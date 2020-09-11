Federal regulation does not specify the number of persons that can sit on a school bus seat. Typically, school transportation providers determine the number of persons that can safely fit into a school bus seat.
Generally, three smaller elementary school-age persons or two adult high school-age persons will safely fit into a typical 39-inch school bus seat.
So, bus seating capacity can vary widely based on whether the bus is carrying students of elementary-age, high school-age, or a combination of both.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends that all passengers—regardless of age or grade—be seated entirely within the confines of the school bus seat while the bus is in motion.
Federal motor vehicle safety standard No. 222, "School Bus Passenger Seating and Crash Protection," requires that the interior of large buses provide occupant protection so that children are protected without the need to buckle-up.
Occupant crash protection is provided by a protective envelope consisting of strong, closely-spaced seats that have energy-absorbing seat backs. Persons not sitting or sitting partially outside of the school bus seats will not be afforded the occupant protection provided by the school bus seats.
Therefore, for safety, riders should sit on their bottom and have no feet in the aisle.
Next week I will address why school buses do not have seat belts.
