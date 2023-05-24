Each year in December thousands of women, men, and children gather at cemeteries across America to honor those who have served in our military, many who have given their lives in the line of duty as part of the annual Wreaths Across America program (WAA).
Here in Cocke County, for the last four years, a group gathers at Cosby Park, part of the Greater Smokey Mountain National Park (GSMNP) to honor 49 local veterans buried there.
Part of the program designed by WAA is when the wreath is placed you say the name on the headstone. They state, “That volunteer will then “say their name” to ensure that the legacy of duty, service and sacrifice is never forgotten”. One of our local volunteers for the last four years, Richard Holt, Commander of AMVETS Post 75, has suggested that we should do that this year for the Memorial Day program.
AMVETS POST 75 Program
On Monday May 29, the annual AMVETS Post 75 will “say their names” as the feature of this year’s ceremony. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. the program will include local mayors, and legislature representatives, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be honoring our Medal of Honor recipient, and the Parrottsville Quilts of Valor (QOV) will be honoring local veterans. The program also includes the commanders of our local veterans organizations reading the names of those who have been honored on the memorial standing on the courthouse grounds.
The community is asked to join in the ceremony to honor our 87 fallen soldiers whose names are etched in the stone on the memorial. Also, if you have a veteran who has passed away you would like honored, whether they were killed in action (KIA) or not, you can bring their name on a slip of paper, and we will have it read. If you are unable to be there you can send your name to me at the information at the end of this column.
Other Memorial Day events
The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Day Ride will be coming through Newport om May 28. Each year thousands of motorcycles leave Sevierville on their 65-mile ride to the veteran’s overlook on Clinch Mountain. Riders will gather at the Sevier County Court House in Sevierville for the ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will leave at 11 a.m. and should be coming through Newport about thirty minutes later.
Last year an estimated 4,000 riders were greeted at the intersection of 25E where the route turns north by the Newport Fire Department’s huge flag and over 100 local residents and veterans. Everyone is invited to come out and line the road to show support for these riders. Be sure to bring flags, signs and chairs.
Dandridge
This marks the second year that there will be a Memorial Day program at the Jefferson County Courthouse at 202 West Main Street, in Dandridge. The program begins at 11 a.m. and includes the Jefferson High School’s JROTC and Marching Band, Dandridge First United Methodist Church, and the Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge. Their keynote speaker is Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston.
Sgt. Maj Grinston’s bio shares, “As the sergeant major of the Army, Grinston is the Army chief of staff’s personal adviser on matters affecting the enlisted force. He is the public face of the U.S. Army’s Noncommissioned Officer Corps, representing the NCO Corps to the American people in the media and through business and community engagements.”
For more information you can contact the Jefferson County Veterans Service Office at (865) 397-9832.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
