On the night of February 24, 1908, an officer, responding to a call of suspicious activity on a Knoxville railroad siding found three men, William H. Killian, Walter Gorham, and William Grantham, loading a railroad car in which kegs of whiskey were being placed behind a load of bricks, lumber and bales of socks.
The revenue agents seized 40 kegs (2000 gallons) of unstamped whiskey, and some officers stayed on the car until morning when a switch engine came for it. The car had been engaged by Robert Jones, Knoxville, to carry bricks and lumber to Robert Jones, Newport.
Later that morning, revenue agents took possession of the Holston Distillery where they found 11,000 gallons of whiskey. The agents had it hauled to the building of another Knoxville distillery that had been recently shut down for tax violations.
On April 2, 1908, the spirits and other distillery equipment were sold at public auction. Most of the whiskey was purchased by H.H. McKee of Lafollette; he paid $1.24 per gallon. The other spirits (brandy, port wine and bottled whiskey) was sold to various buyers and the bidding was "active." In addition to the sales price, the buyers had to pay the revenue tax.
The case involving the distillery did not begin until February 1909 in Federal court in Knoxville. The prosecutor was J.R. Penland, a Cocke County native. It was only Jones and Killian on trial. Gorham and Grantham had "compromised," which is assumed to have been a plea bargain. After four days the trial went to the jury.
Jones had been charged on four counts, but he was only convicted of two: removing untaxed whiskey from the premises and concealing untaxed whiskey with the intent to defraud. Killian was convicted on the same two counts.
Jones was fine $750 (equivalent to $50,000 today) and court costs, In lieu of the costs, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but could make $1000 bond until costs were paid. Killian was fined $500 ($30,000 today) and 10 months in the Hamblen County jail.
Bob must have paid in full so he had no jail time. On March 15th at public auction he purchased the distillery building on 3/4 acre of land, the remaining equipment, a corn mill, a boiler and an engine for only $187. He was the only bidder.
The newspaper reported that the internal revenue officials were disgusted with the outcome of the sale, but as it had been advertised as an absolute auction, they had no other recourse. Jones received a deed to the property in September 1909.
It is not known what Jones did with the property, but he was probably out of the liquor business, as it was no longer going to be legally profitable. In 1909 Tennessee outlawed the production of alcoholic beverages and forbade the sale/consumption of such within four miles of any school, public or private. (Remember that was a time of many one-room schoolhouses.)
In the 1910 census, R.H. Jones is listed as a farmer. The farm on which he and his family lived was in the West End section off Sulfur Springs Road behind the old Wal-Mart. It has been more recently owned by the Worley family.
This farm had once belonged to Major Thomas S. Gorman and contained about 200 acres. Bob Jones had it sold on October 1, 1913, at public auction. It was bought for $35,000 by John M. Jones ll, W.B. Robinson, Y.J. McMahan and George Duncan. The new owners then sold the property two weeks later for $37,000 to Stokely Brothers, with a small portion sold to Charlie Clift.
Current citizens have heard many allegations of election fraud since November 2020. That's nothing new! Such an accusation was made here in Cocke County long ago! In the Newport Plain Talk, April 16, 1914, in reference to the sheriff's race in which Charles Dawson had defeated S.H. Clark: Bob Jones was at Wilsonville Precinct with loads of money and whiskey, buying votes for Dawson and gang, that he was captain in command, that he put money into circulation and bought all the votes he could, both black and white, publicly in the road.
Bob Jones had three sets of children.
His oldest child was Alfred Samuel Jones (1881-1935). Alfred's mother was Mary McTee, born about 1857 in the Yellow Hill section of Bell Co., KY. Her parents, Elisha McTee and Mariah Botner, who later migrated to Collin Co., TX.
Bob married Augusta (Gussie) Compton on January 6, 1889, in Claiborne Co., TN. Gussie (1872-1895) was born in Gaston Co., NC to Josephus Compton and Mary Elizabeth Jenkins. Josephus was actually born a Gaston but a sequence of events led to a name change. His life story is as dramatic and interesting as Bob's.
Bob and Gussie had two daughters: Mary Eliza (1891-1903) and Myrtle King (1893-1895). Myrtle's was a tragic story; Bob had put some strychnine on wieners which he planned to throw at some vicious dogs. Little Myrtle found one in his coat pocket and ate it. Those two little girls must have been special to Bob, for two later daughters were given the names Eliza and Myrtle.
Bob's next wife was Senie Ellen Messer (1874-1955), a Cocke Countian, whom he married March 1, 1896. Her grandfather was Christian Jackson Messer (c1808-after 1880) who lived at Grassy Fork.
Bob and Senie had eight children. The oldest two, Myrtle and J.M., both died as infants. The others were:
(1) Jennie Lettie Jones (1900-1970) married William Barnett Helton. They lived in Asheville and had two children: William B. Helton, Jr. and Jennie Lee Helton Easley . (2) Trilby Lee Jones (1902-1975) married George Dewey Reneau. They lived in Indianapolis. (3) Robert Henson Jones, Jr. (1904-1961) married Ida Love Taylor. They lived in Morristown. (4) Mary Eliza Jones (1906-1975) married Louis Howard White.
They lived in New Orleans and had two sons: Louis H. White, Jr. and Robert Jennings White. (5) John Killian Jones (1910-1972) married Jacqueline Butler. They lived in Morristown. (6) Samuel Chandler Jones (1912-1968) married Marjorie Lake Griste. They lived in Richardson, TX and four children: Samuel Chandler Jones, Jr., George Pendleton Jones, Susanne Lake Jones Lafitte and Elynn Randolph Jones Russell.
Newport was apparently too calm for Bob and he was again bitten by "wanderlust." In 1915 he struck out on a new adventure and settled on a ranch four miles southeast of Malta, Montana, leaving his wife and family here in Newport, He secured a housekeeper, herself a Cocke Countian. In 1924 Mrs. Jones took a trip to Malta and had a dramatic confrontation with the housekeeper.
Jones remained in Montana and gained the nickname "Tennessee Bob." He did return to Newport for visits. On one of his returns, Eva Sexton was told "Bob Jones is in town." She was anxious to see him, having heard almost mythical stories about him. Expecting someone like John Wayne, she was surprised to see "a little old dried-up man in a cowboy hat two sizes too big for him."
Old age did not bring total peace and contentment for Bob. In 1935 at the age of 73, he and his son Alfred, who lived with him in Malta, were in a dispute; Alfred was mortally wounded. An inquest ruled it "justifiable homicide by reason of self-defense."
Bob died in 1942 in Montana, but his remains were returned to Cocke County for burial in the Jones plot in Union Cemetery. The Jones family cemetery was originally on the hill behind the present East Tennessee Tire Company on West Broadway.
Bob's first wife Gussie and his young children were buried there but were moved to Union Cemetery with the rest of the family graves when Riverview Street was opened. The marker for his father Samuel C. Jones I is the tallest monument in the cemetery.
Today the only direct descendants of Bob Jones now living in Newport are the families of Joe Kyker, Jr. and Carolyn K. Helms, grandchildren of Alfred Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.