There have been many unfortunate chapters in the history of this country. One of those was the era of the White Caps, whose violent activities were right here in our area in the early 1890s.

The White Cap movement began around 1837 in Indiana and moved to the southern states after the end of Reconstruction in 1877. It was composed mainly of poor white farm workers, sharecroppers and small landowners. Their main goal was to terrorize former slaves who were competing for work and any unscrupulous merchants who often preyed on the poor.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.