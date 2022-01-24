On January 3, 2021, the 117th Congress representatives were sworn in. Individual assignment to committees were already determined and the new legislators got right to work.
The first bill was sent to the House Veterans Affairs Committee (HVAC) on January 4, 2021. Since then, as of January 20, 2022, there have been a total of 376 total Bills sent to the HVAC. When they reach the HVAC, they are reviewed, and a decision is made to send it on to the whole House or not (Ordered Reported).
Of the 376 bills received, 312 were introduced into the full committee and of those 87 have been ordered reported. Of those, 20 Bills have passed the full House and passed to the SCVA for review and then to the full Senate for Vote. 23 Bills have been incorporated into other Bills and have been enacted. Only 12 of the Bills presented have been signed by the President.
The topics cover about every aspect of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) operation and the many topics faced by male and female Veterans. Subjects range from accounting for the Fiscal responsibility of the VA, naming facilities after those who have served, developing and researching programs that will help the homeless, disabled, caregivers, suicide prevention, community care, educational opportunities, and well just about everything that affects the Veterans’ life.
In my May 12, 2021, column I shared the first set of 25 Bills that the HVAC had sent to the whole House. Since that date the committee has introduced 62 other Bills to enhance benefits to Veterans. In this week’s column I want to share these new bills for you to see their intentions. I hope my readers will pay attention to the subject of each of the Bills and find subjects that they feel are important that will affect themselves and other Veterans.
The following Bills were sent from the HVAC on different dates that are shown when they were “reported” to the whole House. The names in parentheses are the legislator(s) who introduce the Bill. Note: House Resolution (H.R.) Senate (S) Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute (A.N.S.).
11-16-2021
1. H.R. 4591, as amended — VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act of 2021 (Mrvan)
2. H.R. 5516, as amended — VITAL Assessment Act, (Ellzey)
3. H.R. 2433 — Burn Pit Registry Enhancement Act (Ruiz)
4. H.R. 4626, as amended — VA AIM Act (Bergman)
5. H.R. 5603, as amended — Protections for Student Veterans Act (Underwood)
6. S. 796 — Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021 (Duckworth/Collins)
7. H.R. 4233 — Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act (Greg Murphy)
8. H.R. 147, as amended — BRAVE Act (Norcross)
11-15-2021
1. S. 1031 — A bill to require the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes. (Warnock)
2. S. 894 – Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021 (Braun)
3. H.R. 3665 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in San Diego, California, as the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and to support the designation of a component of such medical center in honor of Kathleen Bruyere (Mike Levin)
4. S. 1095 — Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021 (Moran)
5. H.R. 5671, as amended — To authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish seasonal influenza vaccines to certain individuals, and for other purposes. (Takano)
11-04-2021
1. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Levin to H.R. 1836 – Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021 (Rep. Levin)
2. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Pappas to H.R. 3944 – Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act of 2021 (Rep. Pappas)
3. H.R. 5603, as amended – Protections for Student Veterans Act (Rep. Underwood)
4. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Mrvan to H.R. 4591 – VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act of 2021 (Rep. Mrvan)
5. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Bost to H.R. 2250 – VA IT Reform Act of 2021 (Rep. Rosendale)
6. H.R. 5721 – VIPER Act (Rep. Takano)
7. H.R. 2916 – VA Medical Cannabis Research Act of 2021 (Rep. Correa)
8. H.R. 5029 – Expanding the Families of Veterans Access to Mental Health Services Act (Rep. Rouzer)
9. H.R. 5516, as amended – VITAL Assessment Act (Rep. Ellzey)
10. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Miller-Meeks to H.R. 5529 – Veterans Justice Outreach Improvement Act (Rep. Miller-Meeks)
11. H.R. 5671, as amended – To authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish seasonal influenza vaccines to certain individuals, and for other purposes (Rep. Takano)
12. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Brownley to H.R. 2385 – Justice for Women Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley)
13. H.R. 5562 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to expand eligibility for hospital care, medical services, and nursing home care from the Department of Veterans Affairs to include veterans of World War II (Rep. Harder)
14. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Takano to H.R. 1596 – Commission to Study the Stigmatization, Criminalization, and Ongoing Exclusion and Inequity for LGBTQ Servicemembers and Veterans Act (Rep. Takano)
15. H.R. 4845 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish the Advisory Committee on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Veterans (Rep. Pappas)
16. H.R. 3730 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department of Veterans Affairs an Advisory Committee on United States Outlying Areas and Freely Associated States, and for other purposes (Rep. Sablan)
17. H.R. 5607 – Justice for ALS Veterans Act of 2021 (Rep. Slotkin)
18. H.R. 5151, as amended – Col. James Floyd Turner IV USMC GI Bill Transfer Act of 2021 (Rep. Bilirakis)
9-20-2021
1. H.R. 5293 – Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021 (Rep. Mrvan)
2. S. 189 – Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021 (Rep. Luria)
7-28-2021
1. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Mike Levin to H.R. 4657 – Veteran Home Energy Savings Act (Rep. Mike Levin)
2. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Brownley to H.R. 912 – American Indian and Alaska Native Mental Health Act (Rep. Brownley)
3. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Takano to H.R. 3856 – To require the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (Rep. Takano)
4. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Takano to H.R. 147 – Bringing Registered Apprenticeships to Veterans Education (BRAVE) Act (Rep. Norcross)
5. H.R. 4673 – Ensuring Veterans’ Smooth Transition (EVEST) Act (Rep. Takano)
6. A.N.S. offered by Rep. Bost to H.R. 4626 – VA Assessment by Independent Measures (AIM) Act (Rep. Bergman)
7. H.R. 4625 – VA Caregiver Transparency Act (Rep. Bergman)
8. H.R. 4233 – Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act (Rep. Murphy)
7-27-2021
1. S.957 – DUMP Opioids Act (Kennedy)
2. S.1910– FY 2021 Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (Tester, Moran)
6-15-2021
1. H.R. 2093 – Providing Benefits Information in Spanish and Tagalog for Veterans and Families Act (Rep. Jeffries)
2. H.R. 1257, as amended – Homeless Veterans Credit Act (Rep. Pallone)
3. H.R. 2429 – VA Police Improvement and Accountability Act (Rep. Rice)
4. H.R. 2726 – VA FOIA Reform Act of 2021(Rep. Gallego)
5. H.R. 2545 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to clarify the role of doctors of podiatric medicine in the Department of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes (Rep. Wenstrup)
6. H.R. 293 – VA Hospitals Establishing Leadership Performance Act (Rep. Bost)
7. H.R. 290, as amended – To amend title 38, United States Code, to render an individual, who transfers certain educational assistance, to which the individual is entitled because of an agreement by such individual to serve in the Armed Forces, to a dependent of that individual, and who fails to complete such agreement, solely liable for the overpayment of such educational assistance (Rep. Bost)
5-18-2021
1. H.R. 2704 – Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Pappas)
2. H.R. 2788 – Equal Employment Counseling Modernization Act (Rep. Lamb)
3. H.R. 2911 – VA Transparency and Trust Act of 2021 (Rep. Bost)
4. H.R. 240 – Homeless Veterans with Children Reintegration Act (Rep. Brownley)
5. H.R. 711 – West LA VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Lieu)
6. H.R. 2167 – GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill)
7. H.R. 2878 – Native VetSuccess at Tribal Colleges and Universities Pilot Program Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego)
8. H.R. 1510 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a report on the use of cameras in the medical centers of the Department of Veterans Affairs, as amended (Rep. McKinley)
9. H.R. 2494 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department the Veterans Economic Opportunity and Transition Administration, and for other purposes (Rep. Wenstrup)
10. H.R. 2441 – Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act (Rep. Axne)
5-12-2021
1. H.R. 958 – Protecting Moms Who Served Act (Rep. Underwood)
2. A.N.S offered by Rep. Bost to H.R. 1448 – PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act (Rep. Stivers)
Next week I will discuss the ones that have made the “cut” and were passed by the whole House, sent to the Senate, and got signed into law by the President.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meeting TOMORROW Thursday January 27. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 am to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street, TODAY, Wednesday, February 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Patty will also be at the AMVETS Post 75 Community Resource Center in the Tanner School Building, at 115 Mulberry St, Suite 102 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, February 3 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be Friday, February 4. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
