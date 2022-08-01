TN Stars Scholarship Promo

NASHVILLE – The TNStars College Savings 529 Program is celebrating 10 years of helping families save and invest for college by giving 10 Tennessee children $1,000 scholarships into a TNStars account.  

Tennessee residents 21 and older can enter to win at TNStars.com/Scholarship now through August 31 on behalf of a child 10 or younger. One entry is good for the entire contest period. The $1,000 prize can be used by each winning beneficiary to cover future post-secondary education expenses ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more. Winners will be invited to a special scholarship presentation during the TNStars 10th Birthday Celebration in September.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.