Nothing remains of Cosby's first restaurant, the Black Bear Inn, but the roots of its story go back a long time, possibly more than a century and a quarter when Ben W. Hooper began developing a love and appreciation for the Great Smoky Mountains.
When the idea of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was set in motion in the late 1920's, the former Governor of Tennessee in 1928 was named as the chief land buyer for the project. As commemoration of the Governor's interest, Highway 321 was named for him: Mr. Hooper is giving much of his time promoting and helping to finance the Cosby End of the Great Smoky Mountains national Park and in appreciation, they've named the new highway from the Cosby Junction into Gatlinburg, the Ben W. Hooper Scenic Highway. (Knoxville News Sentinel, February 21, 1948).
In October 1952 those interested in promoting the GSMNP were complaining to the State about the delay in getting the highway projects underway. In reference to the Hooper Highway, it was written: This highway will provide a short-line link to the Great Smokies from the east, tying highways 25 and 70, as well as the proposed interstate highway along the river from near Waynesville, NC to Newport. (President Eisenhower is given credit for the US Interstate System, yet note that it was proposed BEFORE he was even elected.)
After the park was established, the village of Gatlinburg began to reap the benefits of the ever-increasing tourist trade. Governor Hooper long had the vision that the Cocke County side of the mountains should garner its share of the business. In May 1954, he was chairman of the Board of Scenic Control "for orderly development of highway approaches to the GSMNP." Others on that committee were Creed Proffitt, Brown Breeden, Beecher Carpenter and C.D. Fisher. Hooper penned a long article concerning the opportunity at hand for the Greeneville Sun, February 9, 1955, and urged that it be seized before it was too late.
By that time, Governor Hooper had already taken the initiative in forming a stock company, Smoky Mountain Development Corporation, in 1953. He was the President and largest stockholder. Creed Proffitt was the Vice-President and second largest stockholder. Mrs. Wilse (Mary) Webb was the Secretary-Treasurer. "If Cosby is ever to get any place in the tourist trade, it is going to take some risk and speculation along the line."
A restaurant, they felt, would be something to help "get the ball rolling." Thus the Black Bear Inn began. The plans for the restaurant were revealed in Bert Vincent's column in the Knoxville News Sentinel, August 4, 1954. Hubert Bebb of Gatlinburg was the architect. He was from Illinois and had studied under Frank Lloyd Wright. Bebb came to Gatlinburg in 1950. Many of his designs are still around, featuring native stone and steep overhanging rooflines.
The Black Bear Inn (90x70) was a classic Bebb design, constructed of native stone and pine with lots of windows giving views of the mountains. The fireplace and chimney, which measured thirteen feet wide and twenty feet high, were the focal point of the dining room which would seat 300.
Although Dewey Moore was the construction superintendent, Creed Proffitt was the overseer of the project. He had personally been responsible for getting the rock from Green Mountain. The rock was laid by skilled stonemasons from Gatlinburg - Wiley and Vernice King, Bob Cardwell, Jim Reagan and a Mr. Huskey.
Mr. Proffitt boasted that the restaurant building looked like a "$50,000 job" [about $500K today] but it only cost about $32,000 using local materials and inexpensive labor.
Originally, it was hoped that the restaurant could be open by the beginning of the 1954 tourist season, but as construction projects always have delays, the opening was set for October 1st. That didn't happen either. Vincent remarked that tourists were already coming through on the new scenic Hooper highway, even though it wasn't yet blacktopped.
The Black Bear Inn's formal opening coincided with the Cosby Ramp Festival, April 24, 1955. Ex- President Harry Truman was the featured celebrity at that year's festival, which was then on Shangri-la Hill overlooking the restaurant site. Even though Governor Hooper was a strong Republican, he probably would not have minded the patronage from an equally strong Democrat. However, there's no record that Truman visited the restaurant.
The first year the kitchen was under the supervision of Mrs. Creed (Pearl) Proffitt. The specialties were to be fried chicken and hot rolls. There would be plenty of chicken because at that time Cosby had huge broiler operations involving such men as Mr. Proffitt, Delmar Baxter, Chester Bell, Dave Lindsey, Homard Dorsey, Bob Worley, Carl Valentine, John B. Allen, Carman Johnson, O.P. Baxter and Carl Carver.
The owners worked to promote the restaurant. The Black Bear Inn had a float featuring diners at a table in August 1955 in the Morristown Centennial Parade.
The stockholders took charge of the management of the restaurant the first season, which typically ran from April to November. (Believe it or not, Gatlinburg used to look like a ghost town in the winter.) With the approach of the next season, they decided to lease the restaurant. An ad of such in the Knoxville Journal, March 14, 1956, called the restaurant "the handsomest restaurant in the Smoky Mountain area." An article on April 15th said the operation had been leased to Fred Little and Jewel Rhymer of Mascot. The duo had been operating a government restaurant in Oak Ridge for three years.
Governor Hooper died in April 1957, but he maintained his interest in the Smoky Mountain Development Company and the Black Bear right up until his death.
The restaurant was not opened in 1957. In 1958, it was announced that the restaurant would be managed by Elijah Frank Spikes, "well- known restaurant man of Alcoa and Knoxville."
However, the Black Bear Inn was not the financial success the stockholders had dreamed it might be. In March 1959 the building was sold for $50,000 to a group who in April incorporated as Black Bear Inn, Inc. The officers of the corporation were George E. (Ted) Trent (Morristown), President, Jack Hawkins (Newport), Vice-President and W. Albert (Sonny) Lea (Morristown), Secretary-Treasurer. The group put down $2000 with Merchants and Planters Bank, Newport, holding the mortgage on the remaining $48,000.
The building underwent extensive renovations, including air-conditioning, and reopened as a night club and gambling venue on every evening, except Sunday, until 1:30am. There was a dance floor with a live orchestra. Mr. Proffitt described it as "a snazzy place." Newspaper reports said that it had drawn customers from Knoxville, Gatlinburg, Morristown and other areas of the region.
That all came to an end on February 26, 1960, when the building burned to the ground. The caretaker, who was sleeping there, was awakened by a "poof" and when he fully aroused, the flames were roaring. The possible cause was given as the explosion of the butane cooking gas. Although the State Fire Marshal could find no sign of arson, he ruled the fire "suspicious."
Nine days earlier the corporation had purchased insurance on the property from the Agricultural Insurance Company of Watertown, NY, American Insurance Company of Newark, NJ and the Stuyvesant Insurance Company of New York.
One positive outcome of this venture was that Mr. and Mrs. Proffitt built their own motel and dining facility - the Cub Motel and the Cub Restaurant - adjacent to their store across the highway from the Black Bear Inn site. The motel opened in 1959 and the restaurant opened for business on May 14, 1961, and for twenty-five years locals and tourists alike enjoyed the Cub's good food, particularly rainbow trout, country ham, fried apples, Pearl's hot rolls (she closely guarded her recipe) and delicious desserts, while enjoying the picturesque setting overlooking the trout pond and Cosby Creek.
Over the years, Cosby has had other fine eating establishments, but the Black Bear Inn was the first.
