W.C. Anderson, the driving force behind the establishment of the Newport Plain Talk in 1900, was a resident of Newport as well as a Representative from Tennessee's First Congressional District. In that capacity he has been both a part of the majority and the minority.
His part in the majority was the fact that he was a Republican, the party which has held this seat continuously since 1881. In the past 200 years, for only 48 years has the seat been held by a non-Republican, and thirteen of those years it was held by the Whig party, the predecessor of the Republican Party.
As a part of the minority, he came from the lower part of the first district, for only 23 years out of more than 200 has the representative not been from the Tri-Cities area. The others in that minority are Thomas D. Arnold and Andrew Johnson (Greeneville), William McFarland (Morristown), James H. Randolph (Newport), A.H. Pettibone and O.B. Lovette (Greeneville).
(As a side note, B. Carroll Reece and Jimmy Quillen have tied for the longevity record for the First Congressional District. Both served in this seat for 34 years. Quillen's years were continuous, Reece's in three different stints.)
William Coleman Anderson was born at Tusculum in Greene County on July 10, 1853. His parents were Dr. Samuel Anderson and Julia Margaret Doak.
He had a distinguished lineage. His grandfather, the Rev. Dr. Samuel Witherspoon Doak (1785-1864), was the founder of Tusculum Academy in 1818, which became Tusculum College in 1844. Dr. Doak served as President for thirty years. Anderson's great-grandfather was Rev. Samuel Doak (1749-1829) who founded Washington College, the first educational institute west of the Alleghanies. Mr. Anderson's father, Dr. Samuel Anderson (1824-1886) was President of Mossy Creek Baptist Seminary, 1853-1857, a predecessor of Carson-Newman University.
W.C. Anderson graduated from Tusculum College in 1876 and moved to Newport to begin the study of law with his uncle Pleasant Witt Anderson, who had been a prominent attorney here for some years. Prospective attorneys at that time could "read law" under the tutelage of an experienced attorney, and when they felt confident in their instruction, they could "stand the bar" and be licensed if they passed. Anderson was licensed in 1878 and presumably went into practice with his uncle.
It was here in Newport where Anderson found his life's partner. He was married to Blanche Gouchenour on June 29, 1881. Her father Henry H. Gouchenour hailed from New Market, VA and came to Jefferson County to teacher school where he met his future wife Elizabeth Walker Cowan. After they married, they moved to Parrottsville where he operated a store. Her grandfather Abednego Inman (1852-1831) was a Revolutionary soldier, one of the Overmountain Men, who marched from the Watauga settlement to defeat the British at Kings Mountain. Before the army left Sycamore Shoals, it was Rev. Samuel Doak who implored God's protection for the men. Abednego Inman is buried in the old cemetery in downtown Dandridge.
The Andersons had eight children, two of who died in infancy. The others were (1) Julia Blanche (1883-1976), a stenographer (2) Hubert Gouchenour (1885-1968), a printer (3) Margaret Elizabeth (Bessie) (1887-1910), a bookkeeper (4) Robert Doak (1888-1926), a journalist (5) William Coleman, Jr. (1892-1936), a salesman (6) Jean Olive (1898-1986), an accountant. None of these children married. Bessie drowned in Pigeon River. Robert (Bob) lived in Louisville, KY and was killed in a car accident. Jean spent her working years in Chicago but retired to Florida.
At one time the Andersons lived in the house which had previously been the home of his uncle P.W. Anderson. It was on the site now occupied by Brown Funeral Home. Mrs. Mims related that this house burned on May 2, 1891. Just hours before the fire, a prominent young man had been drowned in the river, so the townspeople were in a state of excitement. When the Anderson house caught fire, Mrs. Anderson lost sight of her children and it took several men to restrain her from entering the burning house. In turned out, the children were all safe. Mr. Anderson was en route home from Washington. He got a newspaper in Asheville that reported that the children had perished in the fire. One can only imagine the anguish he suffered as he traveled home.
After the fire, the Anderson moved on Academy (now Grammar School) Hill to the house that was for many years the W.R. Neas home. The site is now 202 Mims Avenue. Sometime later they lived in Falls Church, VA as Mr. Anderson's work was in Washington. The Knoxville Journal and Tribune, March 13, 1895, reported that "Hon. W.C. Anderson will build a handsome cottage." If and where that cottage was built has not been recorded for history.
Perhaps he decided instead to purchase the "Scottish Mansion," which A.A. Arthur had had built during the days of the Scottish Carolina Land and Timber Company. The house was located on the two acre tract, now 229 Belton Avenue.
The Republican Chronicle of Knoxville, March 31, 1886, reported that "Mr. Arthur of the Scottish Carolina Land and Timber Company has moved into his new house at Newport. It is heated throughout by the Scates furnace." Mr. Arthur's granddaughter related in 1999 that it was her recollection that her grandparents never actually lived in the house. Her grandmother did not like Newport and found it too primitive for her "up East" tastes. However that may be, the house was built to showcase the various woods that were milled here; each room had woodwork of a different type - walnut, cherry, oak, butternut, etc.
The Scates furnace would have been quite modern for that day. The advertisement shown her appeared in the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, February 14, 1886. It was a warm air furnace that operates on the principal that heat rises, but looking at the size of the house, how could heat have risen to the upper story without a fan? Newport did not have electricity in 1886, and it was generally known that that house never had electricity. The picture also shows several chimneys, so the house would have had fireplace heat.
The Anderson family was in possession of this property for over seventy years. After Mrs. Anderson died in 1940, it was occupied by Miss Julia and Mr. Hubert with occasional visits from their sister Jean. The two siblings lived very private lives. One girl who grew up nearby recalled how she and her friends so wanted to go inside the house. Miss Julia would never allow them in, unless they asked to use her telephone, which was in the hallway; all the other doors were shut.
As a teenager, Attorney Roy Campbell delivered groceries for Add Kyker. In hopes of seeing inside, Campbell always offered to carry the groceries into the house. No, they were just to be left on the porch.
It was a big house set back in a wooded area, In my childhood, it took on the appearance of a haunted house. There was growth up near the house, an outside set of stairs had fallen away, some windows had been broken and had been patched with pasteboard, and rarely were any lights visible. Then there were the stories told of ghosts having been seen around the place. Once when we wandered down the lane to the house and were trying to look it the windows, we were loudly (and rightfully) told to get away by Mr. Hubert.
Mr. Hubert and Miss Julia had no car and walked everywhere. She must have gone to town every afternoon. He was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church; I don't think Miss Julia often attended.
Late on fall day about dusk in 1973, I was driving on Lincoln Avenue and there Miss Julia, then about 90 years old, was sitting on a coal pile behind Brock's, taking a rest before she continued her walk home. She looked disheveled and tired. An unknowing person would never have guessed that she was an educated lady, the daughter of a Congressman and newspaper founder, a granddaughter of college presidents, and a top-notch stenographer. What a sociological lesson! But, no doubt, Miss Julia lived her life just exactly as she wished.
TO BE CONTINUED...
