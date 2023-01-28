This article will cover some news items of Cocke County as found in newspapers around the South. Of course, they would have been reported in the local papers, but in most cases, the issues from those times often now do not exist.

Arkansas Weekly Mansion [Little Rock], Jan. 26, 1884: Early the other morning John Davidson and his wife, aged 80 and 86, were found frozen dead in bed near Newport, Tenn. Being out of fuel, they went to bed to keep warm. [John and Margaret Davidson were both born in Scotland. They were living in Cocke County by 1850 near Edward and Eliza Harley, who were natives of England. That was in Del Rio on what is now Midway Road. The Harley Cemetery is near the former Alvy Payne place.]

