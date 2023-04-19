It’s a perfectly beautiful bright, sunny day. The rain has done its job, and everywhere I look the different shades of green greet me, but the weather is unseasonably chilly for April. I’ll take it, because we all know what’s around the corner here in the south.

This is birthday season for my family. Both of my boys were born in April, and Robby spent one of the big ones at work overseas this year. He has been blessed with a good job and loves his work, but with it there are sacrifices. Many holidays and other special days we celebrate while he is out of country.

