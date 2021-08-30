Trying Times, Stay Aware

It seemed like last week’s column was difficult to write. The events that have happened this week have only increased the loss to find words to describe my feelings. The loss of thirteen American soldiers, most just born when the war in Afghanistan began, is unfathomable. As we take time to honor the fallen, we must continue to send prayers for the healing of the other eighteen who were wounded.
One of the fallen is from East Tennessee, 23-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, who graduated from Knoxville’s Gibbs High School. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne and had previously served nine months in Afghanistan. He had only been back in country for a week prior to his death. The bodies have been returned to the United States and Sgt. Knauss’ funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
I have heard from several of the younger Veterans who have served in Afghanistan, and all are ready to “put their uniforms back on and go to Afghanistan help get the ones they worked with out of the country and then rid the world of the evil.” They would love a chance to “even the playing field and let slip the dogs of war.” I remember a lot of my Vietnam Veteran friends in 1975 feeling the same emotions and wanting to go back to finish the job that our leaders neglected to do.
Many of the Vietnam Veterans have had feelings rekindled by seeing the way the withdrawal from Afghanistan is turning out. Many of the pictures and reports have triggered cases of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in both the older and younger Veterans. The images of war are the same for both.
In 2019 I ran across a letter written by a Marine who shared thoughts that were going on in his head. I did not find his name or any other information about him, but the words are haunting, and I share them so you can get a real feeling of what a combat warrior struggles with, it is a fine line.
A BROKEN WARRIOR
“A warrior’s death was an honor in some way, it was this idea that I died for something bigger than myself. I was dying for my brothers, my kin, and my country. In the military you almost become passive aggressive suicidal. Kind of scary to think about how okay I was with the idea of dying while i was in the military because it felt like that was okay, a part of the job.
“But it was also something I never shared with my family because I did not want them to hurt from my mindset... You don’t want to die. You don’t hope you die... but you become so okay with the idea that it just becomes the normal. And psychologically I don’t think you ever come back from it. You leave the military you try to go to school, you try to fit back in and adjust to civilian life once again. You struggle to relate with your family, you struggle to relate with other students, you struggle to relate to your coworkers. You find the only people that actually make sense to you are veterans or your friends that are still in.
“They understand you. They know the same feeling all too well. The only way to supplement this idea, is to find some kind of purpose. But it is rare to find another job that gives you the same level of purpose that you once felt. I think that is why so many veterans feel so depressed and suicidal so often. We are lost. So extremely lost in the world. Searching to fill a void. Sometimes there are voids that we looked to be filled by joining the military, and for some it does for a while.
“Broken families breed some of the best Marines I have ever had the privilege of serving beside. Being a product of a broken family, I looked at the Marine Corps as a place to fill a void, to be a family and a sense of belonging I lacked growing up. And for the years I spent in, it did. I met some of the best people I’ve ever known, but our times in the Corps all ended at different times. But our pains all started again at different times. We longed for a family that we found. We bonded over pain, blood, sweat, and genuine love for one another. When we become separated from that family, the search for it begins again. Some of us never find it, not in the same way we did before.
“Sure, you see veterans or old friends you served with at reunions or hikes. But that everyday living and suffering together, that is what you miss and long for once again. Since I got out it has been a constant struggle to find that sense of belonging, but I have yet to find it. It makes me question my career choices, the people I spent my time with, and worst of all it makes me wonder if I will ever have a purpose worth being alive for again. Hidden behind forced smiles and sad eyes, I’m still empty searching for that thing to fill the void. I hope one day I find it. Or I am lucky enough to be granted a warrior’s death. Not sure which one I will find if either. But I will keep searching until I do find it. I am a broken warrior, but I keep fighting on...even though I feel like I am losing most days.
I am a broken warrior...”
SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH
We are coming to the 20th anniversary of September 11 and the terrorists attack on America. There will be many memories triggered for Americans of all walks of life. It is appropriate that September is Suicide Awareness Month with additional emphasis created to help those who are facing their demons. Be sure to watch for those around you who could be having a crisis and help them find professional help to get through their issues.
This September 2021 is not only National Suicide Prevention Month, but September 5-11 is National Suicide Prevention Week, and September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. These days recognize the triggers for those who will be susceptible to the memories and trauma associated with them. Be sure to check on your Veteran family members or friends and talk with them.
What are the signs that someone may be considering suicide?
Many Veterans don’t show any signs of an urge to harm themselves before doing so. But some may show signs of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, or hopelessness, like:
• Seeming sad, depressed, anxious, or agitated most of the time
• Sleeping either all the time or not much at all
• Not caring about what they look like or what happens to them
• Pulling away from friends, family, and society
• Losing interest in hobbies, work, school, or other things they used to care about
• Expressing feelings of excessive guilt or shame, failure, lack of purpose in life, or being trapped
They may also change the way they act, and start to:
• Perform poorly at work or school
• Act violently or take risks (like driving fast or running red lights)
• Do things to prepare for a suicide (like giving away special personal items, making a will, or seeking access to guns or pills)
If you notice any of these actions and are concerned that the person is considering taking their own lives please reach out for help:
• Veterans Crisis Line: Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1
• Mountain Home VA Medical Center: 423-926-1171
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : 800-273-TALK (8255)
• 911
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is tomorrow, Thursday, September 2, at 6 p.m. This week’s meeting will be held via a zoom meeting. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for a link or see the Post 75 Facebook page for the information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be this coming Friday, September 3rd. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday September 14, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Court house annex 360 East Main Street TODAY, Wednesday, September 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
