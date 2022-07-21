About forty years ago, I ran across a small book entitled "Oblique City," which featured the Wolf Creek section of Cocke County. Mrs. Betty Walker, who lives at Wolf Creek, knew all about the book and its purpose. Recently learning that the McClung Historical Collection had a copy, I had hoped to reread the book as I felt it would make an interesting article for this column.
However, a trip to Knoxville won't be unnecessary as a reprint of "Oblique City" has been released as part of the Historical Reprint series of Cross Mountain Books, which also is publishing the series - "The Pecks of Mossy Creek," edited by Andy Peck of Valdosta, GA. "Oblique City" was actually the "Prospectus of the American Oblique Manufacturing and City Development Company," which was incorporated June 12, 1893. The prospectus itself was first printed in 1894 and was 117 pages, with pictures and maps. With modern technology, the current book is an exact photographic reproduction of the original.
The actual project was the brainchild of Lewis Washington Murch. Research has yielded only sketchy information about Murch, both before and after his time in Cocke County. In 1885, he received international patents for a type of rotary churn and for a butter worker. At that time and at least until 1891, he was living in Medora, Billings County, North Dakota, where he was involved in the local government.
An item in the Dickinson [ND] Press, June 13, 1891, reported that Murch was with a group en route to Chicago where they are about to test a new process for finishing wood which is sup-posed to be superior to veneering. Perhaps he was happy to leave North Dakota as the Dickinson Press later that year printed a court summons resultant of $283.33 which Murch owed Joseph A Ferris.
It was during the Fall of 1891 when L.W. Murch discovered Cocke County. In seeking a building site with water power, he was contacted by Major W.R. Smith who told him about the Wolf Creek property. It was located on the railroad and the French Broad River and was the only available spot between Newport and Asheville to build a large town. Plus, it had been a popular health resort for many years. Major Smith had been interested in Wolf Creek's mineral opportunities for some time. (His home is still standing on Smith Street and was for many years occupied by the Hickey family. Some older residents might remember the Major's grand- daughters, Miss Edna and Miss Katherine Smith.)
Under the name of L.W. Murch, 295 Michigan Avenue, Chicago, an advertisement for capital appeared in the Chicago Tribune, April 10, 1892, requesting investors to "subscribe stock to aid in establishing and building up a manufacturing town at the Wolf Creek, Cocke County, Tennessee." As might be expected, the advertisement promised a sure return on an invest-ment and a great opportunity.
The Reuben Allen family had been in this area by 1825, but this tract of 457 acres belonged to Cynthia Allen Cowan and George Thomas Allen, her nephew. It was most likely part of land grant #2426 of 475 acres "on both sides of French Broad River and Wolf Creek" deeded to Emily Allen and Cynthia Allen in 1875 by the State of Tennessee.
At that time, Murch was already involved in another project. The Chicago Inter Ocean, May 11, 1892, reported under the heading "New Corporations:" Oblique Manufacturing Company of Chicago: to manufacture ornamental timbers; capital stock $1,000,000; incorporators Lewis W. Murch, George A. Knapp, G.S. Abbott. However, this venture did not succeed or perhaps the Wolf Creek one appeared more promising, as it was reported in the Chicago Tribune, March 30, 1893: The Oblique Manufacturing Company of Chicago surrendered its charter and was dissolved.
The Knoxville Journal and Tribune, June 13, 1893, reported: Nashville: Charters were filed today with the Secretary of State for American Oblique Manufacturing & City Development Company of Cocke County…to manufacture mosaic work, fancy doors, blinds, etc. and develop a townsite at Wolf Creek, Tennessee…
Back in North Dakota, the Dickenson Press, September 16, 1893, reported: L.W. Murch, well known to many of the Press readers, has incorporated under the laws of Tennessee, The American Oblique and City Development Co. with a capital of $3,000,000. The company will operate at Newport, Tenn., where they have excellent water power. Mr. Murch has gone to Europe to sell stock and possibly to organize another company covering the same invention as is involved in the American organization.
No doubt, the officers went right to work in getting out a prospectus. It was a handsome book, hard bound with glowing descriptions and thirty-three pictures and maps. The pictures had been taken by W.E. Singleton "the best landscape photographer in the city of Knoxville," and had been converted into line drawings, which probably reduced production costs. (I have seen two of the original photographs.) The prospectus also included portraits of the principal officers of the company. R.C. McCalla, one of the civil engineers involved in the planning, had also been part of the initial development of the railroad from Morristown to Wolf Creek. He had predicted that a town would be built there some day.
The prospectus called for 160 business lots, 111 residence lots, 17 "very valuable highly ele-vated residence lots" and a hotel, all parallel to the railroad. Not a single lot, it was avowed, would be sold until manufacturing had started. It also was to be righteous place! Liquor traffic and immoral practices would be strictly forbidden in the deeds and only temperate workmen would be employed. There was not to be any dog-fighting, cockfighting or any other cruelty to animals.
In that era, investigations could not be conducted as quickly as today, and investors would want to be assured of the validity of this venture. The prospectus included testimonials on the repu- tation and ability of L.W. Murch from such individuals as R.C. McCalla (civil engineer), Major Smith, Benton J. Hall (patent attorney), F.R. Carver and C.H. Stead (loan underwriters), Gass and Bassford (product approvers) and leading citizens of Newport: D.A. Mims and S.A. Burnett (Merchants and Planters Bank), W.H. Jones (attorney), John R. Shults (Clerk and Master), C.B. Mims (Postmaster), Deaton and Willis (furniture sales) and Rev. James I. Cash (pastor, ME Church, South).
Even with lots of planning and a handsome prospectus, the project never got off the ground. By 1895 Murch was being sued. Knoxville Journal and Tribune, April 10, 1895: A transcript from the Chancery Court of Cocke County was filed in the Supreme Court yesterday styled Cynthia A. Cowan et al vs. L.W. March [sic] et al. The same newspaper of November 10, 1895 reported that the petition had been dismissed and on October 17, 1897: decree will stand as entered. The case transcript has not been found in the Cocke County records, and Murch himself seems to have vanished from the records.
A simpler explanation appeared in the Bristol Herald Courier, March 14, 1912: Seventeen or eighteen years ago L.W. Murch purchased 450 acres from the Allen heirs and obtained a war-ranty deed, but it was claimed did not pay them. Murch was a dreamer and it was his plan to build a city on Wolf Creek and call it "Oblique." He did not deceive the Allen heirs but presented his plan to them in all details. Many Newport people believed in his scheme. He issued booklets and spent money in having his town site laid out. Financial troubles overtook him and he mort-gaged the land to Stead and Carver of Chicago. Later Stead and Carver took the land. A suit was brought by the Allens to regain their property but the supreme court ruled against them…Some years ago ex-Sheriff C.F. Boyer was made the agent for Stead & Carver to rent the land and look after it. He was finally authorized to sell it…
Ownership of the land continued to generate problems but that is another story entirely.
For the history of Cocke County it was good that the "Prospectus of the American Oblique Manufacturing and City Development Company" was preserved, and even better that this attractive book has again been made available by Cross Mountain Books through the efforts of Andy Peck. Copies can be ordered from www.crossmountainbooks.com or Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.