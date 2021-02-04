What you cannot imagine, you cannot do.
Reading to kids is wonderful, but reading to kids from space is super awesome!
If you need to mix up your bedtime story routine a little bit, how about inviting astronauts on various missions in space to read popular children’s books while floating about?
The concept was developed during the space shuttle Discovery’s final mission to find a way to encourage reading among kids while also promoting STEM education. The creators landed on the idea of having on-duty astronauts read science-based kids’ books, gravity-free.
Since the initial reading, all of the story times have taken place on the International Space Station.
What better role models to engage kids in reading and science? You are not only looking and listening to the books, but also looking around the International Space Station.
Books are selected for a wide range of reading levels and from a wide range of STEM topics, from physics to engineering to biology. Also, a diverse set of astronauts reads the books so kids can see that people who look just like them can reach for the next frontier.
The Story Time from Space program is also expanding. The group is adding a set of nine simple science experiments for kids conducted from the space station, involving concepts like energy transfer and surface tension.
Let’s hope that these awesome videos don’t ruin regular books read from the ground by plain old moms and dads who aren’t even astronauts.
You can access the videos at https://www.youtube.com/c/StoryTimeFromSpace/videos or https://storytimefromspace.com/.
