Veterans Day will be next week on Thursday, November 11. It is a day to honor all the men and women who have served our country in the various branches of the military. There is probably not a citizen who does not know or has not known a veteran.
The observance on November 11 began in 1919 as "Armistice Day." It was the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice to end "the world war", which is now known as World War l. The day did not become a legal holiday until 1938. In 1954 the name was changed to "Veterans Day" to include those who served in World War ll.
In order to avoid the disruption of business when the day fell in the middle of a week, in 1971 Congress changed the legal holiday to the Monday closest to November 11. There was such an outcry from a number of WWl veterans for whom the actual date was significant that Congress reversed that decision. In 1978 it was decreed that Veterans Day would ALWAYS be on November 11.
A similar situation: September 11 is "Patriot Day," on which to commemorate the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, DC and United Flight 93 which went down in Pennsylvania. For those of us who so well remember that day, observing Patriot Day on any other day would not seem as fitting. From that perspective, it is easier to see why the WWl veterans felt so about November 11.
This truth was seen on a shirt this summer at Dollywood: Veteran: someone who signed a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount "up to and including their life." That is a possibility for any person who enlists in the military. Of course, many have served in the armed services all through history without injury or death, but they did not know what the outcome of their commitment might be, yet they were willing to make that pledge.
It is the same for our first responders. Whenever they report for work, the men and women of both groups, theoretically, lay their lives on the line. Their jobs are to protect the lives, property and safety of the citizens. The military has that responsibility as well as defending the principles and honor of our country.
What they have done should not be forgotten by those they served. One way that veterans have been remembered is with a monetary pension. The veterans of each war or military conflict have been eligible for pensions and other benefits, although there have been regulations and stipulations and other sorts of "red tape" which have affected the awarding of pensions.
Congress has sometimes been slow in acting on pension issues, and it has taken prodding and threats from the citizens to get them to act. An article in the Knoxville Whig and Chronicle, October 15, 1879, told about a meeting of some veterans of the Mexican War of Jefferson, Cocke and Sevier counties, who assembled at Fair Garden in Sevier County on October 4. The community of Fair Garden is now on Old Newport Highway in Sevier County not far from the Tennessee Legend Distillery. The purpose of the meeting was to send a message to the 46th Congress.
The Mexican War was an armed conflict between the United States and Mexico, following the U.S. annexation of the Republic of Texas in 1845, both of whom declared the Rio Grande River to be the border between the two countries. Mexico asserted that the border should be the more northern Nueces River.
President James K. Polk sent troops to the area to provoke the Mexicans, and when they attacked the U.S. forces, Congress declared war. The war lasted two years, 1846-1848, ended by the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. It was during this war that the U.S. Marines went into "the halls of Montezuma" as memorialized in the Marines' Hymn.
The group in 1879 was called to order by Dr. John T. Shields and the invocation was given by Rev. Hiram Blair. The first order of business was to elect officers. Maj. Charles Inman was elected chairman and John Bird, Esq. was elected assistant chairman. Z.T. Duggan, D.G. Emert and Samuel Frame were elected secretaries. Of the officers, only Major Inman was a Mexican War veteran.
With officers elected, the men got down to their real business of drafting a petition to send to the 46th Congress requesting a pension of $8 per month for the soldiers, sailors and widows of the Mexican War. ($8 in 1879 is the equivalent of about $200 today.)
The committee that drafted the petition included William Inman, Marion Smith, Eli Blair, Merrit [Merrill] Breeden and A.M. Duggan. The article noted that these men had served in the Mexican War, as well as in the Civil War, all in the U.S. Army. That last notation was important because the Federal government did not grant pensions to the former Confederates, and some veterans who were drawing pensions before the war had their pensions revoked.
The petition gave special appreciation to those in the Tennessee General Assembly who had helped these veterans in their quest for a pension. They were Col. Robert King Byrd of Roane County, Honorable J.C. McAndrew of Jefferson County and Honorable W.L. Duggan of Sevier County.
The Mexican War veterans who signed the petition were J.T. Shields, William Inman, Eli Blair, Hiram Blair, Benjamin Manning, Lewis Breeden, Merrill Breeden, James Manis, Marion Smith, William Benson and A.M. Duggan.
Those, called "orators," who gave speeches were Mr. McAndrew and Benjamin George Owens, a lawyer who lived in Jones Cove. A special talk was made by Esquire John Bird, aged 84 and a veteran of the War of 1812. He told the group about his "soldier life."
At the end of the of the meeting, Dr. Shields arose and made a special presentation of an "elegant handmade walking stick" in the name of the Mexican Veterans to Mr. McAndrew in appreciation for his help to the veterans. (This was of special interest to me, as these two men were my grandmother's grandfathers.)
This petition probably was not the deciding factor, but the Mexican War veterans did eventually get pension, by an act of Congress dated January 29, 1887. Grandpa Shields was applying for his pension in October 1887, and it was granted - all of $8 per month. In 1903 it was increased to $12.
The Mexican War veterans met again the next year on October 15th in Newport. A detailed account of that meeting was published in the Morristown Gazette, October 20, 1880. According to the report, more than 3,000 people were present, which included at least 100 Mexican War veterans. A band led the parade from the depot to the speakers' stand which had been erected "on a precipitous knoll overlooking the village." (Could it have been on the lawn of the Masonic Hall?)
The welcoming address was given by Attorney W.J. McSween of Newport. His address was followed by that of Col. John A. Fagg of Asheville, himself a Mexican War veteran. Fagg then introduced Congressman Robert L. Taylor who was running for re-election against his Republican opponent A.H. Pettibone of Greeneville. Taylor delighted the assemblage with his speech, as he always did, as he was a natural entertainer. The concluding speech was given by Col. John M. Fleming of Knoxville.
Even if this gathering was reported as a great success, there was criticism in the Republican press saying that the Democrats were just using the Mexican veterans' meeting to advance the Democratic ticket in an election year. The Republican Pettibone did defeat Taylor that year, but Taylor was very successful in many later political races.
America must NEVER forget her veterans and what they have done in making this country what it has always been. Each one did his/her part, and even if some assignments were more note- worthy, some more dangerous, each job was necessary and complementary to the others.
Say thanks to a veteran next week.
