Readers may felt an earth tremor here on Thursday evening, June23rd; my wife and dog did but I was dozing. Some may have even been watching the World Series in San Francisco in October 1989 when an earthquake occurred, but most of us have felt a tremor at some time.
Cocke County is in the East Tennessee Seismic Zone, also known as the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, which stretches from northeast Alabama to southwest Virginia. This is one of the most active seismic zones in the eastern United States. It lies above ancient fault lines and is subject to frequent earthquakes, most of which are deep in the earth and are very minor, only detectable by sensitive laboratory seismographs.
A tremor occurred on October 19, 2020, at 3:38PM about 3.7 miles north of Greeneville, measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale. On February 11, 2020, there were five tremors within five hours in the twenty-five mile span between Greenback, TN in Loudon County and Sweetwater, TN in Monroe County. All of these measured less than 1.8.
The other end of Tennessee lies in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which covers parts of west Tennessee, eastern Missouri and Arkansas, southwest Kentucky, southwest Indiana and western Illinois.
It was on this New Madrid zone that terrible earthquakes occurred from December 1811 to February 1812, along a band from the present Marked Tree, Arkansas to Caruthersville, Missouri. The first occurred on December 16, 1811, at 2:15AM and is estimated by today's standards to have been about a 7.7, a second occurred that day at 7:15AM, estimated to have been a 7.4. At that time from these quakes, it was reported that windows and furniture shook in Washington, DC, bells rang in Richmond, VA, houses shook and wells sloshed in Charleston, SC and plaster fell in Columbia, SC. Based on the account that follows, it is safe to assume that people living in Cocke County felt the tremors.
Another quake occurred on January 23, 1812, and it is estimated to have been about 7.5, and the final one occurred on February 7, 1812, and it is estimated to have been more than an 8.0. It was this earthquake which formed the present Reelfoot Lake in extreme northwestern Tennessee.
A great deal of information, both scientific and geographical, can found online about these earthquakes, but this article will focus on eye-witness accounts published at that time. Some first-hand accounts appeared in Wilson's Knoxville Gazette, December 30, 1811. This information evidently had been taken from accounts in another newspaper(s) in and told about the experiences in Frankfort, Lexington and Carthage, KY.
The next account, a letter from John C. Edwards of Asheville, was published in the North Carolina Star [Raleigh], January 10, 1812. It brings details a little closer home: I take the liberty to transmit the following account of an Earth-Quake which happened on the night between the 15th and 16th instant.
For several nights previous, the Aurora Borealis brilliantly illuminated the sky with its trembling coruscations; the late appearance of a Comet, and the blood-like colour of the Sun for several days had alarmed a great many superstitious people…On Monday morning about one o'clock the inhabitants of this place were roused from their peaceful slumbers by a dreadful sound: some waggoners who were up at the time that it began said it resembled but was louder than if 100 waggons were driving at full speed down the mountain. This gave us considerable alarm: the timid took to prayer, expecting every moment (as they say) to hear the sound of the last trumpet. The more courageous ventured to open their doors to discover what occasioned the noise. A sudden trembling of the earth caused fresh terror and alarm, from which we had not time to recover when we felt a violent shock which lasted about three minutes and was attended with a hollow rumbling noise and ended with a dreadful crash leaving behind a strong sulphurous stench.
For the remainder of the night all was still and calm, but was spent in trembling anxiety. When the wished for morning came we were happy to find no lives were lost; but while some of us were in the street congratulating each other on our happy escape, we were again alarmed by a much louder noise than any we had heard before. It was quickly followed by a more violent shock, which gave the earth an undulating motion resembling the waves of the Sea. Two of those who were standing with me were thrown off their feet, the rest of us with difficulty kept from falling, while two or three cows that were near us were unable to stand and testified to their fear by their loud bellowing, which with the cries of the women and children and the terror that depicted in the countenances of the men presented a scene of horror I am unable to describe.
It is somewhat strange that its effects were more violent in the vallies than the mountains. A tan-yard in a valley near this place had several vats displaced, the edges of some were raised three feet above the former level, others were moved partly around and left in a zigzag manner. It would far exceed the bounds of this letter to describe all the phenomenon produced by this awful convulsion of nature: rocks moved, hills shook, houses shattered.
A wonderful change has taken place in the manners of the people. I believe so many fervent prayers never were put up in this place as were on that fearful night and morning. I think what has been done may be termed a revival in religion.
I have just seen a gentleman from Knoxville, who passed Sunday night with Mr. Nelson [Neilson] at the Warm Springs; from his account his situation was more terrifying than ours. For several hours previous to the shock the most tremendous noise was heard from the neighboring mountains. At intervals it was quiet but would begin with so much violence that each repetition was believed to be the last groan of an expiring nature. The shock at that place did but little damage except for a few huts that were built near the springs for the accommodation of invalids. The fulminating of the mountains was accompanied with flashes of fire seen issuing from their sides. Each flash ended with a snap or crack, like that which is heard on discharging an electrick battery, but 1000 times as loud. This induced him to believe the Earth Quake was caused by the electric fluid. [current ?]
In the morning it was observed that a large stream of warm water (temperature Fah. 142 degrees) issued from a fissure in a rock on the side of the mountain which had been opened the preceding night. While they were examining it, another shock was felt which lasted two minutes. Although in perfect calm, the tops of the trees appeared to be greatly agitated, the earth shook violently and the water of the warm springs at that time overflowed by the French Broad river, was thrown up several times to the height of thirty or forty feet.
Several masses of stones were loosed from their ancient beds and precipitated from the summits and sides of the mountains. One in particular, well known to western travelers by the name of the Painted Rock, was torn from its base and fell across the road that leads from hence to Knoxvillle. It has completely shut up the passage of wagons. A great many people who were moving westwardly are in a pitiable situation at this inclement season, being unable to proceed until a new road is made round the Rock (no easy task). In this they are cheerfully assisted by the neighbours…
(Mr. Edwards' letter to the North Carolina Star was reprinted in Wilson's Knoxville Gazette on February 3, 1812)
The territorial governor of Missouri petitioned the Federal government for relief for the inhabitants of the affected areas. In 1815 Congress authorized the sale of public lands "of like quantity," the proceeds of which were to go to those whose lands had been destroyed by the earthquakes. This was the first federal disaster relief act.
To Be Continued...
