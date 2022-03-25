Few would question the enterprise and pluck of women to confront a situation and devise a plan to bring it to a satisfactory conclusion. History is filled with such occurrences. As part of Women’s History Month, this week’s article will focus on some interesting incidents of which I’ve heard. Three were local. To avoid any chance of embarrassment, some names have been omitted.
Miss Mae Hartsell (1898-1995) told this story. Martha Kyker was her mother’s first cousin.
During the Civil War, some Confederate soldiers stopped for supper at the Joseph Jefferson Kyker home on Bogard here in Cocke County. They mistakenly thought that Mr. Kyker was a Southern sympathizer and they shared their plan to capture the Captain of the Home Guards, Jefferson Denton. The Home Guards were loosely formed militia units that acted (both legally and illegally) within individual communities.
Helping to serve the Rebels that night was Martha Kyker, who just happened to be engaged to Jefferson Denton’s son Thomas. She later told that her father’s look gave her the message to go tell the Dentons. The Kyker home was on what is now Eagle’s Nest Way and the Denton place was on the present Yellow Springs Road, a distance of about two and a half miles.
When Martha arrived at the Denton home, Jefferson Denton was not at home, but his wife Charity Huff Denton knew where he was. Leaving Martha at the house, Mrs. Denton went to her husband.
Martha put on Mrs. Denton’s bonnet and when the Rebels later arrived at the Denton home, Martha told them that she had no knowledge of Mr. Denton’s whereabouts, which was true. Evidently none of them recognized her from their supper.
The Rebels never found Denton. He lived until 1887 and his descendants are still living here in Cocke County. His future daughter-in-law had saved his life.
This article appeared in the Southwestern Christian Advocate, November 17, 1898:
Mrs. Catherine McSween of Newport, Tenn. in order to raise her missionary money each year has set aside one of her most diligent and productive hens. From this hen she saves every egg and every chicken and sells them for the missionary cause. She says in order to make the plan a success one must be absolutely honest with the Lord.
This scenario occurred at Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC during the school year 1919-1920 when my grandmother was a student there. She said that it certainly created a stir on campus among the girls.
Salem College’s rules in my grandmother’s day would make today’s girls feel that they were incarcerated in a prison. Most activities were chaperoned. On Sunday afternoons the Winston-Salem boys liked to show off and parade in their automobiles up and down Main Street in front of the college dormitories; the girls were forbidden even to look out the windows. All suitors had to be approved and could only call at certain times and chaperones sat with the girls in the parlors.
One of the young men was “Pinky.” (His proper name was William.) He was not on the approved list of young men. For one reason, his family was “new money” and had not been fully accepted into Winston-Salem society. He was also “a man of the world,” having served in France with the American Expeditionary Force during World War I. This probably made him even more attractive to the girls.
How all of this transpired my grandmother never knew, but the dormitory was attached to the Home Moravian Church, which also served as the college chapel. Pinky had determined that he could go through the upper story of the church and the girl could climb out a window of the dormitory, and they could have clandestine meetings on the roof.
All good things must come to an end, and eventually their plan was uncovered (or to use a current phrase, “they were busted.”) The girl was escorted to the President’s office and told that she was being expelled. She was detained there until the housemother could pack her belongings. She was then taken to the depot and put on the train to go home, which was either in Durham or Raleigh.
During this time the entire student body was placed on restriction; no one could leave the buildings. (Today we’d say they were “on lockdown.”) This is when woman’s ingenuity surfaced. There was no social media close at hand. Telephones were rare and only in the college offices, but some way, somehow, word of what was happening reached “Pinky.” It could have been that one of the girls bribed a college employee, possibly a custodian or groundskeeper, to carry a message to him, as his home was just a few blocks from the college.
Pinky got in his automobile, and when the girl’s train reached her hometown, he was there to meet her with a proposal of marriage to salvage her reputation. The girl refused him.
He returned to Winston-Salem and didn’t waste any time finding another Salem girl, whose mother made things much easier. She frequently came to town, collected her daughter at the college and they took a room at the Hotel Zinzendorf. The college could do nothing. Pinky and that girl married the next summer.
Nearly ninety years ago, a young Newport man was “sowing his wild oats.” When his young girlfriend became pregnant, he took on a disinterested, non-committal attitude. His mother had different ideas when she found out! Both of her adult daughters had died childless, and she was anxious for a grandchild!
Knowing her son’s fondness for drink, she “laid in a supply” and when he was “buzzed,” she got him and the girl to the courthouse and made him purchase a license. A justice of the peace was handy. When the young man sobered up, he found himself with a wife, who was a faithful and loving helpmate to him for more than fifty years.
The grandmother doted on her only grandchild, who became a beautiful, talented young lady.
The following article appeared in the San Diego (CA) Union, November 10, 1924:
Mrs. Edith O’Keefe Susong of Greeneville, Tenn. was literally forced into the newspaper game several years ago when she was obliged to take over a sinking publication with a heavy mort-gage attached to it. In the eight years she has been in charge of the publication Mrs. Susong has not only paid off the indebtedness, but she has increased the circulation of the paper to five times what it was formerly.
The story of Mrs. Susong (1890-1974) is one of grace and grit. In 1916 she saw her marriage failing and foresaw the need to provide for herself and her two children. Her husband had somehow come in possession of a small newspaper, the Greeneville Democrat, but had no interest in it. Mrs. Susong had no journalism experience, but she took the opportunity and made it succeed. Eventually she was able to purchase two other small papers and consolidated them into the Greeneville Sun. For 100 years, Mrs. Susong and later her family were its publishers. More than half of those years they were publishers of the Newport Plain Talk. She truly blazed a trail for future career women.
