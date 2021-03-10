I've been sidetracked! I am by nature a planner and had all of the topics for March's columns already in mind when the two most important ladies in my life, at different times, both suggested that Women's History Month should be the focus of one of my articles. It is wise to keep on the positive side of these ladies; so for them, I have changed plans (and both of them would declare how hard that is for me!) and I will admit that I have learned things I did not know.
The origin of women's history month began in 1911 when International Women's Day was established. It was celebrated that year on March 19, but after 1917 the date was changed to March 8, because on that date women workers in Petrograd, Russia, began a demonstration that some say began the 1917 Russian Revolution.
The women's movement in the United States formally began in 1848 with the convention in Seneca Falls, NY. The group of women (and a few men) gathered there and produced a document calling for equal treatment of men and women. Two of the main organizers of the meeting were Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. An interesting fact is that only one woman - Charlotte Woodward Pierce - lived to see the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, but ironically she was not able to vote that year because she was ill on election day.
International Women's Day was not widely observed, but the concept was adopted by the feminist movement in 1967. In Santa Rosa, CA in 1978 the Sonoma County School District began an observance of Women's History Week for the week of March 8.
In February 1980 President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation designating the week of March 2-8, 1980 as Women's History Week. The purpose was to celebrate the American contributions women have made throughout history and recognize specific achievements of women in the various fields of endeavor. Every president since has issued such a proclamation.
In 1987 Congress passed PL100-9 which designated March as "Women's History Month." A different era of women's history is chosen for focus each year. The theme for 2021 is "Valiant Women of the Vote: The Refusal to be Silence."
As a beginning, Carter's 1980 proclamation seems to lay the foundation for the entire observance: From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who welcomed them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America were as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.
Don't forget Tennessee's special place in Women's History. Our General Assembly was the 36th and final state necessary to ratify the 19th amendment which guaranteed voting rights to women.
The phrase "Behind every great man, there's a great woman" was found first in print in 1946 in the Port Arthur [TX] News. Men, perhaps, haven't liked to admit it, but few of them could have accomplished as much as they did, had it not been for the help and encouragement from the women in their lives.
President Carter would certainly be a good example of this. His mother "Miss Lillian" began when he was young encouraging him to read and to excel academically. For more than seventy years his wife Rosalyn has been beside him to assist with whatever he was involved.
Women have known how much they did for their men, but cultural restraints kept them relegated to the wings, but as the years passed, more and more women realized that they were not getting what they deserved and they sought to remedy the situation. As with any change in society, the circumstances that are involved sometimes become unpleasant, even violent. (Read the history of the suffragettes.) Have you seen the bumper sticker "Well-behaved women seldom made history."?
The historical roles of women were pretty well laid out in the Bible - helpmate to her husband, mother and homemaker. Deviating from such was not easy for them, but even in the Bible, there were a few women who dared to step out of the prescribed role and do something different - Deborah, Abigail, Queen Esther, the women who followed Jesus, even Lydia "the seller of purple," who some consider the first female businesswoman.
To use a current phrase, those women were some of the first to "break the glass ceiling" which is that invisible barrier that prevents rising to the higher positions based on tradition, bias and other forms of subtle discrimination, despite one's ambitions, qualifications and eligibility.
My daughter explained that women today could continue to be inspired by the stories of the women who risked so much to pave the way for the greater achievements of women in the succeeding years. My grandmother wrote in her autobiography: "Year by year, women have become more and more emancipated, and in this year of 1963, very few doors are closed to females, and they have insinuated a foot in those which are." (She lived thirty-seven more years and witnessed even more of the changes for women that evolved.)
In Cocke County, women's history followed the typical route, wives, homemakers and mothers, but all the same, they were helping their men - fathers, husbands, sons and brothers - with many of their tasks, and as President Carter mentioned, not getting much credit.
I had a cousin who, in 1903, received a degree from Converse College; she was the first woman in Sevier County to do so. She could not get a teaching job there, even though the county superintendent himself did not have a degree. She managed her husband's large farm, because he preferred strolling around town and visiting with the men at the courthouse and the various businesses. However, the road that runs by their farm bears her husband's name, not hers.
Similar things happened in Cocke County. In the 1870's, C.T. Peterson had a store on the present SW corner of East Main Street and McSween Avenue. He was also the Postmaster for Newport and maintained the post office in his store. (In those days, citizens had to go to the post office to get their mail; there was no home delivery.) Mrs. W.O. Mims wrote that it was always her observation that it was Mrs. Peterson who was doing all the work of the store and the post office; Mr. Peterson was always resting "because of his health."
Someone must have recognized Mrs. Peterson's ability, because after they moved to Carson Springs to manage the hotel, a post office was established there and in 1891 Mrs. Peterson herself was named as the Postmaster. As for Mrs. Peterson's health, she died two years before he did. (Maybe she worked herself to death caring for him.)
There are several firsts and accomplishments of Cocke County women to which recognition can be given.
Deborah Milliken: In 1903 W.J. McSween wrote in his "Recollections" that Debbie Milliken had the first barroom in Old Newport on the French Broad. That would possibly make her the first businesswoman in Cocke County. No doubt, men were glad she was there after the trips from home to the county seat. (Early records show that a half pint of rum was 6 shillings, a half pint of brandy eight shillings.) Evidently Debbie was well thought of, as her death in 1837 at the age of 74, merited mention in the Knoxville Register. Her son Alexander had been the High Sheriff of Cocke County and had represented the county in the State Legislature.
Miss Rachel Waddell: Coming from an era when education for women was considered unnecessary, Miss Waddell (1827-1901) is regarded as the first female teacher in Cocke County. She lived for many years with the James Madison Burnett family in Del Rio and is buried in their cemetery. Miss Rachel was a daughter of John Waddell, a Revolutionary soldier. Mary Rowe Ruble did not remember Miss Rachel herself but did remember when she died, as well playing "dress up" with Miss Rachel's hats and clothes with her little friend Maye Burnett (Runnion).
Next week we'll focus on more accomplishments of Cocke County women.
