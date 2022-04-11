Last May, I wrote about legislation being sent forward from the House Committee on Veterans Affairs (HCVA) that included H.R.1022 - Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act (PAWS Act) of 2021. This bill was passed by the whole House and was signed by President Biden on August 26, 2021. Recently the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a notice through the Federal Register on how it is implementing the program.
The legislation was spearheaded by the K-9s For Warriors organization in an effort to help curb the 20+ Veteran suicides a day. One of the leading causes of the thoughts of suicide are tied to the symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). A study conducted by K9s For Warriors and Purdue University set the foundation showing a significant decrease in stress levels when a Veteran with PTSD was paired with a dog.
Using this study, the PAWS legislation was written to require the VA to conduct a five-year pilot program to provide canine training to eligible Veterans diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as an element of a complementary and integrative health program.
LOCAL CONNECTION
“Our pilot will help us explore the benefits of service dog training and give us the data we need to make recommendations to Congress on the way forward,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “There are many effective treatments for PTSD and we’re looking at service dog training as an adjunct to those options to ensure Veterans have access to resources that may improve their well-being and help them thrive.”
The pilot program will be offered at the following five VA medical centers: Anchorage, Alaska Palo Alto, California, San Antonio, Texas, West Palm Beach, Florida and at the Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The VA has engaged directly with Assistance Dogs International (ADI)-accredited entities that are located near the five VA pilot sites, to gauge interest and determine their ability to furnish canine training under the pilot, to include Dogs for Life; Paws for Purple Hearts; and Warrior Canine Connection.
To participate in the pilot, a veteran must meet three threshold conditions for eligibility; namely, the veteran must be (1) enrolled in the VA health care system; (2) diagnosed with PTSD; and (3) recommended by a VA mental health care provider or VA clinical team.
THE RECOMMENDATION
“Before a VA mental health care provider or VA clinical team can recommend the veteran for participation in the program, the veteran must have had an appointment with a primary care, mental health, whole health, recreation therapy or social work provider within the previous 3 months. VA will also require veterans participating in the program to remain engaged with one or more of these clinical areas; to remain engaged, a veteran must have an appointment at least once every 3 months until they have completed the pilot program. Section 2(j)(2)(B) requires a qualified mental health care provider or clinical team to form a medical judgment that participation in the pilot program may benefit the veteran with respect to the veteran's PTSD. Having regular appointments (at least 1 every 3 months) is essential to ensure that this judgment is still accurate.”
THE TRAINING
“The canine training model will have veterans engage in both basic obedience and other training of a dog, so that the dog may eventually become, in most cases, a service dog for another individual. Participating in the canine training may improve veterans' self-efficacy and increase their sense of purpose and self-worth. For example, participating veterans may work to train a dog to establish trust, build a relationship and practice socializing, and through that process, those veterans may better recognize and learn to optimally regulate their own emotional arousal to train the dog. These sessions are typically conducted in small group classes and will be overseen by a certified service dog training instructor.
"VA clinical staff will not accompany a veteran to attend canine training under the pilot program. The canine training sessions under the pilot program will typically meet once a week for 8 weeks, and participating veterans may work with multiple dogs and other veterans within their small group as a form of social engagement.
"Providing a service dog to a veteran under this section is in addition to any other hospital care or medical service furnished by the Department for that veteran for PTSD. An improvement in symptoms as a result of the provision of a service dog shall not affect the eligibility of the veteran for any other benefit under the laws administered by the Secretary… The legislation also says that “An eligible veteran in possession of a service dog furnished under the program as of the date of the termination of the program may keep the service dog after the termination of the program for the life of the dog.”
A Veteran living in this part of east Tennessee that would like to be part of this program, should talk with your Primary Care Doctor. They have 120 days from February 21, 2022, to have the program up and running. I have not heard back from my call to the Asheville VA asking for more information and contact numbers. I will share the information as soon as I receive it.
NOTE: There are numerous parts of this legislation that I feel will limit the bond between the Veterans and the animal, and the amount/type of training the program will provide. I will be addressing this after I receive more information on the program.
THUNDERPAWS
When people in the Cocke County community see me in town they expect to see my service dog Molly, she has been by my side for seven years. My initial attempt to get a service animal through the VA was a failure because of the process. When my Primary Care Doctor said that a service dog could help with my balance, support and mobility she wrote me a prescription for one and wrote the information in my records. I was sent to a social worker who gave me a list of about twelve service dog organizations. She basically sent me on my own to find one of the organizations who would give me a trained animal.
Several of the organizations only provided service dogs to Veterans who served after September 11, 2001, or post 9/11 Veterans. Others were in other states as far as Florida and Texas and no travel compensation was provided and some had waiting lists of four years. There was only one in the Tennessee area, and I applied to them.
Their applications required a lot of information and I got in contact with one of the staff for assistance. The process took me over a month and when we were close to being completed the communication stopped. I waited a couple of weeks and then reached out to the staff person who I had been in contact with. The person was not there and there was no record of my application, seems I had fallen through a “crack.” I was told I would have to start over and there was a two year wait. I was so frustrated and not knowing what else to do, I gave up.
It was just two weeks later when Molly came into my life while we were looking for a dog for my wife Katie. We rescued her from Pets Without Parents in Sevierville and I picked her up on Memorial Day, 2015. Two weeks later I started her in training with Kat Rollins and her CrittersWork Service Dog Partners Inc. organization. We met twice a week for an hour and a half for eighteen months. Along with this we had many additional hours of work out in the community. By the time Molly was eighteen months old she had obtained her “Service Dog” certification and by two years old she had over 2,500 hours of training.
When she turned two, we joined Working Dogs for Vets, a service dog organization in Lawrenceburg, TN for advanced skills. They held a three-day training/competition gathering that brought Veterans and their animals from several states. Just after Molly turned three, she took “Top Dog” on a weekend that had over thirty teams and more than a hundred dogs. Since then, she has been “adopted” by the community and is an ambassador for the Cocke County Chamber.
Just three weeks ago I received a message from Michael Hensley, district representative for Senator Marsha Blackburn, about some new legislation the Senator has co-sponsored. S.3447 - National Service Animals Memorial Act, 117th Congress (2021-2022). This bill authorizes the National Service Animals Monument Corporation to establish a commemorative work on federal land in the District of Columbia to commemorate the heroic deeds and sacrifices of service animals and handlers of service animals in the United States.
Senator Blackburn said, “Service animals are trained to strengthen public safety, bolster national security, and provide medical independence in ways humans cannot. Their unique abilities are more than an additional asset—they are essential. The National Service Animals Memorial Act formally recognizes their contributions and brings awareness to their invaluable service.”
Along with the information about the legislation Michael asked if I could “provide Senator Blackburn with a photo of you and Molly that she can possibly use in promoting our service dog legislation.” I was proud to send them a picture of Molly and me and will keep you posted on the legislation.
NEWS OF NOTE
Sons of the Confederates - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on April 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the third Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be April 21. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
