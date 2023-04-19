It’s a perfectly beautiful bright, sunny day. The rain has done its job, and everywhere I look the different shades of green greet me, but the weather is unseasonably chilly for April. I’ll take it, because we all know what’s around the corner here in the south.
This is birthday season for my family. Both of my boys were born in April, and Robby spent one of the big ones at work overseas this year. He has been blessed with a good job and loves his work, but with it there are sacrifices. Many holidays and other special days we celebrate while he is out of country.
It was the same way with his dad, but in a way the distance makes the time spent at home all the sweeter. It seemed that every time something happened when the kids were small, and I needed a shoulder, Glen R. was in the Gulf of Mexico. I know that wasn’t really the case, but it felt like it.
The really special thing was the fact that we were so connected as a couple and as a family that Glen R. always knew. He worked most of his career for Shell Oil, and the company always reminded the wives that our hubbies had dangerous jobs. Every time we attended a safety banquet or other company party we were told to keep those home fires burning without putting added stress on our fellas.
I tried to take that to heart, and handle life’s little crises without letting Glen R. know what was going on, but it never worked out. From hundreds of miles away he could feel when we needed him. I don’t mean that he heard my voice and knew, I mean he would wake up from a sleep in the middle of the night and know something was wrong.
Once he called me and immediately said, what’s wrong? I told him everything was fine, but he wouldn’t have it. He insisted that he knew something was wrong, and he wanted me to tell him what it was. I believe this time our faithful friend, Wonder Dog, had passed away unexpectedly. It was such a comfort to know that even when he wasn’t by my side his heart was absolutely present.
When those big birthdays and other things with the kids are happening I still miss their dad, but I know that his heart is always with us. The kids and I talk about him a lot so it’s almost like he is still here, but not quite.
One day Glen R. decided to play a trick on his fellow offshore workers. The silly thing found boots and jeans to sit in every stall of the bathroom. He stuffed the jeans into the boots to make it seem as if someone was on each toilet. He was so full of fun and popular, but I don’t know if he was too popular when his buddies found out about this trick! We still laugh about this one!
