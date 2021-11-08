Tomorrow is Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, and in the last week there have been announcements of programs that will honor community Veterans. There are TWO NEW EVENTS that will be happening and since this is a short notice, please contact all your Veteran friends and make sure they know!
COCKE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Three weeks ago, the word went out that the annual Cocke County High School (CCHS) Veterans Day program was canceled, like last years, because of the illness going around (just not saying the name). This past Tuesday I was given the word that it is back on but with a limited program.
I have talked with the teacher who has taken over the program for this year, Rick Drybread, who shared the plans with me. Rick served in the Marine Corps 1982 through 1986 and heard about the Veterans Day program being canceled. He came up with a plan that would meet the CDC guidelines and has it back on the schedule.
The CCHS Veterans Day program will begin at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium of the high school at 216 Hendrick Drive. Because of the CDC guidelines Veterans are asked to limit their guest to one person. The only students will be the band and the Navy JROTC, who will be seated in the stands. There will be a keynote speaker and presentations by the area Veteran organization Commanders. There will not be a parade or big meal in the library, but Veterans will receive a bag of goodies as they exit. You can call the school office for more information at 423-623-8718.
Hope to see you there!
NEWPORT GRAMMER SCHOOL
What started as a class project for the Newport Grammar School’s Historical Society has turned into a film that will be shown at the Newport Cinema 4424 Heritage Boulevard. I received a message from an old friend, Seth Butler, about the school project. He shared that his wife, Whitney, is the sponsor for the NGS’s Historical Society club that developed a Veterans Day project.
One of the clubs member’s grandfathers is a Veteran and he was invited to come and talk with the class. When he came in to talk with the students Whitney recorded his conversation. They have turned that interview into a documentary about the Veteran Mr. Paul Shafer, titled “Inside the Life of a Veteran.”
Seth reviewed the documentary and shared Paul’s background with me. He said, “Paul Shaver was a 1965 graduate of Cocke County High School and was drafted into the Army. Shaver was enlisted into the Army on March 29, 1967. After basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia and graduated from MP School. After his graduation, he was a part of the 556 MP Company, which was stationed in Germany, where its mission was to escort and monitor the signal company to work on nuclear warheads.
Following two years of service in the Army, he was honorably discharged, and Shaver returned back to Cocke County in 1969. He was out of the service until joining the National Guard in 1976. Shaver retired in 1999 with 28 and half years of service as an E-7.”
Another special turn of events for the documentary is that it was going to be run on the school’s YouTube page to honor all Veterans. I know many area residents do not have computer access and with a nice offer from Branden Joynt, now all will be able to watch this wonderful story. Branden Joynt, owner of the Newport Cinema 4 is putting the documentary on the big screen. Veterans Day, November the 11 the film will be showing at 10:30 a.m.
You will have time to scoot over to the film after the high school’s program. All of the proceeds and any donations will be given to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102.
COSBY ELEMENTARY – There will not be a Veterans Day program this year.
DEL RIO ELEMENTARY – I received a call just before my deadline that they may have a program. For 1 p.m. on November 11th. Please call the school’s office at 423-487-5570 to confirm!
WREATHS
On December 18th groups of Veterans and organizations, active-duty soldiers, Scouts, and others from all walks of life will be honoring deceased Veterans buried in cemeteries from coast to coast.
About this time a couple of years ago I wrote the story of Mr. Morrill Worchester who at 12-years-old visited Arlington National Cemetery. When he became a successful adult, the memory created a way for him to honor America’s Veterans that has become a tradition.
In 1992 his company Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of wreaths that, with a lot of help, were placed at Arlington. Morrill continued placing wreaths, basically unnoticed until 2005 when a photo of the headstones adorned with the wreaths was posted on the internet.
Since then, each year, thousands of wreaths are placed upon the graves of Veterans across the nation, many of them throughout Tennessee. This year in Hamblen County one group will place 1,000 wreaths at the Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Last year the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF), Veterans in Focus, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), The Military Working Dog Heritage Museum, and volunteers from local Veterans organizations placed 40 wreaths on graves located within the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park. There are five family cemeteries now within the National park boundaries from property that was sold to the government that are located in the Cosby area.
This year Food City Regional is teaming with United Council of East Tennessee and Veterans Heritage Site Foundation for the Wreaths Across America fundraiser. The following news release supplies information about local groups coming together to help raise funds for the needed wreaths.
“Food City is known for their dedication to community involvement. They are a proud partner to active military, veterans, and their families. The following groups will support a fundraising event at Eastern Plaza Food City on November 12-14: Veterans in Focus, AMVETS, American Legion, Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor Foundation, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice, Amedisys Hospice, and William Cocke Chapter, NSDAR. The goal is to raise the funds needed to buy wreaths for the veterans’ graves in the Cosby/Big Creek area.”
VHSF is the only group that will be placing wreaths on the veterans in the Great Smoky Mountains in all five cemeteries of the Park in our community. There are at least 49 veterans buried in the Cosby and Big Creek area. There are over 210 veterans buried throughout the Park.
Marilyn Childress, President of the VHSF said, “I am honored that Veterans Heritage Site Foundation has committed to honoring these veterans, many who settled this area, by placing these wreaths and remembering their names. We feel that this particular project is so important, and it fits our mission perfectly. Our primary mission is to preserve & maintain veterans heritage sites to properly honor our veterans and pass the legacy on to future generations.”
EVENTS WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
Members of the local groups listed above will be at the Food City East taking donation on this Friday from 2-8, Saturday 8-8., and Sunday 8-3. Each wreath cost $15 and the community is needed to help these groups meet their goal. The wreaths will be placed in the park cemeteries on Sunday, December 19.
If you would like to help at the tables this coming weekend, please contact me at 423-721-8898 and I will get you on the schedule. If you would like to help place the wreaths or need more information, please stop by the tables at Food City east.
You can also donate by going online at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TN0190P, or you can mail it to Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, 3239 Shropshire Blvd Suite 873, Powell TN 37849.
FOOD DRIVE
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 18-12 will be holding two food drives on November 13. They will be at the in Morristown Walmart at 1997 Buffalo Trail from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the Walmart at 4331 W Andrew Johnson Highway from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. These food drives will ensure we provide our Veterans with plenty of food items to get through the holiday season.
This marks CVMA 18-12’s second year working with Second Harvest to provide these mobile pantries to Veterans and their families in our East TN communities. They are so proud and humbled to serve and have provided these boxes to more than 800 Veterans and their families.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
CVMA 18-12 is on a mission to distribute food to our Nations Heroes. This month’s event will be November 18, 2021, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Field of Dreams Activity Center 1145 Treadway Drive, Dandridge 37725. Veterans and active-duty personnel are encouraged to stop by during this event to receive a box of food as a “Thank You” for their service to our country.
There is no residency or income requirement needed for this event. You do need to bring some form of military ID, VA card, DD214, etc. If you know of a disabled Veteran in need that is unable to make it to the event you can bring their ID on their behalf. Widows, widowers and family of service members are welcome as well.
If you would like to volunteer at any of these events, please contact Tara Adkins at cvma1812pro@gmail.com, or call 865-964-7773.
FREE VETERANS DAY MEAL
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 is inviting the community to join them for their annual Holiday Season Open House. The event was canceled last year because of the virus, and they are looking forward to bringing the meal back to the community.
It is open to all members of the community, and they will be looking for Veterans to bring their families. The open house will allow the community to see and hear what the Chapter has been doing for the Veterans of Cocke County. A smoked chicken dinner will be provided. The meal is free but donations for the building fund would be greatly appreciated.
The open house will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. The hall is located at 148 Pine Street. For more information you can contact the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
80th ANNIVERSARY
AMVETS Post 75 will be holding a ceremony to recognize the 80th anniversary of the Japanese’s sneak attack that killed 2,390 American troops who were stationed at Pearl Harbor and began World War II. The program is still in the planning stages but will begin at 1 p.m. at the Tanner School Building 115 Mulberry Street. Post 75 will also be dedicating a new 35’ flag pole the Post is donating to the City of Newport. Look for more information as the event gets closer of contact Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
NEWS OF NOTE
Sons of the Confederates - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on November 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.