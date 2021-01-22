The Education Law Center (ELC) recently published its annual analysis of school funding in the states. Once again, Tennessee received a grade of “F” in both funding level and funding effort. Currently, the state is $1.7 billion behind where we need to be.
Added to that, we have significant untapped revenue and high dollar amounts held in reserve while our schools lack the critical resources they need to be successful.
This story seems to be the same every year!
The ELC’s breakdown on school funding gives Tennessee an “F” in Funding Level (49th out of 51), a “C” in Funding Distribution, and an “F” in Funding Effort (47th out of 51).
Article XI, Section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution declares, “The state of Tennessee recognizes the inherent value of education and encourages its support. The General Assembly shall provide for the maintenance, support, and eligibility standards of a system of free public schools.”
In short, failing to fund public schools is unconstitutional.
Educator and Knox County state representative, Gloria Johnson, reported, “We have two huge problems in public education in TN, a funding failure and a teacher shortage—and these things are related. We aren’t addressing either problem. This isn’t good governance; [my colleagues are performing in] political theatre. Our kids, school staffs, and families deserve better.”
According to the Tennessee Education Report, “Tennessee has the resources to make meaningful investments in our schools. Our leaders are choosing not to. Year after year after year, policymakers run for office making all sorts of promises about investing in schools, and fail to deliver.”
With the voucher lawsuits, state takeovers of schools, and ill-advised (and often illegal) annual education legislation, most of our lawmakers continue their attempts to steal the educational profession. And I continue to grade them an “F.”
