There have been many unfortunate chapters in the history of this country. One of those was the era of the White Caps, whose violent activities were right here in our area in the early 1890s.
The White Cap movement began around 1837 in Indiana and moved to the southern states after the end of Reconstruction in 1877. It was composed mainly of poor white farm workers, sharecroppers and small landowners. Their main goal was to terrorize former slaves who were competing for work and any unscrupulous merchants who often preyed on the poor.
The violence usually began with threats. A bundle of hickory switches might be laid at a door, sometimes with a notice for the person or persons to leave the area within a period of time OR ELSE. If those threatened didn’t comply as directed, then severe whippings were given. Also, homes were invaded, and citizens robbed. Victims were sometimes shot and killed. At least one victim was tarred and feathered.
When the White Cap movement came to this area, it started out with intentions of ridding the communities of undesirable elements who were not “living right” but whose actions were not within the “reach of the law.” The organization was initially composed of good citizens who didn’t realize what the organization would subsequently become.
It is true that the first members were aware of violence, as the oath indicated: I do solemnly swear before God and man that if I reveal anything concerning our organization or anything we do, the penalty shall be to receive one hundred lashes and leave the county within ten days or be put to death. Now I take this oath freely and voluntarily and am willing to abide by the obligation in every respect. I further agree and swear before God that if I reveal anything concerning our organization, I will suffer my throat to be cut, my heart to be shot out and my body to be burned; that I will forfeit my life, my property and all that I may have in this world and in the world to come. So help me God.
Rather stringent membership requirements!
After a while, a lawless element crept into the organization. As this element grew, the law-abiding class of members gradually withdrew from the group but mainly remained silent, fearing, no doubt, repercussions from their oath. Eventually, the organization became a “refugee camp of criminals.”
The organization’s name corresponded with its uniform. This description appeared in the Knoxville Sentinel, April 27, 1892: The White Caps scarcely ever ride horseback and wear coverings on their head similar to a hangman’s cap, also gowns or dusters reaching to, or below, their knees. In our area, this organization is most identified with the history of Sevier County, but research has shown that it was other adjacent areas.
One action that the first White Caps in Sevier County hoped to eliminate was a scam which was practiced by some lazy men in the mountains. They would falsely accuse a neighbor of a crime and go before the grand jury to seek an indictment. Witnesses who were summoned received a per diem wage. When a trial was held, these men tried to get it delayed as often as possible; witnesses still received their per diem if they showed up. At the trials, often the evidence was too weak for a conviction, and the accused was acquitted. Those involved pocketed their pay and returned home. Money earned with little work!
The first actual White Cap raid in Sevier County was in 1892 in the Emert’s Cove community, which is off Hwy. 321 near Pittman Center. A group of “lewd” women from North Carolina had moved there and were conducting business. A later account mentioned the irony of the situation by saying that some of the men who participated in the raid and punishments had been patrons of the women’s services.
As the lawless element took control of the organization, innocent citizens began to be targeted. The violence was not necessarily directed toward those who had not been “living right,” but were often people with whom a White Cap may have had a problem. For example: a landlord might have evicted a tenant for non-payment of rent. That is completely legal, but the evictee would not have been happy and sought retaliation against the landlord.
There may have been as many as 1,000 men who were White Caps. It was difficult to deal with these men because so many of them were related to others in the county by blood or marriage. It may not be true other places, but in the mountains the old saying “blood is thicker than water” held strong. Citizens remained silent or uninvolved to protect themselves or their relatives.
The situation in Sevier County became so dire that a counter-group was organized by Dr. James A. Henderson, who was incensed by the terrible wounds the White Caps had inflicted on one of his patients who died from her beating. Her crime? She tried to protect her daughters. (Dr. Henderson was the great-grandfather of Victor Henderson Ashe, former Knoxville mayor and U.S. Ambassador to Poland.)
This group was called the Blue Bills. They had no oath, no formal organization and operated in secret. Many of its membership had joined to fight the actions of the White Caps, who were basically criminals. Others joined just as a way to retaliate against one of the White Caps. The Blue Bills were successful in combating the White Caps. One supposition was that the Blue Bills were better strategists. The other was based on the rumor that the Blue Bills had a “mole” who had infiltrated the ranks of the White Caps and could relay back any impending raids or punishments. At such times, when the White Caps arrived, the Blue Bills were waiting for them. The mole was never identified.
The peak year for the White Caps and Blue Bills was 1894. The law-abiding citizens were wishing to bring an end to this and were working for a change. Fillmore Maples, an opponent of the White Caps, was elected sheriff of Sevier County and his administration sought to stop the movement as best it could. The Blue Bills suffered a loss that year. Their leader, Dr. Henderson, was assassinated through a window of his home for personal issues unrelated to the White Caps.
Many articles and at least two books have been written about this era in Sevier County history. The first book was The White Caps: A History of an Organization by E.W. Crozier which was published in 1899. The other was The White Caps of Sevier County, published by Cas Walker in 1974, the same Cas Walker, Knoxville grocer, politician and TV celebrity, whom older residents here will remember well. [It was Cas who provided Dolly Parton with her first television venue.]
The Crozier book can be found online and has many pictures of the principals involved. Mr. Crozier, of course, had talked with many of those who had first-hand knowledge of the movement and its activities. Although it was written some years later, Mr. Walker, too, had talked with those who knew a great deal about it. His father had been a Blue Bill. Both books contain the gruesome details.
It hasn’t been too many years ago that many of the citizens of Sevier County were still hesitant to speak about those days. Feelings often don’t die easily, and families are quick to uphold “their own,” or just as soon prefer not to talk about it. One historian was adamant that she would NOT research, discuss or write about the White Caps, as she had promised as much to her mother, who had lived through that era. In doing research for this article, it was interesting to learn how some of the people mentioned in the white cap stories were connected to present-day citizens of Sevier County.
Next week’s article will deal with events that brought this era to an end as well as some similar incidents in Cocke County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.