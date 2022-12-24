It is interesting to see how the Christmas season was celebrated here more than a century ago. No doubt, the citizens had as much festive enjoyment as folks do today.
Knoxville Daily Press and Herald
Dec. 18,1875: This is Leadvale and just out there is the French Broad River. Now we cross the river very slowly. A new [RR] bridge is to be built here soon. The snow of the mountain over yonder looks rather cold … At Rankin’s Depot we stop and put off some coffee and a keg of powder, all preparatory for Christmas ...
Knoxville Journal and Tribune
Dec. 28, 1889: NEWPORT NOTES. We had a nice Christmas tree at the Court House Tuesday night [Dec. 24th]. / We boys have had a fine time firing the old anvil. / Some of the boys got on a “snorter” on Christmas.
Dec. 29, 1891: NEWPORT NEWS. Our little city is in the midst of Christmas festivities. All the churches have entered enthusiastically into Fish Pond and Christmas Tree entertainments and have thus brought a jubilee to the children. The day was most delightful ever known in the history of the town. It was quiet as the holy Sabbath. Good cheer and fine dining were abundant. Only one drunken man was seen on the street. Merchants are enjoying a large holiday trade.
Knoxville Daily Tribune
Jan. 5, 1892: NEWPORT NEWS. The usual number of Christmas casualties is to be recorded from this point. Christmas Day, Andy Sisk, a barkeeper, was working with a pistol “that wasn’t loaded.” Result: a bullet in his leg. The same day Bill Burgess accidentally killed his own daughter. He was holding a pistol in his hand when it was discharged, the ball taking effect in the girl’s forehead above the left eye, killing her instantly. At Gum Springs schoolhouse, two miles from Newport, where a Christmas tree entertainment was being held, Ed Rice and some other drunken men attempted to break up the gathering. When the school teacher, Will Rice, also black, tried to quiet them, they attacked him, and he pulled his gun and shot Ed Rice four times, breaking his arm and inflicting several but not fatal wounds. Dr. Holland was called in and rendered the injured man medical assistance. Ed Rice will recover.
Knoxville Journal and Tribune
Dec. 29, 1892: NEWPORT NOTES. The holidays are passing pleasantly. The Sunday Schools have enjoyed a very happy Christmas and the poor in many instances have been remembered. The gospel has been proclaimed to large audiences and the advent of the Son of Man heralded to the rich and the poor. In short everyone seems to be happy except the dozen unfortunates in the calaboose. The young gentlemen of the town gave a supper last evening at the Y.M.C.A hall. Beauty and elegance and charming music won the heart, and everybody entered into the “joy unconfined” of the occasion.
Dec. 21, 1894: CHRISTMAS LIQUOR SEIZED. Deputy Marshal W.F. Park of Dandridge was in the city yesterday. He brought along a five gallon jug of moonshine which he had confiscated at Newport, Cocke County. He found the jug in the depot, it being shipped from somewhere in North Carolina and billed to some fictitious name in Newport. The jug bore no stamps and that is why it is at the collector’s office. Some fellow who will go to the depot after his Christmas liquor with an order bearing a fictitious name will get badly left.
Dec. 22, 1895: ANNUAL CHRISTMAS HOP. The Newport Cotillion Club gave their annual Christmas hop last night in the elegant spacious ballroom of the Grandview Hotel. The grand march took place at eight o’clock led by Mr. W.D. McSween and Miss Mattie Burnett. The dancing went merrily on till eleven o’clock, when supper was announced. Covers had been laid for fifty people, and the different courses were elegant. After the toasts had been responded to, the dancing resumed and kept up “till the wee sma’ hours.” Mine Host Lincoln did himself proud. Quite a number of society people from Asheville, Greeneville and Dandridge and elsewhere were present.
Dec. 27, 1896: NEWPORT DOINGS. Christmas here has been dull, as no entertainments of a social nature have been so far given.
Dec. 28, 1898: NEWPORT SOCIETY. Tonight the young ladies of the Winooski Club enter- tained complementary to the young gentlemen who belong to the Clifton Club. The entertain-ment consisted of a sumptuous feast, excellent music. etc. Choice refreshments were served, being furnished by Kern of Knoxville. A large crowd of the elite of Newport and several visitors were present…The young ladies deserve much credit for the excellent manner in which they entertained tonight. Much credit belongs to the able president and secretary, Miss Irene Ayers and Miss Jessie Willis. Merchants report the highest Christmas trades in years.
Knoxville Sentinel
Dec. 6, 1899: NEWPORT. The various Sunday Schools of this place are preparing for Christmas, arranging their programs and practicing their Christmas music.
Dec. 14, 1899: NEWPORT. Local churches are nearly all to have Christmas trees.
Dec. 21, 1899: NEWPORT. The Newport graded school closed a week ago for the holidays and will open on January 1st. The Epworth League of the ME Church and the ME Church, South, will join in a watch night service at 9 PM, December 31.
Knoxville Journal and Tribune
Dec. 23, 1900: NEWPORT. The Winooksi Club will give their third annual Christmas reception at the home of the president, Miss Dora Susong, on Thursday evening, Dec. 27, eight to ten.
Knoxville Sentinel
Dec. 26, 1902: Last night was the coldest of the winter so far…The winter so far has been so warm and pretty that the cold winds last night and this morning seemed rude and impertinent…At four o’clock this morning the government thermometer registered at 19 above, but the temperature began to drop until it reached 15…The cold snap came at an opportune time. It is Christmas holidays when everyone has some spending money and had laid in as a rule a load of coal to warm up for the yule tide.
Jan. 3, 1903: NEWPORT. Several weddings occurred here during the holidays, among the number being that of Mr. Carl Maples of Knoxville and Miss Nannie Swaggerty. Mr. George Gorman and Miss Mollie Catlett were married Christmas Eve. Mr. Charles Lewis of Indiana and Miss Callie Gray were married Christmas Eve.
Knoxville Weekly Sentinel
Dec. 30, 1902: McSWEEN-JONES WEDDING AT NEWPORT LAST NIGHT. Dec. 24. The most beautiful wedding of the year occurred last evening at the home of Dr. and Mrs. R.C. Smith on Main Street, the contracting parties being Mr. W.D. McSween and Miss Rowena Jones. The house was prettily decorated with holly and mistletoe, clusters of the beautiful red and white berries being hung over the lace draperies of the windows ...
This next story was published in the Morristown Gazette, January 1, 1890. It isn’t local but it is so outlandish that readers will probably find it interesting. (Perhaps the short tempers and violent responses that are being seen today aren’t anything so new.) Shawneetown, Ill. Dec. 25 — A free fight took place at a Christmas tree celebration in Eagle Creek precinct last night at which chairs, clubs, knives and pistols were used. Thomas Burroughs, the church doorkeeper and one of the most respectable and prominent farmers in the county, was dangerously stabbed in two places. Stout Colbert was hit in the chin with a bullet and several other persons received minor injuries. The fight arose from a mistake in distributing the presents, caused by the accidental displacement of a label on a boy’s sled. Of course, whiskey had its part in the affair.
A similar thing happened here between two women at Liberty School about 1924. You can’t help but wonder if those gathered at those times remembered the verse in the Christmas story about “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men.”
