Sometimes it is difficult to think of those people of the past or the times of the past in terms of human emotions and/or humor of which we are so familiar today. This week we will focus on some stories which will prove that such emotions have indeed been around a long time.
Methodist Bishop Francis Asbury (1745-1816) spread the gospel message, traveling on horse- back across the eastern United States for more than forty years. According to his journal, he made at least twelve trips through Cocke County. Sometimes he stopped and preached; other times his pilgrimage just took him through. The following story was found in Holston Methodism, volume 1, by R.N. Price. Samuel Harned (1765-1851) lived in that part of the county that bears his name - Harneds Chapel. There are still Harned descendants living here today.
Samuel Harned was an intelligent well-read man from New Jersey. He accompanied Bishop Asbury on one of his journeys through the wilderness. Mr. Harned used to relate that while they were passing through the Indian country, a false alarm was given, which created some excitement. When it was over, one of the preachers asked the Bishop if he did not feel for his faith when he thought the Indians were upon him. The Bishop replied, "I felt for my gun."
This story was published in the Daily American [Nashville, TN], 30 August 1879. It had been clipped from the Newport Reporter. Today it would be interesting to know the name of the prospective bridegroom. "Medder Fork" (a/k/a Meadow Fork) is an area near Spring Creek in Haywood County. The post office used to be Joe, NC, but now it's just Hot Springs. With the bride-to-be having been left on Granny's Branch, the couple evidently crossed Max Patch and came down to Harmony Grove near Del Rio. The County Clerk would have been W.H. Penland.
Since the Legislature of 1870 reduced marriage licenses to 50 cents in Tennessee, many citizens of North Carolina who are too poor to pay $3.75, which is the fixed fee for a license in that State, take advantage by stepping over the line into Tennessee where they are united for the small sum of 50 cents.
Last week a boy, who looked as if he had not been long in his teens with bare feet, in his shirt sleeves and trousers rolled up "splitman" fashion and long hair swinging over his shoulders, entered the Clerk's office in Newport when the following conversation took place between the clerk and the boy:
"Howdy." The clerk then said, "Good morning, sir. Take a seat."
After a profound silence of fifteen minutes, the boy boomed off in a boisterous tone, "Is this whar you sells licenses?" "Yes sir," replied the clerk.
"Well, I wants to buy me a pair."
"You're pretty young to marry? "I don't know. I guess I'll do," the boy said.
"Where do you live?" "On Medder Fork." "In North Carolina?" the clerk asked. "Are you going to marry in North Carolina?"
"No, I fetched her over to Tennessee. I left her up on Granny's Branch."
"Are you twenty-one years old?" "No, I's about seventeen."
"You can't marry before you are twenty-one." The boy lowered his head and said, "Pap and Mam's both willin', anyhow."
The clerk started to get the license, when the boy inquired, "Say, Mister, what's they worth over here?" As you came all the way from North Carolina, you can have them for fifty cents."
"Well, that's all I's got." The clerk then asked, "How will you pay the man who marries you?"
"Guess he won't charge anything."
"Who will go your security?" Pointing to the boy who had come with him, "Bill there."
The boy procured the license and drew out his fifty cents, all in nickels and dimes, and with a smile departed for Granny's Branch and his betrothed.
This story was published in the Nashville Tennessean, 7 April 1960. The source was Libby McMahan, who at that time was living in Nashville but had once been Deputy Court Clerk for the Cocke County Circuit Court. She was the wife of Iliff McMahan, Sr. Many readers will remember both Judge Shepherd and Dr. Valentine.
Judge George R. Shepherd and Dr. Fred M. Valentine, head of Valentine-Shults Hospital in Newport had grown up together...They became fast friends. They hunted and fished and played golf together. One day when they were hunting, a bird flew up and they both shot at the same time. Each one claimed he killed the bird and they never did settle the argument.
At the later time we speak of, Dr. Valentine was a witness in Judge Shepherd's court in a compensation case…Judge Shepherd turned unexpectedly to Dr. Valentine and questioned, "Now that you are under oath and sworn to tell the truth, will the witness state if he still is of the opinion that he killed that bird."
Dr. Valentine sat silent, a mischievous smile on his face. Judge Shepherd repeated the question the second and third time. Finally, the doctor answered, "The witness objects to the question because it does not pertain to the case in which he was summoned for testimony." Judge Shepherd overruled the objection and then sternly directed, "Will the witness quit stalling and answer the question?"
"The witness pleads the Fifth Amendment," Dr. Valentine shot back. Disgusted, Judge Shepherd announced, "Witness dismissed!"
Dr. Valentine stepped down from the witness stand and went back to the hospital. Judge Shepherd went back to the case before him.
A wonderful storyteller, Iliff McMahan, Sr., who was the Circuit Court Clerk, told this one. A local citizen had been brought to court for the sale of unlicensed alcohol. Always liking to claim kinship, she pointed to the seized evidence, and told the clerk, "Cousin Iliff, that's sellin' likker, not drinkin' likker."
Some days later, Attorney Crawford happened into the clerk's office and inquired about the evidence. When its description was relayed to him, the attorney said, "I'll get rid of it for you."
Mr. McMahan said that was the last he saw or heard of that evidence.
Mrs. Mary Kyle Willis was the administrator of the local Selective Service (Draft) Board. One Veterans' Day she was asked to speak to the local Kiwanis Club regarding her work. Lots of local men will remember having to present yourself for registration at Mrs. Willis' office shortly after your 18th birthday.
In introducing Mrs. Willis, the program chairman, a dignified, straight-laced fellow, began by saying, "Our speaker today is someone with whom many of you men have had intimate relations." First a chuckle or two and then the assembled group broke into gales of laughter. After the chairman realized what he had said, his following remarks just seemed to make the situation funnier.
Mrs. Willis herself was a jovial person and she took it all in good spirits, starting her
