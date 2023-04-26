We live in an age of rapid cultural change on sexuality and gender identity. What is the Christian to do? Must all change be accepted without critique? Are Christians who follow God’s Biblical standards — “bigots” and “sexists” — as we stand accused of being?
Actually the shoe is on the other foot. Any person who insists that Christians must, by law, be required to turn away from God’s word is himself or herself a bigot. Using law is not the answer. Both the society in which the church was born, and Christian society in more recent times, have tried using law. Opponents of Christian moral values seek to use law today. Law only drives opposing views underground.
What is a Christian to do? First, remember that the church has been here before. The church began in an age very like the one we now experience. How did they help society mature?
First, they neither yielded to immoral behavior nor accepted immoral behavior as either normal or natural. Second, they were not hateful. Wait a minute, many will say, if you condemn my choice of behavior as immoral then you are being hateful! Is that true? If that were true, every time a parent corrects a child or a teacher corrects a student that parent or teacher would be guilty of being hateful.
The early Christians were not being hateful when they proclaimed God’s moral standards. They not only lived in a day when homosexual behavior and cross dressing (gender dysphoria) were common, but in their day it was common to throw out unwanted children to die by the roadside. The early Christians adopted and cared for many of those abandoned children. They were in opposition to, and implicitly condemned, the culture around them by protecting those children. In that time many found such behavior “hateful.” Helping children, however, was not the only manner by which the early Christians stood in opposition to the culture of their time.
They boldly proclaimed God’s moral commands, condemned immorality, and, at the same time, loved the persons to whom they spoke. They boldly proclaimed that sin was sin, but that God’s Son had come to offer forgiveness to all who would accept God’s gift.
Christians of 2023 must follow their example. We must boldly proclaim that God’s Son, Jesus the Christ, has come to redeem all who come to him. We must clearly and without equivocation declare that the Creator has taught us what behaviors are or are not acceptable. Having proclaimed God’s moral standards, we must ensure that our lives are consistent with God’s Word and our proclamation of it.
We will not escape being called hateful, hypocritical, and bigoted. This we must endure. We must follow the common motto to “love the sinner and hate the sin.” Many will reject us, but some few will hear our testimony and see our lives. They may well ask where we find strength and wisdom for a consistent Christian life. Those few will give us opportunity to witness to our loving Lord. As for the rest. They are in God’s hands as are we. Rest in that knowledge.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
