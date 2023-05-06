Editor’s Note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series on the era of the White Caps in Tennessee.
Lest anyone should associate the White Caps totally with Sevier County, the following article from the Johnson City Comet, September 29, 1892, will set the record straight:
Dread White Caps / They Have Moved Their Operations From Sevier County And are Now Terrorizing the Good Citizens of Cocke County
For many months an unorganized band of white caps have been terrorizing the citizens of Sevier county. Both men and women were visited and warned to leave the county at once, and if they did not do so in the specified time were taken out and flogged unmercifully, and in one instance, one was tarred and feathered.
It seems that they have moved their base of operations — so The Comet is informed by Mr. William Bell of Parrottsville, Cocke County.
The first of the outrages committed in that county was on Friday night when three masked men posted a notice in front of Simeon Eisenhour’s [sic] home, informing him that unless he left within two days, he would be severely dealt with. The same was done at the home of other citizens, all of whom are high respected.
They then went to the home of an old negro man and shooting his wife through several times, warned him to leave the country in two days or he would be likewise dealt with.
They then went to another house which was only occupied by a poor old blind man together with his wife and child and stoned and shot through the house. The same was done at many other houses throughout the county.
One of the most inhumane deeds done by them was to go to the house of an old lady who lived by herself. They knocked the front door down, nearly scared her to death and went through the house to the back room in which she kept her fruits and jellies. They took all they wanted, then broke the beds down, tore her bed clothes up and poured all the jellies and fruits out, ruining them forever.
The best citizens of Cocke County are very much wrought up over the actions of this band of white caps and bloodshed is sure to result from their action, as the first one will be lynched that is caught, as they all deserve to be.
Simeon Eisenhower lived in Parrottsville on what is now Upper Road; his grandson Lone Tate may have been the last member of the family to live on that farm. It is unfortunate, for history’s sake, that the other victims of this outrage were not named.
This report is the only known White Cap activity in this county. Newspapers from that time report White Cap activity in such places as Blount, Washington, Sullivan, Greene Counties as well as Knoxville, Dandridge, Ducktown, Fayetteville, Harriman, Jellico and Union City, Tennessee.
As mentioned previously, the election of Fillmore Maples as Sheriff of Sevier County in 1894 was the “beginning of the end” of the White Cap organization. Maples was re-elected in 1896.
It was the murder of William Whaley and his wife Laura on Dec. 28, 1896, which began the rapid decline of the organization. William Whaley had been a tenant on the farm of W.R. Catlett but had recently moved onto the farm of E.M. Wynn. Catlett came to his home, forced Laura to make masks for him and his accomplice Bob Wade and to write a threat to Walter Maples to leave Sevier County. He forced Whaley to go with them to Maples’ house.
Sometime later, Whaley and his wife were summoned before the grand jury to testify in the Maples white-capping case. Their testimony led to the indictment of W.R. Catlett and Bob Wade. In retaliation, Catlett paid J. Catlett Tipton and Pleasant Wynn to murder Mr. and Mrs. Whaley. Catlett and Wade then took some horses into North Carolina to establish an alibi.
On the fatal night, Tipton and Wynn broke into the Whaley home and announced their intentions. Within minutes they had killed Mr. Whaley. Mrs. Whaley handed her infant daughter to her sister Lizzie Chandler who was living with them. Then Mrs. Whaley was killed.
By the light of the fire, Lizzie was able to recognize Wynn and Tipton. By her testimony and the common knowledge of Catlett’s threats, the authorities went after the three men. Wynn and Tipton were tried for the murder of William Whaley in November 1897. Tipton was acquitted but Wynn convicted and sentenced to death. They were tried in March 1898 for the murder of Laura Whaley. Both were convicted and sentenced to death.
Both trials were held before Judge T.A.R. Nelson who was noted for fearlessness and strict sentences. He was picked for these cases because the regular judge W.R. Hicks was not deemed firm enough and even rumored himself to have been a White Cap.
In the Knoxville Sentinel, July 26, 1897, it was reported: Several white caps are reported to have been seen [in Newport] watching the trains from North Carolina to intercept witnesses bound for Sevierville.
W.R. Catlett was tried three times for aiding and abetting in these murders. He was acquitted in Morristown for the murder of William Whaley. In July 1903 he was convicted in Loudon County for the murder of Laura Whaley, but the Tennessee Supreme Court reversed the conviction and he was tried a third time in April 1904, again in Loudon, and was acquitted.
The Tennessee Supreme Court upheld the convictions of Tipton and Wynn, and they were hanged on July 5, 1899. Shortly before the hanging, Wynn was taken to the river and baptized. The hanging took place in an enclosure at the Sevier County courthouse in the presence of 96 persons, including family members and legal officials. Outside was a large group of sympathetic supporters, who were alleged to have been paid by W.R. Catlett to be there. The sheriff at that time was Tom Davis, who had been Chief Deputy under Sheriff Fillmore Maples when he was confronting the White Cap activities.
Tipton and Wynn were both buried in Sevierville, Tipton in the Roberts United Methodist Cemetery, Wynn in the Shiloh Cemetery. The Whaleys were buried in the Henry’s Crossroads Cemetery at Kodak.
News of these murders made a lot of the newspapers across the nation, and led to the passage of the Anti-White Cap bill, which was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in March 1897. The law set out strict penalties for wearing masks and entering into any kind of conspiracies, as well as prohibiting any known White Cap or White Cap sympathizer from serving on a jury.
With the intertwined family connections, one can only imagine the anxiety and uneasiness that all of this created in Sevier County.
I have heard only one first-hand story from this era. Mrs. Inda Proffitt (1883-1977), a cousin of my grandmother, grew up in Sevier County very near Fox Cemetery on Highway 411. She said the White Caps came to her home place seeking one of her brothers. There was no violence, but her brother did leave the county for a time. She said that her father got down his rifle, but she related that his eyesight was so bad, “He couldn’t have hit anything.” Some of her brothers attended the hangings. They returned home with such graphic descriptions that a scared Cousin Inda hid under the bed.
The actions of this era are examples of what can happen when citizens attempt to take the law into their own hands. In recent times we have seen the fearful results of mob psychology. In all cases, the well-intentioned can get caught up in the heat of the moment and become part of something they would never imagine might happen. May these things never happen again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.