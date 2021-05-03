Over the past three weeks I have been discussing the issue of Military Sexual Trauma (MST). As with most new terms the medical profession uses to describe conditions, the core issue has been going on for a much longer time. In the case of MST, the power to impose sexual abuse, both physical and verbal has been ongoing in the military.
This week as I wind up this series, I will be using information directly from the Department of Veterans Affairs site to describe MST and examples of what the abuse looks like, treatment available and how to file a claim for disability compensation.
This year, the VA’s message for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, (which is annually April, and has been covered for the month leading to this final part.) is focused on our support for MST survivors and our confidence in their strength, resilience, and ability to continue healing:
”We believe you — and we believe in you.”
OVERVIEW
VA uses the term “military sexual trauma” (MST) to refer to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. MST includes any sexual activity that you are involved with against your will. Examples include:
• Being pressured or coerced into sexual activities, such as with threats of negative treatment if you refuse to cooperate or with promises of better treatment in exchange for sex
• Sexual contact or activities without your consent, including when you were asleep or intoxicated
• Being overpowered or physically forced to have intercourse
• Being touched or grabbed in a sexual way that made you uncomfortable, including during “hazing” experiences
• Comments about your body or sexual activities that you found threatening
• Unwanted sexual advances that you found threatening
Anyone can experience MST, regardless of gender. Like other types of trauma, MST can negatively affect a person’s mental and physical health, even many years later. Things you may experience could include:
• Disturbing memories or nightmares
• Difficulty feeling safe
• Feelings of depression or numbness
• Problems with alcohol or other drugs
• Feeling isolated from other people
• Problems with anger, irritability, or other strong emotions
• Issues with sleep
• Physical health problems
If you are having current difficulties related to MST, VA is here to support you in whatever way will help you best — from simply learning more about how MST affects people, to treatment that helps you cope with how MST is impacting your life currently, or if you prefer, treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.
MST can be a very difficult life experience, but recovery is possible. VA has a range of services available to meet MST survivors where they are at in their recovery.
Note: Although this page refers to Veterans, most former service members with an Other Than Honorable or uncharacterized (entry-level) discharge can also receive MST-related care. Former National Guard and Reserves members with federal active duty service or a service-connected disability who were discharged under honorable conditions or with an Other Than Honorable discharge are also eligible; the service-connected disability does not need to be related to your experiences of MST. Current service members can receive services related to MST, although for some types of services, a Department of Defense referral may be required. For more information, please contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to speak to the MST Coordinator.
TREATMENT
• VA provides free treatment for any physical or mental health conditions related to a Veteran’s experiences of MST. Documentation of the MST experience or VA disability compensation rating is required. Some Veterans can receive this free MST-related care even if they are not eligible for other VA care.
• Every VA health care facility has an MST Coordinator who serves as a contact person for MST-related issues and who can assist Veterans in accessing care. For questions about treatment and health care options related to MST, contact your local VA medical center and ask to speak to the MST Coordinator.
• MST-related outpatient services are available at every VA medical center and many VA community-based outpatient clinics. Services are organized differently at different facilities and MST-related care is available even if a facility does not have a specific “MST treatment team.” Mental health services include psychological assessment and evaluation, medication evaluation and treatment, and individual and group psychotherapy.
• MST-related outpatient counseling is also available through VA’s community-based Vet Centers.
• For Veterans needing more intensive treatment and support, VA also provides MST-related mental health treatment in residential or inpatient settings.
• Because some Veterans do not feel comfortable in mixed-gender treatment settings, some facilities have separate programs for men and women. All residential and inpatient programs have separate sleeping areas for men and women. Veterans should feel free to ask to meet with a clinician of a particular gender if it would help them feel more comfortable.
DISABILITY COMPENSATION
Some veterans experience MST during their service. These kinds of experiences can affect mental and physical health even many years later. Veterans can apply for disability compensation for any current health conditions that were caused by or got worse because of their military service, including conditions related to MST.
If you file a claim for disability compensation and VA determines you have disabilities related to your military service, you could receive:
• Monthly nontaxable compensation
• Other important benefits
• VA health care services
• 10-point hiring preference for federal employment
Ask your VA representative or Veterans Service Organization about:
• Disability compensation
• Pension
• Health care
• Caregiver program
• Career services
• Educational assistance
• Home loan guarantee
• Insurance
You can also contact a Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) MST Outreach Coordinator (Mountain Home VA specialist by calling 423-926-1171 Ext. 7087) to help you with the claim process. All local VBA Regional Offices have MST Outreach Coordinators (Sarah Brenner — Female Primary, pctc.vbanas@va.gov or Samuel Riley – Male Primary, pctc.vbanas@va.gov). Visit https://www.benefits.va.gov/benefits/mstcoordinators.asp to locate one near you.
Please note that applying for disability compensation is separate from eligibility for free MST-related healthcare services through VA. You do not need to apply for disability compensation to receive MST-related treatment and do not need to have reported your experience at the time the event occurred. You may be able to receive MST-related treatment even if you are not eligible for other VA care. To learn more, visit http://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/msthome.asp or contact your local VA medical facility and ask to speak to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) MST Coordinator.
NOTE
This has been a personal issue for me, not only because of my experiences but for the many women I have come in contact with who have suffered MST during their military service. This problem does not end when the person who has felt abuse is discharged.
There are reports of continued harassment and abuse in the ranks of veteran’s organizations. I actually observed and intervened in one case at a Veterans National Convention two years ago. I wrote about the event in my September 24, 2019 column, “Sadly, Thirty Years Later”.
The “Good Ole Boy” system worked in the military, to cover up many accounts of MST and seems to continue in veteran’s organizations. The same people that held positions of rank and power in the military now are the officers and members of these organizations.
It is my prayer that by discussing the issue of MST many others will become aware of this problem and encourage those affected to come forward and get the help they need to deal with the trauma they have suffered. Also, that other veterans will step up at these organizations and expose those responsible to stop the abuse of power.
The Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin established a review panel on the issue of MST. This panel has made the recommendation that the process for investigating and sexual abuse claims should be handled by a civilian office of the Chief Special Victim Prosecutor. While the Pentagon and other military officials are against this, it would be a step forward to take the process out of the “Good Ole Boys” hands and bring real change. I will be sure to track the development of this and keep you informed.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is tomorrow night, Thursday May 6, at 6 p.m. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Mobile Office — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. A representative will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. They will be at the Cocke County Courthouse annex the first Wednesday of each month, this month they will be there today, May 5th from 9:30 am until noon. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday May 11th, beginning at 5 pm with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to PO Box 224 Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918
