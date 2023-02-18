publishing house

The Southern Methodist Publishing House building in downtown Nashville, around 1900.

 TN State Library and Archives photo

When people think about historic events, they usually think about military rebellions, battles and elections. But in 1854 something important happened to Nashville that doesn’t fall into any of those three categories. Had it not occurred, Nashville would have become a publishing center, and never gotten Vanderbilt University or its medical center.

In 1854, the Methodist Episcopal Church South, picked Nashville for its publishing house.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.