According to Dr. Sharon Black, watching subtitled films, TV programs, and videos have huge benefits for children. It can help them boost reading skills, learn other languages, and provide more inclusive access for children with disabilities or those who speak a minority language.
This small change—turning on subtitles—can make a big difference.
Watching video content with subtitles—both when used as a teaching tool and or entertainment outside the classroom—can improve children’s decoding skills.
Subtitles have also been shown to improve the literacy skills of those who are struggling with reading. It can help them improve their vocabulary, boost their comprehension skills, and increase reading fluency.
Also, it will benefit minority language speakers learning the official language of the country in which they live.
Students learning a foreign language can learn vocabulary and improve their proficiency just by watching subtitled foreign language films and television programs.
A side benefit would be improving children’s intercultural awareness. It would give them opportunities to learn about the lives of children in other cultures and to identify with children who speak languages other than theirs.
At school, subtitled videos could be put to use by teachers as a motivating, engaging aid in improving literacy and language learning.
Children worldwide are spending more time in front of screens and using more multimedia resources than ever. As a result, now is the perfect moment to raise awareness of the educational benefits of subtitles.
