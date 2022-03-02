The previous column featured the stories of African-American female lawyers who were "firsts" in that profession. Also mentioned previously has been the fact that Elizabeth Barger Ford was the first woman to practice law in Cocke County. For the beginning of Women's History Month, the spotlight this week will be on the first female lawyer from Cocke County - Hazel Horton Goldstein.
Born in 1911 as Hazel Elizabeth Horton, she was a daughter of Jesse Clingman and Jessie Mae (Gregg) Horton and grew up in the Northport section of Newport. Her only sibling was Evelyn (Mrs. Wade Lewis). She still has cousins living in this area.
Hazel was educated in the local schools and graduated as Salutatorian from Cocke County High School in 1928. She was Business Manager of the 1928 school annual, "Cocke's Crow," and this description of her was given: Shy and demure is the maid who appears / Loyal and true she's been thro' the years. / And her golden head and merry blue eyes / Prove her heart as good as her mind is wise./ Clear-eyed and ready she greets each new day./ How we will miss her when she goes away.
She completed the education course at CCHS which entitled her to a one-year Tennessee teaching certificate.
She attended Knoxville Business College, 1929-1930 where she received a typing award. No doubt, this training gave her the confidence to follow a dream for a different life and strike out for Washington, DC where she went to work as a stenographer with the Department of Social Security. It was here that she realized her desire to become a lawyer and she enrolled in the Washington College of Law. (Coincidentally it was the first law school founded by women - Ellen Spencer Mussey and Emma M. Gillett.) Hazel took her classes before and after her regular work hours.
When Hazel entered in 1935, only 30% of the student body was female. The Washington College of Law had three schedule divisions - day (9:00-11:00am), afternoon (5:10-7:00pm) and evening (6:10-8:00pm). There were also summer sessions. Freshmen were required to take a course in public speaking and debate. The school advertised that they had a higher than average percentage of students passing the bar exam. Washington College of Law merged with American University in 1948.
While at WCL, Hazel was inducted into the Phi Delta Delta International Women's Legal Fraternity, Beta Chapter. She graduated near the top of the class with her law degree in June 1939.
It was still difficult at that time for a female to be hired to practice with a law firm, so they had to be content to do "legal work." She went to Annapolis, MD to work for Senate Majority Leader Harold Sothoron. He was also Chairman of the Maryland State Finance Committee and Miss Horton was the secretary to the committee.
A friend of Sothoron was a fellow senator Louis L. Goldstein from Calvert County. Evidently he noticed Miss Horton in the office. Their first date was July 31, 1947, following the swearing-in of Philip B. Perlman as US Solicitor General. Louis took Hazel to lunch at the Mayflower Hotel and always remembered that she was wearing a white sharkskin suit. The rest is history!
On November 6, 1947, the Maryland Senate adopted a Resolution of Congratulations of the engagement of Senator Goldstein and Miss Horton. Apparently their courtship had been kept secret, as Senator Sothoron stated that the engagement was a surprise to him. The Goldsteins were married November 22, 1947, at the Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC. Along with Solicitor General Perlman, Maryland Governor William P. Lane and Maryland US Senators Joseph Tydings and Herbert R. O'Conor were in attendance.
Louis Goldstein's parents both immigrated to this country from Russia. He graduated from University of Maryland law School in 1938 and established a law practice, which he put on hold in 1942 when he enlisted in the US Marines. He resumed his practice in 1946. In 1947, his wife joined his practice, juggling work and rearing their three children - Philip Thomas, Louisa Horton and Margaret Senate. Hazel retired from practice in 1980.
Mr. Goldstein said they could pore of over issues and she would always have the right answer. Those who knew them said she didn't stand in his shadow. Her personality was every bit as strong and as likable as his. With her sharp wit, she was a force of her own, but she was also remembered as a gracious and genteel hostess, a live wire with down-home charm.
From 1938-1942 Goldstein was in the Maryland House of Representatives. From 1947-1958 he was a Maryland State Senator. He was elected Comptroller for the State of Maryland in 1958 and was planning to run for an 11th term when he died in 1998.
All through their marriage, Hazel was right by his side. Louis said of her: We have a good marriage. I'm very lucky to have her. She's my law partner, business partner and the mother of my children. She's a wonderful lady who does wonderful home cooking. Evidently she managed their finances, as he admitted he turned over his paychecks to her and she gave him a weekly allowance.
They were team partners and soul-mates. She was his closest adviser and always a de facto member of his staff. She accompanied him on many of his campaign trips, and even if she wasn't with him, she was well-known to his Maryland constituents, as Goldstein frequently made mention of "my wife Hazel" in his speeches. She had to curtail campaigning when arthritis made shaking hands difficult.
In 1958, the Goldsteins purchased "Oakland Hall," an ante-bellum Greek Revival house on South Solomon's Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD. Built in 1855, the house sat on 555 acres of forest land that the Sedwick family had been granted from Lord Baltimore in 1660. It was here that the Goldsteins entertained friends, politicians, lobbyists, etc. complete with spirited conversation and Hazel's southern cooking. ("Oakland Hall" has been razed and the property is now an up-scale housing development.)
One wise decision that the Goldsteins made was investing in land, based on the two premises: (1) they don't make any more land and (2) trees are a renewable resource. When Mr. Goldstein died, he owned about 1,900 acres, the most valuable of which was "Bay Farm" on Chesapeake Bay, a 757 acre undeveloped tract of waterfront, forest land and wetlands, some of the most pristine land in southern Maryland. In 1999 the Goldstein children sold "Bay Farm" to the Nature Conservancy for $5.5 million. Later that year, the property was resold to the State of Maryland for $5.1 million. The Nature Conservancy accepted the loss because the state would have more resources to protect the land, "an ecological and historical gem." It is a habitat for endangered plants, insects, birds and fossils, as well as the possible site of Fort Warrington, a 17th century installation.
Hazel Goldstein died suddenly in 1996 of cardiac arrest following surgery. (Her age was given as 79, but like a true Southern lady, she had shaved off a few years.) She was buried in Wesley United Methodist Cemetery, Prince Frederick. Mr. Goldstein was buried beside her.
The Goldsteins were an unlikely couple. He was a Jew; she was a Methodist. He was the son of Russian immigrants; her Southern Anglo-Saxon roots went back to pre-Revolutionary times. His family were Democrats, hers were Republicans. He was a male lawyer and she was a female lawyer who had defied custom to enter a male-dominated profession. Their opposites evidently were complimentary, for they had a wonderful marriage of 48 years and left an estate valued at $18 million.
Quite a success for a Cocke County girl.
(0) comments
