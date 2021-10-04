Our Constitution stands as a testament to our history as a nation dedicated to the maintenance of our liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights. You should find a copy of the Constitution and learn more about your rights before someone tries to change them.
This week I am writing about our Constitution and will share its beginnings and then tell you about an organization that has been dedicated to educating us and our children about its importance for 131 years.
THE CONSTITUTION
In February of 1787, the Continental Congress set a Federal Convention that had 12 of the 13 states (Rhode Island abstained) chose a total of seventy delegates to represent them. When the Convention began, three months later in May, only 55 of the delegates attended. Four months later these men had written the Constitution of the United States. On September 17, 1787, thirty-three of the delegates signed it into law and gave foundation to the principles that have guided our country.
In September of 1789, the new government met in Philadelphia and twelve amendments to the Constitution were submitted. Of these twelve, ten were ratified and became known as our Bill of Rights. Each of the following Amendments are given with a short summary of their content.
Amendment 1 — Freedom of Religion, Press, Expression; Amendment 2 — Right to Bear Arms; Amendment 3 — Quartering of Soldiers; Amendment 4 — Search and Seizure; Amendment 5 — Trial and Punishment, Compensation for Takings; Amendment 6 — Right to Speedy Trial, Confrontation of Witnesses; Amendment 7 — Trial by Jury in Civil Cases; Amendment 8 — Cruel and Unusual Punishment; Amendment 9 — Construction of Constitution; Amendment 10 — Powers of the States and People
The Constitution’s other seventeen amendments that have been proposed and ratified during the growth of our nation are:
• The 11th Amendment, which limits Supreme Court jurisdiction, was ratified on February 7, 1795
• The 12th Amendment, which reworks the presidential selection process, was ratified on June 15, 1804
• The 13th Amendment, which prohibits slavery, was ratified on December 6, 1865
• The 14th Amendment, which guarantees the rights of citizens and other persons, was ratified on July 8, 1868
• The 15th Amendment, which ensures the right of black men to vote, was ratified on February 3, 1870
• The 16th Amendment, which specifically authorizes the income tax, was ratified on February 3, 1913
• The 17th Amendment, which required Senators be elected by the people, was ratified on April 8, 1913
• The 18th Amendment, which prohibited alcohol, was ratified on January 16, 1919
• The 19th Amendment, which ensures women the right to vote, was ratified on August 18, 1920
• The 20th Amendment, which sets the dates for the beginning of congressional and presidential terms, was ratified on January 23, 1933
• The 21st Amendment, which repealed Amendment 18, was ratified on February 20, 1933
• The 22nd Amendment, which sets the presidential two-term limit, was ratified on February 27, 1951
• The 23rd Amendment, which grants Washington D.C. electoral votes, was ratified on March 29, 1961
• The 24th Amendment, which ensures the vote cannot be taken away for failing to pay a poll tax, was ratified on January 23, 1964
• The 25th Amendment, which details presidential disability procedures, was ratified on February 10, 1967
• The 26th Amendment, which ensures the vote to all citizens over the age of 18, was ratified on July 1, 1971
• The 27th Amendment, which restricts raises in congressional pay, which was one of the original twelve proposed amendments proposed in 1797 and was not ratified until May 7, 1992.
(Note: The other 12th Amendment proposed in 1797, referred to the number of people who could live in a voting district has never been ratified.)
MAKING SURE
For 131 years the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), who were organized on October 1, 1890, have been the stewards of the U.S. Constitution while continuing to honor the three principles they were founded upon; Historical — to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence; Educational — to carry out the injunction of Washington in his farewell address to the American people, “to promote, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge, thus developing an enlightened public opinion…”; and Patriotic — to cherish, maintain, and extend the institutions of American freedom, to foster true patriotism and love of country, and to aid in securing for mankind all the blessings of liberty, still guide them today.
The DAR’s National web site explains how their three principles have guided them to continue programs that were conceived by their founders.
Most of DAR’s volunteer work is carried out by the grassroots efforts of chapters on the local level which focus on the mission areas of DAR by encouraging members to become involved in these initiatives in their local communities. Learn what DAR does to promote Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION
DAR members participate in an array of projects to help preserve our cultural heritage, including:
• Restoring and maintaining historical sites
• Locating, restoring and marking Revolutionary War patriot gravesites and headstones
• Organizing and contributing to major restorations, commemorations and memorials
• Placing monuments around the world to memorialize people and events throughout American history
• Preserving genealogical records, artifacts and historical documents and making these items available to the public at DAR Headquarters
EDUCATION
DAR members are passionate about educating the youth of America and contributing to schools and student programs in a variety of ways, including:
• Supporting five schools through chapter and member donations of money as well as personal time:
• Kate Duncan Smith DAR School, Grant, AL
• Crossnore School, Crossnore, NC
• Hillside School, Marlborough, MA
• Hindman Settlement School, Hindman, KY
• Berry College, Mount Berry, GA
• Providing scholarships and funds to American Indian children and schools, including:
• Chemawa Indian School, Salem, OR
• Bacone College, Muskogee, OK
• Supplying scholarships and awards to outstanding students throughout the country
• Promoting education and citizenship through youth programs such as Children of the American Revolution, DAR Good Citizens and Junior American Citizens
• Sponsoring American history essay contests for youth in grades 5 through 8
• Offering educational summer camps and cultural programs through the DAR Museum
PATRIOTISM
DAR Members’ love of country is evident in the multitude of patriotic endeavors they pursue, including:
• Providing more than 200,000 hours of volunteer time annually to veterans in Veterans Administration hospitals and non-VA facilities
• Offering support to America’s service personnel in current conflicts abroad through care packages, phone cards and other needed items
• Sponsoring special programs promoting the Constitution during its official celebration week of September 17-23
• Participating in naturalization ceremonies
• Presenting patriotic awards to deserving individuals including:
• Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award
• DAR Good Citizens awards and medals
• ROTC medals
• Community Service awards
Along the years, the DAR’s work has inspired legislation that keeps their principles of remembering America’s founding ideals and history, allowing their programs to educate the children and continuing to keep patriotism strong throughout or country.
Because of their efforts in 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower enacted a congressional resolution that recognizes the week of September 17-23 as Constitution Week.
In 2004, the addition of the amendment, known as Public Law 108-477, that was contained in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2005 states that “each educational institution that receives Federal funds for a fiscal year shall hold an educational program on the United States Constitution on September 17 of such year for the students served by the educational institution.”
LOCAL CHAPTER AT WORK
The William Cocke Chapter of the DAR began in 1976 as part of the Bi-Centennial group. When the group started, they worked with the local schools and used their programs to educate the Cocke County students about the history and importance of the Constitution.
They began an annual Bell Ringing event that is celebrated throughout the country each September. The bells celebrate the signing of the Constitution and the were rung at 4 p.m. as the delegates left Philadelphia.
Over the years the “bell ringing” program stopped and in 2014, then Constitution Chair and now Chapter Regent Sharon Nease, reinstituted the program and except for 2020 and 2021’s Covid restriction, has continued the annual event.
She said, “Our Constitution stands as a testament to our history as a nation dedicated to the maintenance of our liberties, freedoms, and inalienable rights.”
During a normal year the “Bell Ringing” programs are run by students from the local schools who offer the opening prayer, pledge and National Anthem. There is a short history of Constitution Day, The Preamble to the constitution, followed at 4 pm a student ringing a bell.
The William Cocke Chapter also provides the schools with activities the teachers can do on Constitution Day. Packets are designed for K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and high school. They can include flags to color, crossword puzzle and trivia questions all based on the Constitution.
The Chapter supplies Constitution announcements for the local radio stations and newspapers. They also get the Mayors of Newport, Cocke County and Parrottsville to sign Proclamation to bring extra attention to this important day.
In helping with the William Cocke Chapter of the DAR’s Constitution Week, in 2019, AMVETS Post 75 began handing out over 350 pocket-size Constitutions to all the 8th graders in Cocke County. It is part of AMVETS Department of Tennessee’s state-wide program that this year is giving out 40,000 of the booklets. Post 75 is looking forward to helping the William Cocke Chapter in more of their programs in the future.
While Constitution Week is a big project for our local group these ladies do many more projects in our schools and throughout the community. For more information about the William Cocke County Chapter of the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s contact Regent Sharon Nease at 423-623-4116 or email at sharon.nease123@gmail.com.
