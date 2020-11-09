Throughout America’s history, beginning with the American Revolutionary War, this country has been involved with conflicts with other countries. Starting with the Civil War, Congress has used the Selective Service Acts (Federal Laws that instituted conscription, better known as the Draft) to enlist men and build the numbers of our fighting forces. In 1911, Armistice Day began recognizing and honoring those who served and then became American Veterans.
Because of the patriotism of the people of our country when ever there was a need, Americans stepped up and volunteered to join. During each of World War I and World War II, patriotism was so high that many under the age of 18 altered their birth dates or got people other than their parents to forge their signatures. In World War II it was estimated, of the 200,000 underage men and women, 50,000 were detected and sent home, some were court-martialed.
The Selective Service Act was reauthorized in 1951 as the Universal Military Training and Service Act, and all males age 18 to 26 were required to register for the draft. More than 1.5 million men were inducted into the armed services during the Korean War, and an additional 1.5 million were inducted between 1954 and 1961. For many reasons, unknown to their families, there were those who were still willing to alter their ages and join the military. One of which was a local Newport resident.
John Harold Carr, Jr. was only 16 years old in June of 1950 when he joined the U.S. Army. Reports share that one of his sisters said that he “slipped off with a friend”, William Earl Goodwin, and enlisted. He was sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky for his basic training and then sent to Korea. Just five months after his sixteenth birthday John was Killed in Action (KIA) on November 29. His friend William was later killed, as well.
John had obtained the rank of Private and was assigned to the 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. Though only 16, for his achievements, Private Carr was awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.
Though he was KIA in November the family did not receive notice of his death until January of the following year, 1951. His remains were not laid to rest in Newport’s Jaybird Cemetery until December of 1954.
BURIED BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
(Information from a Newport Plain Talk story from 2009)
John Harold Carr, Jr. had been an only male child but had three sisters and other family who would not forget him. In the 1980’s John’s family sold a piece of their property on White Oak Street in Newport to the City. It was done with the understanding that the city would make the property into a park to honor the fallen Korean War soldier.
In June of 2003, the City council was approached with a request for the park to be built and dedicated in honor of John Harold Carr, Jr. The Council approved the request. In August, a group of Veterans went to the Council and said since Carr had been a Veteran, he deserved to have a flagpole in the park.
On Veterans Day 2009, it seems all the pieces came together to dedicate the new park in honor of John Harold Carr, Jr. Reports share that there was a large turnout of family and Veterans to dedicate the park. Members of “Rolling Thunder”, a group of Veteran motorcyclists who ride to Washington, DC, each year to bring awareness to America’s MIA-POW’s, came from Johnson City. Locally Pastor Alvin Watts gave the invocation, a niece Janella Carr sang “Amazing Grace” and Newport’s Mayor Roland Dykes, Jr. was the keynote speaker. Mayor Dykes was quoted saying, “This is an honor long overdue. We thank the family for their sacrifice.” He also thanked all veterans and their families for their sacrifices while serving in the military. He also said William Earl Goodrum must also be remembered for serving his country and giving his life.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 provided the Honor Guard and performed a 21-gun salute in honor of both deceased Veterans. The program concluded with the thought that “What was once a vacant lot where the children of the Jones Hill community played and went to fly kites when John Harold Carr Jr. was a child is now a park with playground equipment and a marker with a photo of the 16-year-old private who died in South Korea.”
This is one of the stories about Veterans I run across in my research that has created many questions for me. I have been for the last couple of years looking for stories about students from the Tanner School who served in the military without many results. Until this story I had only found one person who had served in the Air Force.
My research has turned up some disturbing results that I feel need to be addressed. I went looking for the park dedicated to Private Carr only to discover it is recognized by the City Parks department as “White Oak Park”, not named for the Veteran. There is no flagpole and the whole park is in disrepair. (This park is mentioned in Newport’s 10-year plan for upgrades). John’s body is buried in Jaybird Cemetery which I located and found overgrown and was unable to see the actual gravesite. John’s friend William Goodrum died as a Prisoner of War and is only mentioned on the Memorial Wall in Pearl Harbor.
I feel there is a lot more to these two men’s stories and I will continue to follow up with information I find. Every Veteran is a piece of the fabric that makes up America and it is important to remember the sacrifices, especially the supreme sacrifice of giving your life for your country.
VETERANS DAY 2020
Veterans can still find many freebies throughout the area. This year because of the virus many of the free deals, normally reserved just for November 11 can be used all month long. The following is a sample of some of the many meals and salutes. Some have limited menus, just a desert, and other offers so be sure to contact the businesses for the details.
On a National level these are some of the restaurants; Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, IHOP, O’Charley’s, Red Lobster, Texas Roadhouse, and many more. A Veteran’s favorite, Golden Coral, has expanded their free meal deal. A released statement shares, “Starting on November 1 and running through November 30, 2020, Golden Corral will be giving out Veterans Day free meal and beverage cards to active duty and veterans. They can be redeemed once anytime through May 31, 2021, for lunch or dinner, Monday through Thursday.”
Closer to home in Sevier County you will find many of the above listed restaurants and others, but the Johnson family of restaurants has expanded their offer. The Johnson family have offered a free meal at all their locations to Veterans for many years. They said their concerns for the safety of the Veterans and the volume of people they serve caused them to think different this year. For the whole month of November Veterans will receive a 50% discount at any of their restaurants, “as often as you like”. Their restaurants include Bennett’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Alamo Steakhouse, Mama’s Farmhouse, Big Daddy’s Pizzeria, Madd Dog’s Creamery and Doughnuts, Joe and Pop’s Sub Shop and Mama’s Kitchen.
Here in Newport I have found that the Fox and Hound is offering a free hamburger and fries to Veterans from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. At Cracker Barrel you will be able to get a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert, a slice of Fruit Cobbler, or their All-American Apple Pie. Little Caesars on Wednesday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a free $5 Lunch Combo for Veterans. I am sure there are others, so be sure to ask at any of the places you go on Veterans Day.
There are many other free admissions and activities throughout the surrounding community at museums, National and State parks, and other venues. I suggest you call ahead to see what each place has to offer. Be sure to take your Veteran ID or DD 214.
NEWS OF NOTE 2020
This past year has been difficult for many Americans and has hit the Cocke County Veterans community on many levels. Services have been curtailed in helping Veterans find information about their benefits and file claims for service-related injuries and illnesses. Local Veteran organizations suspended meetings and annual events were cancelled or postponed. Recent attempts to reopen facilities were somewhat successful but attendance has been limited.
The three major Veteran organizations in Cocke County have begun holding their regular meetings.
American Legion Post 41 — has held their regular meetings at the Cocke County Memorial Building and will continue. Their meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Please contact Commander David Mills at (423) 608-8168 for more information or directions.
AMVETS Post 75 — started holding “zoom” meetings on the internet for two months and have held their first “in-person” meeting this last week, in the Tanner Building and have plans for a regular meeting on the first Thursday of December at 6 p.m. You can contact Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — reopened their Wednesday Open House but without their free “coffee and doughnuts”. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. They have postponed their third Thursday of the month meetings until January. For information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.