This article will cover some news items of Cocke County as found in newspapers around the South. Of course, they would have been reported in the local papers, but in most cases, the issues from those times often now do not exist.
Arkansas Weekly Mansion [Little Rock], Jan. 26, 1884: Early the other morning John Davidson and his wife, aged 80 and 86, were found frozen dead in bed near Newport, Tenn. Being out of fuel, they went to bed to keep warm. [John and Margaret Davidson were both born in Scotland. They were living in Cocke County by 1850 near Edward and Eliza Harley, who were natives of England. That was in Del Rio on what is now Midway Road. The Harley Cemetery is near the former Alvy Payne place.]
Grenada [Miss.] Sentinel, March 29, 1884: Columbus Lambert was drowned at Newport, Tenn. a few days ago in the French Broad River while attempting to cross the stream in a wagon. [Columbus was born about 1866 and was a son of William and Barbara Lambert who lived in the Rankin area. Knoxville Daily Chronicle, April 2, 1884, reported that the body was found at Clark’s Mill Dam after two weeks.]
Panola Weekly Star [Sardis, Miss.], April 12, 1884: At Newport, Tenn. shortly after dark a few nights ago, W.C. Fowler shot and instantly killed John Rutherford. Rutherford and associates were engaged in rocking Fowler, when the latter fired at the crowd, killing Rutherford. Fowler had not been arrested. [Knoxville Republican Chronicle, April 9, 1884, reported that the coroner had ruled the killing “justifiable” as Rutherford’s body was found with a rock in his hand. Rutherford is buried in the Gray Cemetery on McSween Springs Road adjacent to English Hills.]
Times Picayune [New Orleans], Feb. 23, 1892: As the outcome of a difference in temperance in the little town of Newport, Tenn. dynamite was used as a forcible argument. A saloon was blown up last night and incidentally two stores adjoining were destroyed. So far there is no clue to the explosive fiends. [Knoxville Daily Tribune of the same date said the saloon was that of J.M. Swann. One of the stores wrecked was John Glenn. This would have been on Main Street possibly where one of the Newport Dry Goods buildings is now.]
Russell Register [Seale, Ala.], June 17, 1893: Growth in the South …Waterworks and an electric lighting system are to be installed in Quincy, Florida and waterworks at Newport, Tenn. … [If that project did materialize, the city saw the need to upgrade. The Knoxville Journal and Tribune, Aug. 26, 1907, reported that a referendum would be held in September to vote on $50,000 improvement bonds for waterworks, electric plant and sewer. There was controversy over that referendum and another one was held in 1911. The project was then completed. The water was piped by gravity from a spring on the S.H. Gray farm on Cave Church Road.]
Times Democrat [Greenville, Miss.], November 9, 1895: A few days ago a mail car was burned at Newport, Tenn. and with it 105 registered letters. It contained something valuable and the chances are they held considerable sums of money, but their owners will never recover a cent.
Helena [Ark.] Weekly World, March 22, 1899: Jesse Webb, age 90, was drowned in French Broad River near Newport, Tenn. by falling from a horse. He dreamed last week he would meet such a fate. [Mr. Webb’s age was reported incorrectly. He was only about 57 years old. He was a Union veteran. His widow was Lavina Styles Webb.]
Pensacola [Fla.] News, Oct. 28, 1899: E.W. Jackson, aged 75, was murdered at his mountain home at Newport, Tenn. at daylight this morning. Three men called, ostensibly, to get something to eat. They provoked a difficulty, running the aged wife away from home. Jackson was then murdered. Four shots were sent through his body. Hidden treasure of $800 was stolen from the home. The men escaped in the mountains. A posse is in pursuit. Jackson was a miser and eccentric individual. Twelve years ago he purchased a coffin and tombstone which are now in the house. [Some news reports give the victim’s name as Leon Jackson. Actually he lived in Greene County.]
Sun Herald [Biloxi, Miss.], March 12, 1901: The jail at Newport, Tenn. was totally destroyed by fire Sunday morning. Three prisoners were confined therein and their cries attracted help who rescued them. It is believed the jail was fired by an incendiary. [According to the Knoxville Sentinel, the inmates were Amos Roper, Robert Sheffey and Bruce Cash. Deputy Sheriff D.C. Ward led the rescue team.]
Vicksburg [Miss.] Herald, Aug. 12, 1902: Information from Newport, Tenn. states that Rial Ball, Jr. and Sam Smallwood met at Cosby, near that place and engaged in a dispute as a result of the election of last Thursday. Smallwood cut Ball with a knife and Ball died almost instantly. [This Rial Ball was probably a son of James Riley Ball and Anna McGaha, who lived near Pittman Center.]
Atlanta Constitution, Oct. 27, 1902: “The James Boys of Missouri” came near to causing a panic last night at the Newport, Tenn. theater. A pistol shot fired by one of the characters in the play set fire to the curtain. In a moment the house was in a panic. A stampede was prevented only after strenuous efforts.
Evening Post [Charleston, S.C], Jan. 27, 1904: A mixed train on the Tennessee & NC running from Newport, Tenn. to the Carolina mountains was wrecked late yesterday sixteen miles out of Newport. Three persons were injured … the entire train was derailed except the engine.
Clarke County Times [Enterprise, Miss.], September 28, 1906: Rev. John Roberts, a minister and school teacher, is alleged to have shot and killed Gife [Gip] Cate, his rival, near Newport, TN. Rev. Roberts surrendered and was jailed. They met in the woods, it is said, and Cate, who was hunting, told Roberts to run, which he did when he secured a rifle and killed Cate.
Tampa Bay Times [St. Petersburg, Fla.], April 17, 1921: A tornado from the southwest did extensive damage in the business section of Newport this morning. Several buildings in the path of the storm were more or less devastated, three automobiles were destroyed, the electric lighting plant was damaged and light, telegraph and telephone wires were laid low. It is miraculous that no human casualties were suffered. [Newport was also damaged by tornadoes in 1976 and 2011, both of which also came from the southwest.]
Birmingham [Ala.] News, Oct. 6, 1929: Fourteen years ago I left Birmingham to go to Newport, Tenn. with no thought whatsoever of making it my home,” said Gordon Woodward, “As I had only one house to build and that was a handsome home for W.B. Stokely. Evidently I must have made a good job of it, for I have been building homes and stores and plants ever since. Newport has a beautiful residential section called Clifton Heights overlooking Pigeon River, and on it are some residences which would show up even Birmingham’s best residential sections.
Delta Times [Greenville, Miss.], June 15, 1937: Newport, Tenn. A $50,000 fire which swept the business district early today resulted in the electrocution of a nine-year old boy and injuries to two firemen. Billy Parks, 9, son of Frank Parks who operated a furniture store near the fire scene was electrocuted when he came in contact with a power wire which had been dropped in an alley by the flames.
Birmingham [Ala.] News, Sept. 11, 1960: Two coaches at Newport High School have come up with something they think might improve the game of basketball — a player’s training glove. The glove designed by Coach Carroll [Zane] Whitson and assistant football coach Don Boley, covers the hand from the base of the fingers to the wrist. It has a rubber plate in the palm. This, Whitson says, will teach players to use their fingers more and will thus help them in dribbling, shooting, passing, catching and tip-ins. The coaches say they have a patent pending on the glove, which Newport used in practice seasons last year. Whitson attended Florida State University. [Neither coach remained at CCHS. Whitson moved to Unicoi County High School where he completed his coaching career and then went into politics. Boley left teaching and went to Vernco before being elected Cocke County Court Clerk and serving 20 years.]
