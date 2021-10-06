The title of this article is the introduction given by the Sergeant-of-Arms of the House of Representatives whenever the President addresses a joint session of Congress. This article will focus on the presidents who have visited our area in the past.
In earlier years, Cocke County was pretty "far off the beaten path" to have a president visit. In fact, until the direct rail routes came to East Tennessee in 1858, the likelihood of a presidential visit here was slim to none. The three "Tennessee" presidents - Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson - were all here at some time, but they had reason to be, either campaigning or headed home. Both oral history and then actual documentation can validate their presence here.
George Washington was the first, and probably the only, president to make a lengthy tour during the era of poor roads and tedious travel. His Great Southern Tour was in 1791. He left Philadelphia (then the capital) on March 21st and traveled by coach down the eastern coast to Savannah, GA. From there, he went inland and traveled northward back to Philadelphia, arriving on June 12th. His entourage included his carriage, a baggage wagon, seven other men and eleven horses.
Warren L. Bingham has written a book about this tour: "George Washington's 1791 Southern Tour." Washington felt that seeing their President would help unite the people of the thirteen original states toward the new form of government which had only been in effect two years. The closest he got to our area was about 180 miles away in Charlotte, NC which Washington described as "a trifling place."
Andrew Jackson was the first of the two presidents who made an appearance in Cocke County while in office. Stories have been told about him coming here, but the following article from the Nashville Banner and Whig, August 31, 1836, proves it. The article was reprinted from the Washington Republican, which had printed in Jonesborough: The President's Tour. We understand that near Parrottsville in Cocke County, a hickory tree was planted on one side of the road, somewhat withered, and opposite to it on the other, a flourishing White Oak, both bearing flags between which the President's carriage had to pass. At Dandridge, in Jefferson County, we learn that a White Oak was erected in the public square from which floated a white flag - the ladies dressed in white, waved their white handkerchiefs as he passed and on his arrival at the tavern, every lady who had or could procure a white dress, waited on and congratulated him on his arrival.
Jackson was going on a summer vacation at The Hermitage near Nashville. He took the route from Washington, DC that would lead him through East Tennessee. The date he was in Parrottsville was on or about July 27, 1836. It was really an "electioneering trip" because Judge Hugh Lawson White of Knoxville, the Whig candidate for President, was gaining strength in his opposition to Martin Van Buren, Jackson's Vice-President, whom Jackson wanted to succeed him.
In "The Journal of Southern History," August 1936, it was written …At Blountville, Jonesboro, Greeneville and Newport, he [Jackson] denounced Judge White as a "red hot Federalist" while Van Buren was eulogized as the "purest of Republicans." (Van Buren did win that election.)
In 1841 Tennessee Governor James K. Polk, a Democrat, was running for re-election. His opponent was James C. Jones, a Whig, who was called "Lean Jimmy" because he was 6'2" and weighed only 125 pounds. The two candidates conducted a series of debates, one of which was in Newport (on the French Broad) on April 28th at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church. The crowd was so large that the church began to sway and fell. John Weaver (1869-1954), a writer of local history, told that his father was present at that occasion.
This was the account published in the Knoxville Register, May 5, 1841: During the speaking at Newport, on Wednesday last, which was commenced in the Presbyterian Church, the building pretty well crowded, a sudden cry was raised that the house was falling. A correspondent at Newport writes us that the alarm caused the greatest confusion ever witnessed in the demure old walls - such running hither and thither - such jumping over pews - such leaping out of windows and tumbling out of doors, would be a rare sight in any country. Fortunately, no serious damage was done to any one. The church suffered most injury…After the confusion had subsided, the speaking was resumed at the Courthouse, and resulted in another triumph of Whig principles.
Jones won that election and defeated Polk again in 1843, but Polk had his own triumph the next year when he was elected President. He is now regarded as one of the "near-great" Presidents.
Theodore Roosevelt was the other President who appeared in Cocke County while in office. In fact he came twice on the train in 1902. On September 8th his train passed slowly through, but did not stop about 9 p.m. Bonfires welcoming him had been built along the track through town. On November 20th, his train again slowed as it came through town. The president came out on the rear platform and "waved his hat and hand" to the mass of school children waving flags.
Presidents Grover Cleveland in 1887 and William McKinley in 1897 passed through Cocke County in route to Asheville during the early morning hours, but their trains did not stop. Woodrow Wilson, Calvin Coolidge, Andrew Johnson and Harry Truman were all here either before or after their presidencies, but I have found record of some Presidents who came NEAR to Cocke County.
Ulysses S. Grant has been in our area. Brownlow's Knoxville Whig, January 9, 1864, printed: Gens. Grant and Foster left here for the front above Mossy Creek [Jefferson City] the first of this week. In his memoirs President Grant told of his time in Knoxville on page 351. He wrote that he had to ride horseback from there to Lexington, KY to be able to get a working railroad in order to reach his Nashville headquarters. (Of course, this was before he was President.)
President Rutherford B. Hayes came to Knoxville in September 1877 as part of his Goodwill Tour designed to heal the South after the era of Reconstruction. After a day and half spent in Knoxville, their train departed for Washington, DC at 9 p.m. on September 23, 1877. They would have passed through Morristown about 10:30 p.m. headed north. Lynchburg, VA was the only major stop before reaching the capital.
In 1911 the Appalachian Exposition was held in Knoxville at Chilhowie Park. As a preliminary to his re-election campaign, President William Howard Taft came on November 11th and delivered an address. His train arrived at 8:25 a.m. from Chattanooga, and after being feted in Knoxville, left at 2:10 p.m. headed for Bristol. There was a brief stop about 3:30 p.m. in Morristown where the President made a few remarks.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt made three trips to Knoxville during his time in office. Two of them brought him close to Cocke County. On September 9, 1936, his train passed through Morristown at 8:36 a.m. From Knoxville he motored thru Sevierville to go across the Smokies into North Carolina. On September 2, 1940, his train passed through Morristown about 5:45 a.m. en route to Chattanooga where he would dedicate the Chickamauga Dam.
Later that day he returned to Knoxville by train and then motored to Newfound Gap to dedicate the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. His motorcade passed through Sevierville about 3:15 p.m. There may be a few Seviervillians still living who saw him passing through.
Some persons would want this President recognized. The Morristown Gazette, May 10, 1871, reported Hon. Jeff Davis and family were passengers on the eastern bound train on Thursday last [May 4]. Jefferson Davis was the President of the Confederacy, revered in South, vilified in the North. Research has not located the purpose of the Davis family's trip.
Now days Presidents, ex-Presidents and wanna-be Presidents fly into Asheville, Tri-Cities or Knoxville, participate in the functions and then fly out. Newport and Cocke County hasn't been and probably won't ever be on their itineraries.
