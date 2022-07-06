Happy birthday to my granddaughter, Rochell Sweeden, on the 8th and to my great-granddaughter, Kendell Sperlin, on the 15th. I hope they have many more.
Rodney and Regina Haney, Cherish Sperlin, Curtis and Mary Lou Haney and Lily and Nicholas, Dora Kate Stokely, and I went on a three-week road trip by car and camper and headed West. We spent Saturday, June 11th, at Chickasaw State Park in Tennessee and then drove all the way through Tennessee on the 12th and spent the night at Sequoyah State Park.
We went on to New Mexico and on the 13th we spent the night at Tucuncari KOA and on June 14th we spent the night at the KOA Campground at Flagstaff, Arizona. On the 15th, we went to the Petrified Forest and Grand Canyon.
We had a picnic at Arizona and then went on Route 66 to the National Museum at Cozy, Oklahoma, on the 16th. We rode through Arizona to the Lumdon Bridge and then went to Needles, California. We stayed at the KOA Campground in the Desert.
Curtis, Mary Lou, Lily, Nicholas, Rodney and Cherish went to see the Hoover Dam. We spent two nights at the KOA in Needles, California, and then left the KOA Campground and went west to the Sequoia RV Ranch and spent two nights and then went to the King Cannon National Park, the Golden Gate Bridge, and then to the Pacific Ocean.
We also went to San Francisco, California. We spent two nights at Fork Campground in California and then went to Yosemite National Park and Death Valley on the 23rd. We spent the night at Paramount Springs Resort and there was a bad sand storm.
We went to Cink, Nevada, on the 24th. We also went to Utah and saw Zion National Park, Bryce Canon Capital, the Arches, and Canyon Land. We stayed at Brice Zion Campground on the 24th and camped at Dead Horse Campground and visited Canyon Land National Park.
On the 26th and 27th, we spent two nights at Dead Horse Point Campground and spent the 28th and 29th at Calride Estates Park Campgrounds. We went to Calride and saw the river and Elk Falls in the Rocky Mountains National Park. It was beautiful. We saw elk, deer, moose and also snow.
We left Colorado on the 30th and went to Kansas and spent the night and stayed at Perry State Park. On our way home, we went through Missouri and St. Louis, Illinois, and Kentucky. We went to the KOA Campground and spent July 1st there and then we left to return home.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Joe Willis, who passed away.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Tois David Seay, who passed away.
Also, we are sending sympathy to the family of Margaret Sorrell, who passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.