The Forest Primeval

If you've ever observed the trees at Clingman's Dome in the Smokies, you know what our forests looked like. This type of forest is called Boreal, which means "of the north."

Most people envision that when Europeans first came to America there was a vast, unbroken expanse of trees stretching from the coast to the western plains. This is our vision of a wilderness, forests untouched and unchanging. Research however indicates that the history of our forests has been one of constant change

Let me take you back in time for a look at our early forests. 20,000 years ago, it was much colder than it is today. The last Ice Age was occurring, and glaciers from the north had pushed down as far as the Ohio River. Our local climate was more similar to central Canada, and the forests were primarily Spruce and Fir evergreen trees. If you've ever observed the trees at Clingman's Dome in the Smokies, you know what our forests looked like. This type of forest is called Boreal, which means "of the north."

