As I sit here and watch my children play together, laughing and giving one another a hard time, I am reminded of something that a lot of us tend to forget when we discuss having a healthier lifestyle…and that is rest. Believe it or not, rest is just as, if not more, important than other components of what we concentrate on when trying to be healthier.
As we progress through making fundamental changes in our habits to become healthier, we tend to concentrate on working out and eating better or more nutritiously. While these are incredibly important, taking time to rest physically and mentally allows us to do these things more efficiently.
Without rest, we cannot workout optimally and get the ‘gains’ we are working so hard to achieve. Without rest, our gut function does not allow us to break our food down like we should to get as many of the nutrients we need from the healthier food we are eating.
Two of the first questions I always ask clients when they say they have either gained weight or they have stalled in losing are: how much water are you drinking a day and how much sleep are you getting every night? If their water is spot on, then usually it is the sleep that is not. Everyone requires different amounts of sleep to be fully rested. But typically, anything less than six to seven hours a night of sleep, and that’s good, restful sleep, is not enough for your body to do what it needs to do during its rest period.
While we sleep, several body processes occur that are essential to our health. During sleep, we rebuild and repair body tissue that we have damaged during the course of the day. Sleep also allows our immune system to rest or work as it needs to. Those who do not get enough sleep tend to have a greater amount of inflammation as well as a much higher inflammatory response to internal and external stressors than those who get at least adequate amounts of rest every day.
Metabolism is something that my clients discuss with me nearly every day. Did you know that if you do not get enough rest, your body’s metabolism slows down to the point that it is difficult to even measure? Metabolism never completely stops, however, it can run so inefficiently that your calorie burn can run into the negative---or you start gaining weight because it is not working correctly.
In addition, sleep is crucial for mental clarity and memory retention. I do not know how I made it through college or early parenthood and remember anything about either! I got so little sleep that I was sluggish; I gained a great deal of weight; and I felt horrible. Little did I know that my lack of sleep was such a huge contributing factor to all these things.
Now that I am older and my children are as well, I am better able to rest more consistently, and as a result, can definitely feel a positive difference in my overall health because of it.
If you struggle with sleep, or with falling or staying asleep, here are some tips to hopefully help you combat insomnia and other sleep issues:
1. Keep the temperature about five degrees cooler than the normal daytime temperature in your house. As you start to get tired and get closer to falling asleep, your body temperature naturally drops and having a cooler bedroom area will help you fall asleep faster.
2. Keep your room dark. Most peoples’ bodies naturally feel drowsier the darker it gets in the evening. The darker your bedroom, the easier it should be for you to fall asleep and stay that way.
3. Keep distractions, especially those of an electronic nature (televisions, cell phones, tablets, iPads, and computers), to a minimum. These types of electronics stimulates certain parts of your brain to continue to work overtime, when it should be slowing down and preparing for sleep.
4. Keep noise to a minimum if at all possible. The louder the noises in and around your bedroom, the less likely you are to be able to fall asleep and stay in a restful REM sleep mode. REM stands for Rapid Eye Movement and is the time during your sleep pattern that you rejuvenate your body and your brain so that you can be at your best when you wake up.
5. And most importantly, remember that you cannot change anything from your day. You can replay your day over and over again, but in the end you cannot truly change anything from your day. Anything you said, anything you did—those things are done. Your day is done. Let it all go and know that tomorrow is a new day and anything you did not accomplish or anything you need to ‘fix’ can be done then. You can always make your tomorrow better than the day you are leaving behind!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.