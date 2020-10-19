I was fourteen when I got to drive my first motorcycle (bike). After a few ups and downs, on that old rut filled dirt road, I learned to keep it upright and me on top. While I did not have the money to own my own bike, a couple of my friends did and they would allow us other kids to ride for our few pennies or whatever change we had.
Of course, all that would go into the gas tank so we could keep the bike going. Off and on during my life I have had the opportunity to own my share of two-wheeled, gas powered “horses”.
I had suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury from an accident in Vietnam, in 1968, but until 2002 I was able to ride. When I went through treatment for the Hairy Cell Leukemia and was given chemo it changed the ability for me to maintain my balance. I spent over two years in a wheelchair and had to sell my Harley.
After a lot of prayer, my God gave me the strength to stand and the ability to compensate and adapt. Over the years I have learned to keep myself upright and now have my wonderful partner Molly, who is my balance, support, and mobility service dog.
This weekend brought back the “Thrill of the Ride” when I was able to, using my truck, lead a group of riders supporting AMVETS Post 75’s fundraiser, Four Rivers Run. At nine o’clock this past Saturday, October 17, at Classic Leathers in Morristown, the sign up of riders began. Husbands and wives, fathers and sons, grandfathers and grandsons, a true family ride.
Greg Fee, the owner of Classic Leathers and a great supporter of Veterans, opened early and let the rider’s pickup any last minute items. There was a DJ and PA system that kept everyone entertained while we got ready for the 10 o’clock start.
Then when the time was right the DJ keyed up Steppenwolf’s, “Get Your Motors Running”, the bikes started rumbling and with kick stands up, the ride was underway. The ride went (north) on Highway 25E, crossed the Holston River, and stopped at the Clinch Mountain Veterans overlook. “Spyder”, from Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and three riders from Newport’s chapter of the “Enforcers” handled the “traffic blocks” so the riders could safety cross highways. The view from the mountain down the valley with the American and POW-MIA Flags, on the clear, cool morning was inspiring to all. After everyone drew their “Poker Run cards”, it was off to the second stop.
While the first leg of the ride was only 16 miles the second leg almost doubled that. The riders went back south on 25E and turned on Highway 160, just south of where we started. This leg of the ride crossed the Nolichucky River and rode through the beautiful “back roads” aligned with trees full of color.
The riders second stop was at the Bybee Market where they were met with a big welcome. The stop lasted about 25 minutes and the group had a chance to enjoy the market. Here we were joined by a Cocke County Sheriff’s deputy who escorted the group all the way to the end of the ride.
The next leg was only about 11 miles and we crossed the French Broad as we headed to the Newport City Park. Our riders had been invited to join American Legion Post 41 and the area health and hospice agencies led by Debbie Williams from Smoky Mountain Healthcare and Hospice. Post 41 Commander David Mills and Ms. Williams worked hard to put on the “Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day”, rescheduled from March. Their program was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and made it the perfect place to stop.
After drawing their cards, all the riders got to go and have a brown bag lunch with the Veterans who had shown up for the event. Charles Lewis Moore, Coronel, U.S. Army, Retired, had been the keynote speaker. I am sad I missed his story about the dog who accompanied him on helicopter flights in Vietnam. David said they had a nice turn out and the weather was beautiful for the outdoor program. He and Debbie will be working on next year’s program and hope to be able to hold it in March, at the annual date.
For the last leg of the ride the riders were escorted by the Newport Police, who took them across the Pigeon River, then by the Cocke County Memorial Building and right down Cosby Highway. The riders were amazed by the postcard scene of the Smoky Mountain Range that greeted them as they passed the Armory Tank. They turned on, what locals call, Wilton Springs road. This is actually part of the first section of Major Charles McGaha, Medal of Honor Highway. It begins at Hartford Road and as part of Highway 73 and runs all the way to the Sevier County line.
The group turned right on Hartford Road and ended their ride in front of Rafting in the Smokies’ office. This is what everyone had been waiting for, to find out who won the Poker hand! After drawing a card at each stop, to give each a five-card hand, the winner was Newport’s Mayor Roland Dykes, III with three of a kind. We had a nice group of gifts for the door prizes furnished by Rafting in the Smokies, Classic leathers, the Wood Shed, Ober Gatlinburg, a beautiful walking stick by local artist Sam Blanchard, and a new helmet provided by Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, and her husband Weston.
(I believe Mayor Ottinger said that they had ordered the helmet for Weston but found the XL helmet was too tight to wear. Seems when he is riding his smile grows so big it swells his whole head and that’s when the helmet got too tight.)
The ride was declared a success and the riders went on upstream and visited the Hartford Festival that was going on. The ending destination was chosen so that AMVETS Post 75 could bring some “out-of-towners” in to support the fundraising for the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department.
Post 75 sends thanks to the riders, the community that supported us through their gifts, the law enforcement community for helping keep the riders safe, and the riders who joined. Plans are in place for a May run and the 2nd Annual Four Rivers Run, the third week in October 2021.
CVMA AND THE ENFORCERS:
The CVMA is an Association of Combat Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. Their mission is to support and defend those who have defended our country and our freedoms. They focus on helping veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter, and guidance, or simply to say, “Thank You.” and “Welcome Home.”
The Cocke County Chapter of the Enforcers LEMC Motorcycle Club are motorcycle riders bound by a bond of brotherhood. They are active in the community and frequently participate in fund raisers for other organizations and persons in need. They strive to promote a positive image for the Enforcers LEMC, their Chapter, Families, and the Law Enforcement/Military Communities in all that we do.
Both groups have offered to provide a person and help for the planning committee for future rides and will be an immense help going forward. The May and our October annual rides will be loads of fun, so like the song says, “Get your Motor Running” so you can ride with us.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
