under the leadership of our 1st District Congressman Dr. Phil Roe, can finally bring needed support for the families of older Veterans, and erases one of the “lines-in-the-sand”.
Congressman Roe issued a statement saying, “Today is a historic day for the thousands of caregivers who selflessly tend to our pre-9/11 veterans,” said Ranking Member Roe. “Since President Trump signed the MISSION Act into law in 2018, we have been able to give our veterans greater access to care and improve VA’s ability to recruit and retain doctors, nurses, and other critical staff. Starting today, we will finally also expand support for the caregivers of veterans with serious injuries that occurred in the line of duty during the Vietnam era and earlier. These caregivers are heroes in their own right, and I salute them for the irreplaceable service they provide to our nation’s veterans.”
The VA has released several “fact-sheets” that explain the expansion, who is eligible, how to apply and the process the determination will take. I will share some of the facts I feel that will be important for families to get the process started.
ELEGIBILITY
“A Veteran who has a single or combined service connected disability rating of 70% or more, and Who is in need of in-person personal care services for a minimum of six (6) continuous months based on either: • An inability to perform an activity of daily living (ADL) each time the activity is performed, or • A need for supervision, protection, or instruction, which means a functional impairment that directly impacts his/her ability to maintain his/her personal safety, on a daily basis.
There are seven eligibility requirements for the Veteran:
The individual is either:
1. A Veteran; or • A member of the Armed Forces undergoing a medical discharge from the Armed Forces.
2. The individual has a serious injury (including serious illness) incurred or aggravated in the line of duty in the active military, naval, or air service:
• On or after September 11, 2001; or • Effective on the date specified in a future Federal Register document, on or before May 7, 1975; or • Effective two years after the date specified in a future Federal Register document, after May 7, 1975 and before September 11, 2001.
3. The individual is in need of in-person personal care services for a minimum of six (6) continuous months based on any one of the following: • An inability to perform an activity of daily living; or • A need for supervision, protection, or instruction.
4. It is in the best interest of the individual to participate in the program.
5. Personal care services that would be provided by the Family Caregiver will not be simultaneously and regularly provided by or through another individual or entity.
6. The individual receives care at home or will do so if VA designates a Family Caregiver.
7. The individual receives ongoing care from a Primary Care Team or will do so if VA designates a Family Caregiver.
To be an eligible caregiver they must:
1. Be at least 18 years of age.
2. Be either: • The eligible Veteran’s spouse, son, daughter, parent, stepfamily member, or extended family member; or • Someone who lives with the eligible Veteran full-time or will do so if designated as a Family Caregiver. core competencies, and additional care requirements.
3. Be initially assessed by VA as being able to complete caregiver education and training.
4. Complete caregiver training and demonstrate the ability to carry out the specific personal care services
In addition, there must be no determination by VA of abuse or neglect of the eligible Veteran by the caregiver.
APPLICATION
You and the Veteran will need to apply together and participate in an application process to determine if you are eligible for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. You will both need to sign and date the application and answer all questions for your role. You will need to fill out a joint “Application for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (VA Form 10-10CG).
The above are only the basic guidelines and, as always, the VA will make the final determination. I suggest you look up the complete information at the VA’s website at https://www.caregiver.va.gov/, contact a local service officer at DAV Chapter 102 or the County Veterans Service Officer, or call the VA at 855-260-3274. Next week I will share more about the rest of this program and the two-tier stipend that will help those who can no longer work because of taking care of their Veteran.
UPCOMING EVENTS
AMVETS Post 75 –Announcing the first annual Four Rivers Motorcycle Poker Run. The fundraiser will be Saturday, October 17 beginning at Classic Leathers in Morristown. Registration will be at 9 a.m. and KSU at 10. Cost is $15 per bike. The route will be 65 miles of beautiful fall colors. For more information you can visit the AMVETS Post 75 Facebook page or contact Joe Purser at 757-535-2173 in Dandridge, Larry Evon at 423-587-9673 in Morristown or myself at 423-721-8918.
American Legion Post 41 and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice are holding their Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran Day on October 17. The event will be held at the Newport City Park, Shelter #2, on October 17 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A short program will be held, and a brown bag lunch will be provided. Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative Pins will be available. For more information contact David Mills at (423) 237-6896.
NEWS OF NOTE
American Legion Post 41 — meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday October13, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at (423) 237-6896 for more information or directions.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, October 15, at 148 Pine Street. Until further notice the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Due to restrictions there will not be a meal preceding the meeting. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.