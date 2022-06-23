The focus today will be on the history of Newport Grammar School and an event that occurred in 1960. It has become as much a part of the school legend as the old fire escapes, morning recess, the principal's electric paddle and having school when every surrounding system was out for snow.
On that day the janitor took his own life at the school. I was in the 4th grade. Many others still around, like me, were present that day and remember the event. Then there are numerous NGS students who later have heard the story along with all of the "extra" details which have been added over the last sixty-two years.
In those days at Newport Grammar School, instruction continued until the very end of the school year. There were no field trips, no fun days, no end-of-the year parties. It was classroom work until the last two days, when the standardized achievement tests were taken. As I recall, those were half-days. After the tests were completed, school was dismissed.
The achievement tests were the TCAPS of that day. The teachers' implications that performance on those tests might determine promotion to the next grade could strike fear in the students. Then, unlike today, students were easily intimidated by teachers, principals or any authority figure. Just with his demeanor, Mr. Vinson, the principal, could even intimidate parents.
On the final day when grade cards were distributed, I can recall a sense of uneasiness about my promotion or failure. It was about 7th grade before I realized that if I wasn't going to pass, I would have heard so before that last day.
Mr. Dewey Fox had been the janitor at NGS for several years. He and his wife and their two sons lived in a cottage beside the school about where the upper staff parking lot is now. Mr. Fox is remembered as a kind, quiet man with a mischievous grin and a bit of a speech impediment. Every day he was visible around the school doing maintenance work. Mrs. Fox was a no-nonsense individual, who, you felt, wouldn't hesitate to call out an errant student. Occasionally she was in the building during the day, but mostly it was after school when the entire building had to be cleaned.
The floors in the old part were treated hardwood (recognized now as a definite fire hazard), which sometimes had oiled sawdust sprinkled on them to take up the dust and debris when swept. A teacher often helped out by having students, sometimes as punishment, sweep the classroom. It was a treat, however, to be able to carry the trash can outside to the dumpster or to dust the erasers. A coal furnace heated water that was pumped to the radiators all over the building. Mr. Fox tended to the furnace and the boiler.
The school day was 8:30 to 3:15. At 8:15 the old bell was rung as a warning for students to start heading to class. The electric bell was rung at 8:30 to start the day and all who weren't there were tardy. (The old bell was installed on the roof in October 1899; it is now displayed at the main entrance.)
The winter of 1960 had been a snowy one, and surprisingly even Newport Grammar School had missed some days. For some reason, the first day of testing was on Saturday, May 21st. Normally when students arrived at school, they could stay outside or enter the building, as the doors were unlocked. There wasn't any specified place for them to wait, as it is today. On that morning, however, the doors were locked.
It was a warm morning and we were outside around the steps of the College Street entrance. Everyone seemed to be having a good time, apparently not worried about the upcoming tests, when someone close to the doors yelled, "Mrs. Fox fainted." As the group rushed to the doors to see, there was Mrs. Fox on the floor in the lobby and Mrs. Reba Williams was fanning her.
One story that has been told was that it had been the bell rope which had been used and that he jumped from the ladder exactly at 8:15. Not so. When the 8:15 bell did not ring, Mrs. Fox went to check. The bell rope was beside the auditorium door and went down through the floor into the boiler room, so if the janitor happened to be on the ground floor when it was time to ring the bell, he didn't have to come upstairs. When Mrs. Fox got to the boiler room, she found him. She was able to get back upstairs to the lobby where she collapsed.
After Mrs. Fox was taken home, the doors were opened and all students were directed to the auditorium. This had everyone confused and wondering. As a distraction, Mrs. Iota Thornton went to the stage and started playing the piano. A group of teachers stood in front of the windows on the west side, probably to ensure that students didn't see anything unsettling that might have been occurring outside.
The students were finally dismissed to their classes and tests begun. I'm sure teachers were asked about the change in procedure but, no doubt, answers were evasive. My teacher did not tell our class until after the tests were over, but once school was out, the news spread like wildfire.
It was Mr. Vinson and Jay Gaddis who shouldered the responsibility of taking the body down. On Monday, a classmate and I went to the boiler room in hopes of seeing the rope. It had been removed. The boiler room was then an open space, but the area now is closed off.
When any event like this happens, it is natural to ask "why?" It was 40 years later before I ever heard a possible motive. Long-time teacher Reba Williams, who shared with me lots of NGS stories, both good and not-so-good, was startled with hearing that motive and felt that if it had been true, she would have heard it at the time. She herself asserted that she had never heard any reason given.
Elizabeth Fox, a daughter-in-law, shared that her mother-in-law wasn't certain it was suicide. She felt that something shady had been occurring in the school after hours. To prove this, one Friday evening she took Elizabeth with her to check the restrooms where all the toilets were flushed. They then locked the doors. Returning on Sunday evening, they found some of the toilets had been used and not flushed. Mrs. Fox felt this in some way was connected with her husband's death.
This event did have one positive effect. A Newport lady revealed years later that she was in great emotional turmoil which she felt she could no longer endure. She was making definite plans to end her life that day when her two sons came bursting in from school all excited over what had happened with the janitor. That, she admitted, jolted her back into reality and changed her mind.
Year after year, new students have been told the story and probably shown the place where it occurred. It is natural that these stories have been embroidered to the point that it's been told his ghost still lingers about the campus.
This situation did happen at NGS about 10 years ago. An employee was said to have some psychic abilities. She had never heard the story of Mr. Fox and was taken to the old boiler room. When she walked in, she quickly replied that she "felt" something there and wanted to leave immediately. Who knows? There are those who believe in the pseudoscience of the paranormal and investigate and document various occurrences.
My 4th grade classroom overlooked the front steps of the school. My most vivid memory of Mr. Fox was from the afternoon before his death: he was sitting on the steps looking into the distance. I've wondered what might have been going through his mind at that moment.
Recently I saw a sign which said, "Be kind. Everyone you meet is dealing with some kind of issue." So true, we never know what demons people might be facing and how close they might be to losing all hope. Perhaps our kindness could be a turning point for them.
