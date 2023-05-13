Roane grave

Archibald Roane’s grave in Farragut.

 Tom Bosse for www.hmdb.org.

Once the governor of Tennessee, Archibald Roane’s political enemies might as well have erased the man from the history books.

Roane was born in Pennsylvania in 1759. When the Revolutionary War broke out, his family sided with the rebellious Americans. Roane was a member of the Ninth Battalion of Pennsylvania militia that crossed the Delaware River with George Washington in 1776, and he was present at the surrender of Cornwallis in 1781.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.