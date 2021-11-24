Anyone who has ever done historical research knows the excitement that comes when you find something that you've been seeking. Well, perhaps it's exciting any time you find anything unexpectedly, historical information or not, and it can be in an unlikely place or way.
Recently Mr. and Mrs. George D. Hickey from West Virginia were in Newport so that Mr. Hickey could do research on his Hickey ancestry. He particularly wanted to locate the home site and burial place of his great-great-grandfather Joseph Day Hickey (1807-1875).
The house site was just past the Hickey Curve on Old Hwy. 32, a few yards from the intersections with Rose Way and Granite Way. The shell of the house was still standing forty years ago but is gone now. Family lore says that the family cemetery was located "up past the old spring." Mr. Hickey is fearful that this could now mean under the present Hwy. 32.
Several years ago Mr. Hickey came into possession of a box of papers and documents from the Robert B. Hickey family. In the box were 83 old photograph negatives. The pictures for these negatives apparently had been made approximately between 1920 and 1935 either by or for Adaline Susong Smith, who was a sister of Mrs. Robert B. Hickey. Mrs. Smith was a native of Cocke County, but after her marriage to W.H. Smith, she lived at Oak Grove in Jefferson County, which is just across Douglas Lake on Hwy. 25/70 and I-40.
Mr. Hickey had the negatives developed, which isn't convenient in this age of digital photography. Like all photographs from the days of cameras and film, some of these pictures were blurred, some overexposed and some dark. In that era when film was sent for processing, every picture, good or bad, was developed as the processor had to be paid. (Older readers can relate to that era of photography.) The immediate viewing and deleting functions are really nice on today's cameras. Mr. Hickey had copied all the pictures onto a flash drive which he willingly shared.
A number of the pictures evidently are made around Oak Grove. There are several pictures of school groups. Mrs. Smith was a teacher in Jefferson County well into her seventies. However, there are also some great pictures from Cocke County.
The one that delighted me was of the old Carter house at Dutch Bottoms. Just the day before, I had talked to a Carter descendant about that house.
One of my ancestors, Capt. George Carter, a Revolutionary patriot, and his son Francis Jackson Carter, migrated to Cocke County from Wythe County, Virginia, and settled in "the Dutch Bottoms" about 1807. (When the family left Wythe County, my direct ancestor William Carter, also Capt. George's son, went to Wayne Co., KY.) Fortunately for later researchers, after the Carters moved here, they became involved in a lawsuit with some of the folks back in Virginia and a lot of family information was found in all of the depositions.
Capt. George Carter died about 1810, but Francis Jackson Carter remained and became one of the civic leaders in Cocke County. He later decided to move west and advertised his property of about 500 acres "in the Dutch bottoms of French Broad River in the County of Cocke" in the Knoxville Register, July 20, 1819.
Two hundred acres of bottom was in cultivation, eighty of those being an island in the river, and two hundred acres of upland meadow land. The buildings were "indifferent log houses" BUT "there were on the premises one hundred thousand excellent bricks, made the last season by a good workman, and an excellent and commanding site to build on." (The Carter family cemetery was on this island, and the graves, many unidentified, were moved to the Dutch Bottoms cemetery when Douglas Lake was built in 1942.)
Francis Jackson Carter never moved west and evidently used the bricks to have a house built on the commanding site. The house was razed in 1968. Overlooking the lake, the present address of the site is 766 E. Hwy.25E. Carter researchers have asked about a picture of the house, but the only ones that have been found were not clear. This one is excellent.
Francis Jackson Carter died in 1830 while on a trip to Mississippi, but his widow Esther Crockett Carter was still here in 1860. When she died in 1870, she was living with some of her family in Monroe County, Tennessee. Only a few of the large family of Francis Jackson and Esther Carter remain in this area, including Ila Ruth McMillan, Shannon Clark, Tom Carter, Cathy Woods, Johnnie Ownby and Karen Matijevich. They are all descendants of Francis Jackson's son George Washington Carter and his second wife Nancy Coleman.
In 1870 the Carter place in Dutch Bottoms was purchased by George W. Susong. By the time of his death in 1889, the farm covered 1,700 acres. This is why the Carter house was among the pictures made by Adaline Susong Smith. It was her birthplace and her residence all during her childhood. Mrs. G.W. Susong inherited the homeplace of her parents, Jehu and Jane Adaline (Burnett), at Bridgeport, and after Mr. Susong's death, the family moved there.
Known as "Seclusion Bend," this property is off Bluff Road at the end of Susong Cemetery Road. It remained in the Susong family until 1980. The house was struck by lightning and burned in 2011. In this collection were several pictures of this house, both before and after the front façade was changed.
There was also a picture of the Susong family made at Seclusion Bend about 1935. In the first row are Mary Ann and George Little and a young woman who may have been Kitty Sue Harvin. On the second row are Agnes Susong, Sue Burnett, Mary Susong, Jackie Susong and Eleanor Hickey. The third row shows Hester Susong, Elizabeth Burnett, possibly Josephine Huff, Irene Susong and Kate Harvin. Standing on the fourth row are possibly Elizabeth Huff and Adaline Smith. The fifth row has Robert B. Hickey, John Susong, unidentified, Edmond C. Burnett, John Hickey, Georgia Hickey and unidentified. In the last row are Eleanor Little, George C. Little, Elizabeth Burnett, John Harvin and possibly Lucius Harvin, Jr.
Another family picture was of the J.M.L. Burnett home, called "Mount Airy," in Del Rio on the hill above the Burnett Curve on Hwy. 107. This house was built about 1874. It eventually became the property of his son Dr. Edmund C. Burnett, a historian with the Carnegie Institute in Washington, DC. His family spent their summers in Del Rio. This property remained in the Burnett family until 1966. The old Burnett cemetery is in the corner of the yard above the curve. I understand that the house is still standing but in poor condition.
Research is somewhat like a puzzle or a maze. Many attempts to find information lead to dead ends, but don't give up, as said earlier, the answer may occur at an unexpected time in an unlikely place from an unforeseen source.
May such luck be yours!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.