Like the contact information at the end of each of my columns states, I have over 40 years of working for Veterans. In this week’s column I am going to share a bit about a group, “Veterans inf Focus” (VIF) that I have been using the past six years to help advocate, support and coordinate events and programs, and help our community Veterans and organizations work together. I will also share the announcement of VIF’s mission to Honor our communities Veterans.
HOW IT BEGAN:
After I got out of the service in 1970, I was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), it took me over fifteen years to “get my act together”. PTSD wasn’t a recognized disorder until 1980 so I spent a lot of time dealing with psychiatrist. Since the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) had not rated my TBI, which wasn’t a recognized disorder until the 80’s, every Neurologist I saw would send me back to psychiatry.
When I got to Florida in 1979, I met a Native American who became my friend and mentor. He got me back on the path to my native spiritual beliefs and I turned the corner. While not cured of my medical and mental issues I became aware of how to deal with them which started my path to help other Veterans. I joined the Disabled American Veterans Chapter in Land O’ Lake, Florida and members there helped me get a job. I started with a new weekly newspaper, the “Land of Lakes Laker” and helped put together the first edition. I enjoyed the work and learned quickly, within in 8 months I became the assistant publisher.
In 1981, I formed the first Vietnam Veterans organization in the Tampa Bay area, Vietnam Veterans Artists Alliance (VVAA). I used my college training in Art Education to help other Veterans deal with PTSD using Art as a therapy. It was helpful for the thirty members, which included spouses and children, to use their writings, drawings, sculpture and other forms of expression to bring out their pain and begin healing. We held our shows throughout the Bay area and became a catalyst for other Vietnam Veterans groups. I helped by co-founding five other Vietnam Veterans organization.
Things were very difficult for Vietnam Veterans when we came home and we were followed by the same attitude about our service still. To make sure that the Veterans could keep up with news and events happening within “our” community I bought my first computer and in 1983 started a bi-monthly newspaper called “Veterans in Focus”. The skills I had learned at the Laker helped me put together the news the Veterans needed.
In 1984, my VVAA organization had helped the members to come out of their shells. I was offered an opportunity to start a weekly television program on Tampa’s Jones Intercable and we changed our newspaper print to air and VIF became televised. Our very first program won the local “Emmy” the Golden Cassette and was a top four placement in a national contest with over 1,500 entries. This revolutionized how we could bring Veterans together and helped Vietnam Veterans connect. We produced this program for almost three years and had guests from local and national Veteran and government organizations.
Through the newspaper and television program I made contacts and friends who asked me to get involve with a project to bring a Veterans Park and Museum to Hillsborough County (Tampa). I became the Chairman for the project that lasted five years and created a 21-acre park with a 3,000 square foot museum. When it opened, I was hired by the county to be the Executive Director and Curator for the museum.
Then a Doctor’s visit one December afternoon began what I call my “2001 Space oddity”. I was diagnosed with a rare disorder, Hairy Cell Leukemia which was named that because the bone marrow cells had long tentacles looking like hairs. I called it the “Hippy” disease. The experiences I had battling this disease gave me a personal understanding that I have been able to use to help others deal with their battles. I continued to use my experiences and training to work as a service officer to help other Veterans file claims for their benefits and compensation.
FAST FORWARD:
In late 2014, my wife Katie and I relocated to our forever home in Cosby, I transferred my DAV membership to Chapter 102 in Newport and began to settle in. I was elected Senior Vice Commander of Chapter 102 in 2017, went to DAV Service Officer school for certification and started to work with the Veterans throughout the community.
I started working to let the community know about the services Chapter 102 provided for the Veterans and their families of Cocke County. Then I was offered the opportunity, by then publisher Seth Butler, to write this weekly column. I found it again became an avenue to provide information and bring Veterans together. It allowed me to begin to understand the programs and meet the members of AMVETS Post 75 and American Legion Post 41. I joined both organization and offered my experiences to help.
One of the first events I covered for the newspaper was AMVETS Post 75 flag retirement ceremony. Willie Green of Post 75 had set up his Newport Printing Service as a collection point for worn and tattered American flags. The Post had traditionally disposed of the flags and in recent years they had found a lack of community support and turnout. They were only able to dispose of a portion of the flags due to the large number (over 300) and planned to stage another event the following year. I pledged to help them.
When Post 75 started plans for the flag retirement ceremony (FRC) began for 2018, I suggested that we invite the two other Veterans organizations. It was then I found there was an issue with an officer of one of the organizations not being able to attend another’s events because of a previous issue (on a national level). To work around the issue, I brought back my Veterans in Focus’ organizational name to use as an umbrella so all three groups could work together.
Everything worked out for the FRC and since 2018 VIF has been coordinating , supporting and promoting the events each organization has been holding. Each of our local Veterans groups have one thing in common, less than fifteen active members. By using the VIF umbrella we have been able to help bring members from each organization, to have enough bodies to help each other.
Two years ago, VIF became involved with the Wreaths Across America (WAA) program (note: I have written several times about this program that places wreaths on Veterans graves throughout the county each December) through the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF), from Knoxville. Their President, Marilyn Childress, had started finding and decorating Veterans graves that were located in family cemeteries that were incorporated into the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP) when it was created. She has found over 220 graves with forty-nine in our Cocke County community. In 2020, VIF helped promote and gather volunteers from the local community to decorate the graves with the wreaths.
Marilyn’s VHSF organization partnered last year with Food City to set up collection sites for donations to support buying the wreaths. VIF joined and we co-sponsored a table at Food City East this past November which raised enough money to buy the 49 wreaths at a cost of $15 each and supported the VHSF with the rest of the park’s Veterans graves. We also bought two that we used to decorate the grave and a headstone at the County Courthouse of our Medal of Honor recipient Charles L. McGaha.
Because of our larger involvement in the WAA and other programs, it was determined that we should make VIF “legal” and this past March we became recognized as a Tennessee non-profit organization. We have formed a board of local people who support the VIF mission and have filed for our 501c with the IRS.
WREATHS FOR COCKE COUNTY:
In May VIF launched its first annual To Shave or Not To Shave fun-raiser for WAA to support our mission to provide the funds to decorate those 49 Veterans graves. Since Cocke County only has two major cemeteries and over 1,200 private family cemeteries VIF plans on beginning this year to expand the program of decorating the Veteran graves in private cemeteries throughout Cocke County. The monies we raised at the fun-raiser will allow us to supply up to 50 wreaths for those Veterans.
Any family that has a Veteran buried in one of the private sites can contact VIF through the information at the end of our column to reserve one. VIF will also have a booth at the Newport Harvest Festival October 1st and 2nd and will have the registration form there. We will also be at the Food City East in November supporting VHSF for registration.
This year we will be able to provide 50 wreaths at no charge. If the family can afford to make a donation towards the wreath it will help expand the ability to furnish wreaths to those who cannot afford them.. If a church has their own cemetery with Veterans, we would be happy to work with them to obtain other wreaths.
Next week, I will tell you about the second, and biggest, mission VIF is undertaking for the Veterans and their families of Cocke County.
NEWS OF NOTE:
AMVETS Post 75’s Dale Brown would like to invite the Veterans and community to join him for the opening of the 2022 Newport Harvest Festival, Saturday October 1st at 10 a.m. on the lawn of the Cocke County Courthouse.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
