Last week's article dealt with the visit of Editor John E. Helms of Morristown with a fellow newspaperman, Major Harry Heiss at Wolf Creek in Cocke County. This week Major Heiss will be introduced to you readers. His name would be totally unfamiliar in Cocke County now and recognizable to only a handful elsewhere.
Major John Henry Heiss was born in Bristol, Bucks County, PA on April 30, 1838, to John P. and Anna (Molineaux) Heiss. The family must have migrated to Nashville, TN very soon after his birth, for Anna Heiss is buried in the old Nashville City Cemetery, having died August 20, 1838.
In his youth, John P. Heiss was a naval purser and later a clerk, but he had acumen for accounting and business and in 1840 was in charge of the financial department of the Nashville Union; by 1844 he was the sole editor of that publication. In 1845, at the invitation of President James K. Polk, Heiss moved to Washington, DC as business manager of the Washington Union, which was the "official organ of the Polk administration." After Polk's term, Heiss remained in Washington, involved both in journalism and politics. He was associated with the ill-fated Nicaraguan affair of William Walker.
John P. Heiss' son Henry, called Harry, grew up in Washington and received his education at Columbian College, which became George Washington University. Harry enlisted in the Confederate army June 25, 1861, serving in McNairy's 1st Battery and then transferred to Wheeler's 1st Regiment Tennessee Cavalry. Heiss claimed that it was he who set fire to the Confederate supplies in Holly Springs, MS in December 1862 to keep them from falling into Union hands.
After the war, Henry Heiss returned to Nashville where he was one of the editors of the Republican Banner. In 1872 he left that position to become managing editor of the St. Louis Times. Two years later he returned to Nashville as managing editor of the American. In 1884 he became Editor-in-Chief of the Nashville Union.
As mentioned previously, newspaper editors were quite powerful in that day. They were educated and had the ability to use words to the utmost effects. The positions that Heiss held in his journalistic career would attest to his ability. After his death it was written No more brilliant writer was ever connected with the press in Tennessee than Major Henry Heiss. No more genial companion has ever been known to the newspaper fraternity. When he wrote, his original style, incisive forcible and vigorous, contributed in no small degree to the columns over which he presided.
However, a story in the Morristown Gazette tells something of Heiss' personal temperament. It seems that a printer's devil came across a kitten in the newsroom and for pure "devilment" threw the kitten into the ink barrel. Heiss heard its frantic meowing, went to investigate and removed it. He gave the porter a dollar to wash the kitten and give it food. The kitten became the "office cat," and for the remainder of Heiss' career, the cat was with him in the newsroom.
Heiss married Mary G. Lusk on September 4, 1872. She, too, came from a prominent Nashville family. Her father Robert Lusk was a banker, land speculator and real estate broker, as well as a leader at First Presbyterian Church. The Lusks were friends and neighbors with President and Mrs. James K. Polk.
There was no air-conditioning in Major Heiss' day, and in the summers anyone who was able tried to find cooler climes. Somehow Major Heiss' heard of Wolf Creek in Cocke County, which definitely would have been more comfortable during the summer than downtown Nashville where he lived.
However, Wolf Creek was about 300 miles from Nashville, so traveling would not have been easy either. In checking old railroad schedules, it would seem that travel from Nashville to Wolf Creek would take about 10 hours, not counting layovers when changing trains. There was no direct train route from Nashville to Knoxville until 1884. One had to travel from Knoxville to Chattanooga and then onto Nashville.
The first reference of Heiss and Wolf Creek was in September 1877 when it was mentioned in the Morristown Gazette that Maj. H. Heiss and wife of the Nashville American have been registered at Allen's, Wolf Creek, for a fortnight. We welcome them to East Tennessee. Another paper referred to the place as "Riverside, a popular resort in Cocke County."
As Major Heiss was a friend of Editor Helms, he most likely visited the newspaper office during train layovers in Morristown, and Helms reported on his visits. From the Morristown, Knoxville and Nashville papers, it was reported on the visits of Major and Mrs. Heiss to Wolf Creek, and they were not all in the summer but at various times of the year.
The Knoxville Daily Chronicle wrote in 1881 that Major Heiss will be at Wolf Creek in a few days where he intends to build a summer dwelling and will raise sheep for a livelihood. One notice in 1882 referred to Heiss as, now of Wolf Creek, formerly of the Nashville American. Another Morristown article in 1883 stated Maj. Heiss whose quiet retreat for many months under the shadow of Cocke County seeking recuperation from editorial fatigues has been the means of securing him a host of loyal friends throughout this section.
It is not known if Heiss built at Wolf Creek, but the Morristown Gazette, April 9, 1884 reported The citizens of Cocke County will be glad to learn that Col. Heiss [Somewhere along the line he received a promotion!] is negotiating for the purpose of the splendid property at Whitwell, a station on the railroad where a post office has been established.
Whitwell is about nine miles downstream from Wolf Creek. An 1888 Rand McNally map labels the spot "White Well," but its approximate location today would be at the foot of Stone Mountain across the river from the Bobarosa Saloon, which is on Hwy. 25/70. The area known as Whitwell was later called Westmeyer. Reference to the place on today's maps is the name "Iron Mine Hollow."
Evidently, Heiss had been experiencing health problems for some time, for news items mention such words as "rest" and "recuperation" in reference to his visits in East Tennessee. He was at his residence at Whitwell when he suffered a stroke on May 9, 1885, which Editor Helm wrote "undoubtedly brought on by overwork in his profession."
When the news reached Nashville, Mrs. Heiss' brother A.H. Lusk immediately left for Cocke County. When he got to Morristown, the quickest way he could get to Whitwell was by handcar. (Imagine propelling that conveyance for thirty miles!)
The first reports were that there was little hope for Major Heiss' recovery, but later the news came that there was improvement. Evidently his wife and perhaps his Wolf Creek friend, Dr. Peck, felt that he would be better to be back in Nashville.
The Nashville Banner announced that he and Mrs. Heiss arrived back in the city on June 14th and the issue of June 16th reported that he was somewhat improved.
But it wasn't to be. Major Henry Heiss died at his home 226 North Vine Street on June 20, 1885. His death certificate lists the cause of death as "softening of the brain" which was an old term for inflammation or reduced blood flow to parts of the brain, such as results from a stroke.
Major Heiss' funeral was held at the home of his brother-in-law A.H. Lusk. Attending in a body were the surviving members of his Confederate units as well as the Nashville press association. There was quite an array of floral tributes, but the two that were most impressive was a tall floral column surmounted by a dove from the employees of the Nashville Union and a large floral pillow with "H.H." in the center topped with the word "Peace" and a white dove, which had been sent by the Nashville Press Club.
His friend Editor Helms in Morristown wrote: Major Heiss possessed a rare combination of life's virtues, and no one held more fully than he the love and admiration for his acquaintances. Truly in his death has Tennessee journalism sustained a great loss.
