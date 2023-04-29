lyre-leaf sage

Lyre-leaf sage is perfectly comfortable growing in grass fields and lawns. It's traditionally used as a medicinal plant.

 PHOTO BY STEVE ROARK

If you drive down the road right now and see patches of blue in the spring green hayfields and pastures, it’s liable to be lyre-leaf sage. I have it in my fields, as do my neighbors. It’s always been around, but I normally only see it along roadsides and field edges. It is in the same family of plants as the herbal sage used as a condiment.

Lyre-leaf sage (salvia lyrate) is a native plant that’s in the mint family. You can find it about everywhere. In mid-to-late spring, it has whirls of pretty, lavender colored tube-like flowers about an inch long that hang off a square stem that all mints have. The opening of the flower has short upper petals and a larger lip-looking lower petal that is lobed. A rosette of leaves form at the base that are wide at the tip and narrow down towards the stem, making It roughly shaped like the old stringed instrument called a lyre, the ancestor of the mandolin.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.