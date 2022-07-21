About forty years ago, I ran across a small book entitled "Oblique City," which featured the Wolf Creek section of Cocke County. Mrs. Betty Walker, who lives at Wolf Creek, knew all about the book and its purpose. Recently learning that the McClung Historical Collection had a copy, I had hoped to reread the book as I felt it would make an interesting article for this column.

However, a trip to Knoxville won't be unnecessary as a reprint of "Oblique City" has been released as part of the Historical Reprint series of Cross Mountain Books, which also is publishing the series - "The Pecks of Mossy Creek," edited by Andy Peck of Valdosta, GA. "Oblique City" was actually the "Prospectus of the American Oblique Manufacturing and City Development Company," which was incorporated June 12, 1893. The prospectus itself was first printed in 1894 and was 117 pages, with pictures and maps. With modern technology, the current book is an exact photographic reproduction of the original.

