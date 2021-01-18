The newest edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans was recently released. These guidelines are released every five years and are evidence-based suggestions for Americans to live a healthy lifestyle.
These guidelines can be very intimidating and overwhelming. For the first time, the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans has been separated into stages of life. It is never too early or too late to have a healthy eating style and the new guidelines will help you learn what your body needs.
The full dietary guidelines can be found at dietaryguidelines.gov below are four key components and takeaways from the updated Dietary Guidelines.
1. Limiting added sugars to less than 10% of calories per day for ages 2 and older and to avoid added sugars for infants and toddlers.
Added Sugars are sugars and syrups that are added to foods during processing or preparation. Added sugars are different from natural sugars. Natural sugars are naturally present in foods like milk and fruit. These foods with naturally occurring sugars are important components of healthy eating patterns.
The new and current edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans advises that less than 10% of calories should come from added sugars for people 2 years of age and older. Infants and toddlers younger than 2 years of age are advised to consume no added sugars. The challenge with added sugars is that, on average, people consume more added sugars than are recommended. On average, 13% of calories are from added sugars. The reason this is a concern is because foods that are high in added sugars are usually high in calories but are low in important nutrients our body needs like vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. The top sources of added sugars in the United States are sugar-sweetened beverages, desserts, and sweet snacks, sweetened coffee and tea, and candy.
Cutting out all sugar at once is a daunting and seemingly impossible task. It is much easier to make small changes each day. Each food choice you make adds up! Some examples of ways that people can make shifts towards reducing added sugar intake include:
• Replacing a regular soft drink with a glass of water or unsweetened tea.
• Having a piece of fruit or vegetables with dip instead of a candy bar for an afternoon snack.
• Choosing unsweetened yogurt topped with frozen berries for breakfast instead of yogurt sweetened with added sugars.
2. Limiting saturated fat to less than 10% of calories per day starting at age 2
Some saturated fats are just part of some foods, such as high fat meats and other sources are added. Buttering toast is an example of adding additional saturated fat to a meal. The main sources of saturated fat in the U.S. diet include sandwiches, including burgers, tacos, and burritos; desserts and sweet snacks; and rice, pasta, and other grain-based mixed dishes. According to the Dietary Guidelines, Saturated fat is commonly found in higher amounts in high-fat meat, full-fat dairy products (e.g., whole milk, ice cream, cheese), butter, coconut oil, and palm kernel and palm oil.
Strategies to lower saturated fat intake include reducing intakes of dessert and sweet snacks by consuming smaller portion sizes and eating these foods less often. Additional strategies include reading food labels to choose packaged foods lower in saturated fats and choosing lower fat forms of foods and beverages (e.g., fat-free or low-fat milk instead of 2 percent or whole milk; lean rather than fatty cuts of meat).
When cooking and purchasing meals, select lean meat and lower fat cheese in place of high-fat meats and regular cheese—or replace them with ingredients with oils, such as nuts, seeds, or avocado. Cook and purchase products made with oils higher in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fat (e.g., canola, corn, olive, peanut, safflower, soybean, and sunflower) rather than butter, shortening, or coconut or palm oils.
3. Limiting sodium intake to less than 2,300mg per day (or even less if younger than 14)
Sodium is an essential nutrient often added to food in the form of salt. As a food ingredient, sodium is used in multiple ways, including curing meat, baking, as a thickening agent, as a flavor enhancer, as a preservative, and to retain moisture. Only a small proportion of total sodium intake is from sodium inherent in foods or from salt added in home cooking or at the table. Most sodium consumed in the United States comes from salt added during commercial food processing and preparation, including foods prepared at restaurants.
Sodium is found in most types of foods. Careful choices are needed in all food groups to reduce intake. Strategies to lower sodium intake include cooking at home more often; using the Nutrition Facts label to choose products with less sodium, reduced sodium, or no-salt-added, etc.; and flavoring foods with herbs and spices instead of salt based on personal and cultural foodways.
- 4. Limiting alcoholic beverages(if consumed) to 2 drinks or less a day for men and 1 drink or less a day for women.
The Dietary Guidelines does not recommend that individuals who do not drink alcohol start drinking for any reason. There are also some people who should not drink at all, such as if they are pregnant or might be pregnant; under the legal age for drinking; if they have certain medical conditions or are taking certain medications that can interact with alcohol; and if they are recovering from an alcohol use disorder or if they are unable to control the amount they drink.
If adults age 21 years and older choose to drink alcoholic beverages, drinking less is better for health than drinking more. Evidence indicates that, among those who drink, higher average alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of death from all causes compared with lower average alcohol consumption. Alcohol misuse or consuming alcohol in excess of recommendations increases risk of several other conditions such as liver disease, cardiovascular disease, injuries, and alcohol use disorders.
Information adapted from the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. For more information and upcoming nutrition education classes please call the UT Extension Office at 423-623-7531 or visit our website at cocke.tennessee.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.