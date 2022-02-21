I ended last week’s column saying I would be writing about the National VA Psychosis Registry this week. Well, I have found that there is more to this story and I have reached out to some sources within the government to find more information. A conversation with a mental health provider, who has many years of experience, and does not work for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) said they have never heard of this registry. When I get all the facts together, I will be bringing you my report.
With all the recent Women Veterans events that have happened in our area recently, and more to come, I ran across the subject of adding women to the draft. The draft itself has been used since the Revolutionary War to add men into the Military in times of conflict but did not become a mandate by Congress until the Civil War.
This week I will be reviewing the history of the Draft and it’s part in the Department of Defense’s (DOD) 2022 budget in the S.1605 — National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022.
The Draft is actually the process used to select a man for conscription which is the “Compulsory enrollment and induction into the military service.” It has been an on and off and on-again history for the Draft and for the conscription of thousands of men.
For over 245 years the United States government has been using the Draft to enlist the men who have been defending this country. In the American Revolution the different colonies sent men who were store owners, farmers, laborers and others who believed in the cause of Freedom. There was no government, so no way to make a mandatory draft.
For the fist time since the founding of our country and the development of the Congress the Civil War was the first time a Draft was used. During the last stages of the Civil War the Union Enrollment Act of 1863 was used. It’s intent was to Draft all able-bodied men who were between the age of twenty and forty-five. The Act also allowed those who could afford, the ability to find someone to take their place (at a price) or buy their way out of serving by paying the government $300. It caused riots that injured over 1,000 people.
Fifty years later, in 1917, America entered World War I. The Selective Draft Act (Pub. L. 65–12, 40 Stat. 76) was enacted May 18, 1917. Our government had grown so had the legislation. This law developed a government Selective Service office to oversee the conscription. The government offices then authorized local boards who were to select the individuals.
Some of the chosen draftees went to court in an attempt to show the legislation was illegal. Quickly the case went through the legal channels and found itself in the Supreme Court. In 1918 the Court said the law was constitutional siting Article one of the Constitution which gives Congress the power to “raise and support Armies.”
In the past enactment of the Draft, it was used during a conflict and was discontinued at the end of the war. In 1940, for the first-time during peacetime, Congress passed the Selective Service and Training Act (SSTA) (Burke–Wadsworth Act, Pub. L. 76–783, 54 Stat. 885). It required men between the ages of 21 and 36 to register with local draft boards. When World War II started, just months later, there were several quick amendments by Congress.
If drafted, a man served on active duty for 12 months, and then in a reserve component for 10 years or until he reached the age of 45, whichever came first. Inductees had to remain in reserves for ten years. They started the draft in October of 1940 and the first men were sworn in on November 18th. Just six months later, in the summer of 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt wanted to make changes. He asked Congress to extend the period of services for the ones drafted from twelve months to thirty months.
Just two weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor Congress expanded the SSTA to require all men 20 to 44 to be eligible for military service and those between 18 and 64 to register for the draft. The length of service was expanded to the “duration of the conflict plus six months.” On November 13, 1942 they began requiring ALL 18 and 19-year-old men to be eligible for military service. By the time the war was over and the STSA expired, over 10 million men had been inducted into the military.
The SSTA expired in March of 1947. The new Selective Service Act of 1948 (62 Stat. 604, Chapter 625 50 U.S.C.: War and National Defense, 50 U.S.C. Appendix §§ 451-473) was originally intended to last for two years but Congress continued to add two-year extensions just before the previous time-limit expired.
In 1948, it was replaced by a new and distinct Selective Service System established by this Act. The Selective Service Act of 1948 was originally intended to remain in effect for two years (i.e., until June 24, 1950), but was extended multiple times, usually immediately before its two-year period of effectiveness was due to expire.
The act has had amendments, extensions, and changes of name since 1948. After two extensions it was renamed as the Universal Military Training and Service Act in June of 1951. Before the next change in the Title of the Act the legislation had four extensions and eleven amendments. The name was changed to the Military Selective Service Act of 1967 (Pub.L. 90–40, 81 Stat. 100). Then in September of 1971, it was renamed as the Military Selective Service Act (Pub.L. 92–129, 85 Stat. 348).
After the last extension, the Selective Service System was disbanded in 1976 and all the offices were closed. Then in 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation (Presidential Proclamation No. 4771, 3 C.F.R. 82) requiring all males born after January 1, 1960, and eighteen-years of age to register at their local post office.
In 2019 a civil law suit in Texas challenged the male only draft stipulation because of the 2015 movement that allowed women to serve in combat zones. It was determined to be unconstitutional but was later reversed.
Since that time, our legislature has attempted to include women in the draft. The latest legislation on this issue was almost passed within the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), 2022. The amendment states, that the NDAA “amends the Military Selective Service Act to require the registration of women for Selective Service.”
A summary of the bill reads.
“The US military has not instituted a draft since the Vietnam War, and Pentagon officials have repeatedly said they intend to keep US armed forces all-volunteer.
Still, men between the ages of 18 and 25 are legally required to be registered with the Selective Service System. Penalties for not doing so include losing access to federal financial aid programs for higher education.”
The language strikes explicit references to men, changing the requirement to “All Americans.”
The amendment was passed by the House and Senate Armed Services Committee but the whole House dropped the language. The legislation was reworded to have funding provided to the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service to further study the issue. This Commission had stated previously in 2020 that they would recommend that women be required to register.
Throughout America’s history, starting with Deborah Sampson who assumed the identity of a man to fight in the Revolutionary War, women have volunteered to serve. Women have filled many roles during our wars and conflicts. Many like the “Hello Girls” of World War I, and the Women’s Army Corps’ all-Black 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion are finally beginning to get recognition.
The women who have served in these engagements have always been in the “thick of things.” There have been casualties, some related to illness and accidents in the combat zones. During World War II there were 500 who lost their lives, sixteen attributed to enemy fire. There are the names of eight women nurses on the walls of the Vietnam Memorial.
Since September 11, 2001, 152 women who were deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait have died. This includes, what will be the last of the Afghanistan involvement, evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.
There are many Americans who have opinions about this issue and the discussion will go forward. I feel that with the current discussion it is only a matter of time before women are added to the draft. I know of many women Veterans that I have served with and I never felt were a hinderance, they were all part of the team.
FEMALE VETERANS
On February 12th, the initial meeting for the Female Veterans of East Tennessee (FVET), that I featured in my February 2nd column, had a nice turnout. The founder of the FVET, Kathryn Bonner sent me a follow up to the meeting.
Kathryn said, “We had 21 ladies with 14 of them signing up to be members. Toward the end of the meeting, there was a marked change in the room as the ladies all loosened up and really bonded. That was the most important outcome of the gathering. We voted to accept the Board of directors/officers and agreed to meet every other month. Two of the members want to form a chapter of us near where they live to have social contact which as you know, is a goal we stated early on. All in all, it was a success. We are also now members of ETMAC thanks to a generous benefactor.
“We also are an officially recognized and chartered nonprofit in TN, have our EIN number, a mailing address: FVET, P.O. Box 6, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868 and an email address: FVET22@outlook.com. Within the next month we will file with the IRS for recognition as a 501©19 tax-exempt non-profit organization. The category as you may well know is a veteran only organization.”
If you are a Female Veteran, you should reach out to the contact information above and help support your Sisters in Arms. I will continue to share any information I receive from them.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be Friday, March 4. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
